Welcome to Total Motorcycle’s weekly Interactive Friday: Your Bikes! Your Tires! Your Brands! #313. Don’t forget new 2025 models just arrived! This week we showcase just a few of the submissions we received from our followers, supporters and members favorite angle of their motorcycles! We had over 📷🏍️📸 130 photos to go through and we stuffed in as many as we could into our featured image today! 11,000 saw them and hundreds liked them! From vintage to modern, cruiser to sport, black to bright green, we got your back and thank you for taking the time to not only take a great photo of your bikes but also to submit them! Did you submit your motorcycle photo? Thank you if you did and if not, what are you waiting for? We have over 36,000 following and 32,700 followers that would love to see it over at @TotalMotorcycle and in our community forums!!
Let’s have a shout out for those lucky enough to have their motorcycle photos be featured today: Malikious Damarge @m_damarge, Sandeep 🇮🇳 🇨🇦 @Rocket_Sandeep, MotoGoldMag @MotoGoldUK, ArArAr🏍️ @3cylbikesrule, DHammy1971 @DHammy1971, saint @saintrommel, Amit P @TheAmitP, Murk @mfoz509, Tiff 🏴 🇬🇧 🇵🇱 @tiffx19, Alan Rogers @AlanRog96351236, 🏴☠️G.C. (AKA) Mohamed Tremblay 🇨🇦🏴☠️ @ce_msm, Matt Eyre @MattEyre1, Hoof Hearted @HoofTurf and Mark glaggs Gallagher @GlaggsMark
Moving on, we called all riders! What’s your go-to tire/tyre brand for your motorcycle adventures? Drop your favorites below! 👇 71 brave souls submitted their tire reviews and recommendations and over 4,700 read them! Tires are a real hit and miss when it comes to which one is really good and which ones are just junk and a waste of money. For those that haven’t purchased a motorcycle tire in a while, they are QUITE expensive now and fitting/mounting costs are not cheap either. Some riders pay $600 for tires + $300 to mount both of them which can be close to a $1000 for 2 new tires!! That’s a lot to mess up. So from the list below, what ones do you recommend?
AMS
Atturo Tires
Avon Tire
BF Goodrich
Bridgestone
CST
Carlisle
Continental Tire
DragonFire Racing
Dunlop
Duro
EFX Tires
GBC Tire
GMZ Race Products
Heidenau Tires
High Lifter Products Inc
IRC Tires
ITP Tires
Industrial Tire Prod Inc
Kenda
Maxxis Tires
Metzeler
Michelin Tires
Mitas
Moose Racing
Motoz
Pirelli
Quad Boss
STI Tire & Wheel
Sedona
Shinko Tires
System Off-Road
Tensor Tire
V-Twin Mfg
Valor Offroad
Vision Wheel
(Other Brand)
and rounding out the Top 3 rider interactive posts this week was What motorcycle brands make the MOST INTERESTING motorbikes? 🏍️😙 What a great topic as I love interesting bikes, how about you? I picked Moto Guzzi, Aprilia, MV Agusta, Royal Enfield, Harley-Davidson, Indian Motorcycle and Victory. Although Kawasaki and Suzuki were also close. How about you?
1. Aprilia
2. Beta
3. BMW
4. Buell
5. Cagiva
6. Can-Am
7. Ducati
8. Harley-Davidson
9. Honda
10. Husaberg
11. Husqvarna
12. Hyosung
13. Indian
14. Kawasaki
15. KTM
16. Kymco
17. LiveWire
18. Moto Guzzi
19. MV Agusta
20. Norton
21. Piaggio
22. Polaris Slingshot
23. Royal Enfield
24. Suzuki
25. Triumph
26. Ural
27. Vespa
28. Victory
29. Yamaha
30. Zero
31. OTHER (tell us!)
How are you liking our Interactive Friday? Let us know!!!
Don’t forget to check out our latest 2025 Motorcycle Models, we added even more of them this week!
What a time over at Interactive Friday: What a week here at Total Motorcycle and over at X! Thanks for making it a success this week!
Join us and enjoy all the interaction this week here and next week too in our community forums and at @totalmotorcycle on X. Thank you for posting at @TotalMotorcycle we have both the range and the charging time to keep you entertains for decades!
Now let’s go through some of the great questions, polls and surveys links below:
🚨🔥Friday’s Hot Topic! 🔥🚨
Is there too much tech being added to motorcycles?
Bonus: Is technology making motorcycles too expensive?
