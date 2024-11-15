Interactive Friday: Your Bikes! Your Tires! Your Brands!

November 15, 2024 Michael Le Pard News, