Welcome to Total Motorcycle’s weekly Interactive Friday: Your Bikes! Your Tires! Your Brands! #313. Don’t forget new 2025 models just arrived! This week we showcase just a few of the submissions we received from our followers, supporters and members favorite angle of their motorcycles! We had over 📷🏍️📸 130 photos to go through and we stuffed in as many as we could into our featured image today! 11,000 saw them and hundreds liked them! From vintage to modern, cruiser to sport, black to bright green, we got your back and thank you for taking the time to not only take a great photo of your bikes but also to submit them! Did you submit your motorcycle photo? Thank you if you did and if not, what are you waiting for? We have over 36,000 following and 32,700 followers that would love to see it over at @TotalMotorcycle and in our community forums!!

Let’s have a shout out for those lucky enough to have their motorcycle photos be featured today: Malikious Damarge @m_damarge, Sandeep 🇮🇳 🇨🇦 @Rocket_Sandeep, MotoGoldMag @MotoGoldUK, ArArAr🏍️ @3cylbikesrule, DHammy1971 @DHammy1971, saint @saintrommel, Amit P @TheAmitP, Murk @mfoz509, Tiff 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 🇬🇧 🇵🇱 @tiffx19, Alan Rogers @AlanRog96351236, 🏴‍☠️G.C. (AKA) Mohamed Tremblay 🇨🇦🏴‍☠️ @ce_msm, Matt Eyre @MattEyre1, Hoof Hearted @HoofTurf and Mark glaggs Gallagher @GlaggsMark

Moving on, we called all riders! What’s your go-to tire/tyre brand for your motorcycle adventures? Drop your favorites below! 👇 71 brave souls submitted their tire reviews and recommendations and over 4,700 read them! Tires are a real hit and miss when it comes to which one is really good and which ones are just junk and a waste of money. For those that haven’t purchased a motorcycle tire in a while, they are QUITE expensive now and fitting/mounting costs are not cheap either. Some riders pay $600 for tires + $300 to mount both of them which can be close to a $1000 for 2 new tires!! That’s a lot to mess up. So from the list below, what ones do you recommend?

AMS

Atturo Tires

Avon Tire

BF Goodrich

Bridgestone

CST

Carlisle

Continental Tire

DragonFire Racing

Dunlop

Duro

EFX Tires

GBC Tire

GMZ Race Products

Heidenau Tires

High Lifter Products Inc

IRC Tires

ITP Tires

Industrial Tire Prod Inc

Kenda

Maxxis Tires

Metzeler

Michelin Tires

Mitas

Moose Racing

Motoz

Pirelli

Quad Boss

STI Tire & Wheel

Sedona

Shinko Tires

System Off-Road

Tensor Tire

V-Twin Mfg

Valor Offroad

Vision Wheel

(Other Brand)

and rounding out the Top 3 rider interactive posts this week was What motorcycle brands make the MOST INTERESTING motorbikes? 🏍️😙 What a great topic as I love interesting bikes, how about you? I picked Moto Guzzi, Aprilia, MV Agusta, Royal Enfield, Harley-Davidson, Indian Motorcycle and Victory. Although Kawasaki and Suzuki were also close. How about you?

1. Aprilia

2. Beta

3. BMW

4. Buell

5. Cagiva

6. Can-Am

7. Ducati

8. Harley-Davidson

9. Honda

10. Husaberg

11. Husqvarna

12. Hyosung

13. Indian

14. Kawasaki

15. KTM

16. Kymco

17. LiveWire

18. Moto Guzzi

19. MV Agusta

20. Norton

21. Piaggio

22. Polaris Slingshot

23. Royal Enfield

24. Suzuki

25. Triumph

26. Ural

27. Vespa

28. Victory

29. Yamaha

30. Zero

31. OTHER (tell us!)

How are you liking our Interactive Friday? Let us know!!!

Don’t forget to check out our latest 2025 Motorcycle Models, we added even more of them this week!