🤖+🏍️+💰=😭
Thanks to our follower, Mica @micaDTOM for inspiring today’s topic!#motorbike #motorcycles #motorcycle #TechSolutions… pic.twitter.com/lgprZ7Wqd0
— 𝙏𝙤𝙩𝙖𝙡 𝙈𝙤𝙩𝙤𝙧𝙘𝙮𝙘𝙡𝙚™ 🇺🇸 🥳 25 Years! (@TotalMotorcycle) November 15, 2024
What motorcycle brands make the MOST INTERESTING motorbikes? 🏍️😙
1. Aprilia
2. Beta
3. BMW
4. Buell
5. Cagiva
6. Can-Am
7. Ducati
8. Harley-Davidson
9. Honda
10. Husaberg
11. Husqvarna
12. Hyosung
13. Indian
14. Kawasaki
15. KTM
16. Kymco
17. LiveWire
18. Moto Guzzi
19. MV… pic.twitter.com/Y8Zz5sN44E
— 𝙏𝙤𝙩𝙖𝙡 𝙈𝙤𝙩𝙤𝙧𝙘𝙮𝙘𝙡𝙚™ 🇺🇸 🥳 25 Years! (@TotalMotorcycle) November 14, 2024
Good Morning @TotalMotorcycle as we ride into Thursday!
Speaking of riding in the morning/evening, do you also put your hand up to block the low sun? pic.twitter.com/BMMD1CBdtR
— 𝙏𝙤𝙩𝙖𝙡 𝙈𝙤𝙩𝙤𝙧𝙘𝙮𝙘𝙡𝙚™ 🇺🇸 🥳 25 Years! (@TotalMotorcycle) November 14, 2024
What is Your Yearly motorcycle insurance cost?
🏍️ + 🪪 = 💰
Motorcycle insurance keeps creeping up and up and is one of the main reasons motorcycling can be hard to get into. What do you pay? 🤬😍
💰💰💰💰💰💰💰💰💰💰💰💰💰💰💰#motorbike #motorcycle #motorsports #Motorsport…
— 𝙏𝙤𝙩𝙖𝙡 𝙈𝙤𝙩𝙤𝙧𝙘𝙮𝙘𝙡𝙚™ 🇺🇸 🥳 25 Years! (@TotalMotorcycle) November 13, 2024
Let’s see your motorcycles!! Post your favorite angle of your bike!
📷🏍️📸@TotalMotorcycle has over 32,300 followers, that’s a lot of great motorcycles out there.
Photo: Our previous 2 bikes on a long, fast and fun stretch of road with no one around… pic.twitter.com/eOMy07MSHL
— 𝙏𝙤𝙩𝙖𝙡 𝙈𝙤𝙩𝙤𝙧𝙘𝙮𝙘𝙡𝙚™ 🇺🇸 🥳 25 Years! (@TotalMotorcycle) November 12, 2024
Pick a motorcycle for today!
1⃣ 2025 Ducati Panigale V2
or
2⃣ 2025 Ducati Streetfighter V2S
Bonus: Why
Both in “Poppy Red” 🏍️
New releases from Ducati this week, the Panigale V2 and the Streetfighter V2S offer up a new 890cc V-Twin engine. Check them out at TMW!… pic.twitter.com/GNdHX0tl4K
— 𝙏𝙤𝙩𝙖𝙡 𝙈𝙤𝙩𝙤𝙧𝙘𝙮𝙘𝙡𝙚™ 🇺🇸 🥳 25 Years! (@TotalMotorcycle) November 11, 2024
What do you think about the latest electric motorcycle releases? Are they ready to take over the streets, or do you still prefer the roar of a traditional engine?
Share your thoughts below! 👇
🔋🪫+🔌= 🏍️🤔
2025 Honda EV FUN up at TMW:https://t.co/LhDJam2ycV… pic.twitter.com/0clqGcf98b
— 𝙏𝙤𝙩𝙖𝙡 𝙈𝙤𝙩𝙤𝙧𝙘𝙮𝙘𝙡𝙚™ 🇺🇸 🥳 25 Years! (@TotalMotorcycle) November 10, 2024
Calling all riders! What’s your go-to tire/tyre brand for your motorcycle adventures? Drop your favorites below! 👇
AMS
Atturo Tires
Avon Tire
BF Goodrich
Bridgestone
CST
Carlisle
Continental Tire
DragonFire Racing
Dunlop
Duro
EFX Tires
GBC Tire
GMZ Race Products
Heidenau Tires… pic.twitter.com/DiGIJEeLEY
— 𝙏𝙤𝙩𝙖𝙡 𝙈𝙤𝙩𝙤𝙧𝙘𝙮𝙘𝙡𝙚™ 🇺🇸 🥳 25 Years! (@TotalMotorcycle) November 9, 2024
Good Saturday Morning @TotalMotorcycle riders, followers, friends and passerby’s!
Q: How do you feel about riding in fog?
🏍️😍 pic.twitter.com/7YfifjrOgV
— 𝙏𝙤𝙩𝙖𝙡 𝙈𝙤𝙩𝙤𝙧𝙘𝙮𝙘𝙡𝙚™ 🇺🇸 🥳 25 Years! (@TotalMotorcycle) November 9, 2024