What a time over at Interactive Friday: What a week here at Total Motorcycle and over at X! Thanks for making it a success this week!

Join us and enjoy all the interaction this week here and next week too in our community forums and at @totalmotorcycle on X. Thank you for posting at @TotalMotorcycle we have both the range and the charging time to keep you entertains for decades!

Now let’s go through some of the great questions, polls and surveys links below:

🚨🔥Friday's Hot Topic! 🔥🚨 Is there too much tech being added to motorcycles? Bonus: Is technology making motorcycles too expensive? 🤖+🏍️+💰=😭 Thanks to our follower, Mica @micaDTOM for inspiring today's topic!#motorbike #motorcycles #motorcycle #TechSolutions… pic.twitter.com/lgprZ7Wqd0 — 𝙏𝙤𝙩𝙖𝙡 𝙈𝙤𝙩𝙤𝙧𝙘𝙮𝙘𝙡𝙚™ 🇺🇸 🥳 25 Years! (@TotalMotorcycle) November 15, 2024

Good Morning @TotalMotorcycle as we ride into Thursday! Speaking of riding in the morning/evening, do you also put your hand up to block the low sun? pic.twitter.com/BMMD1CBdtR — 𝙏𝙤𝙩𝙖𝙡 𝙈𝙤𝙩𝙤𝙧𝙘𝙮𝙘𝙡𝙚™ 🇺🇸 🥳 25 Years! (@TotalMotorcycle) November 14, 2024

What is Your Yearly motorcycle insurance cost? 🏍️ + 🪪 = 💰 Motorcycle insurance keeps creeping up and up and is one of the main reasons motorcycling can be hard to get into. What do you pay? 🤬😍 💰💰💰💰💰💰💰💰💰💰💰💰💰💰💰#motorbike #motorcycle #motorsports #Motorsport… — 𝙏𝙤𝙩𝙖𝙡 𝙈𝙤𝙩𝙤𝙧𝙘𝙮𝙘𝙡𝙚™ 🇺🇸 🥳 25 Years! (@TotalMotorcycle) November 13, 2024

Let’s see your motorcycles!! Post your favorite angle of your bike! 📷🏍️📸@TotalMotorcycle has over 32,300 followers, that’s a lot of great motorcycles out there. Photo: Our previous 2 bikes on a long, fast and fun stretch of road with no one around… pic.twitter.com/eOMy07MSHL — 𝙏𝙤𝙩𝙖𝙡 𝙈𝙤𝙩𝙤𝙧𝙘𝙮𝙘𝙡𝙚™ 🇺🇸 🥳 25 Years! (@TotalMotorcycle) November 12, 2024

Pick a motorcycle for today! 1⃣ 2025 Ducati Panigale V2

or

2⃣ 2025 Ducati Streetfighter V2S Bonus: Why Both in “Poppy Red” 🏍️ New releases from Ducati this week, the Panigale V2 and the Streetfighter V2S offer up a new 890cc V-Twin engine. Check them out at TMW!… pic.twitter.com/GNdHX0tl4K — 𝙏𝙤𝙩𝙖𝙡 𝙈𝙤𝙩𝙤𝙧𝙘𝙮𝙘𝙡𝙚™ 🇺🇸 🥳 25 Years! (@TotalMotorcycle) November 11, 2024

What do you think about the latest electric motorcycle releases? Are they ready to take over the streets, or do you still prefer the roar of a traditional engine? Share your thoughts below! 👇 🔋🪫+🔌= 🏍️🤔 2025 Honda EV FUN up at TMW:https://t.co/LhDJam2ycV… pic.twitter.com/0clqGcf98b — 𝙏𝙤𝙩𝙖𝙡 𝙈𝙤𝙩𝙤𝙧𝙘𝙮𝙘𝙡𝙚™ 🇺🇸 🥳 25 Years! (@TotalMotorcycle) November 10, 2024

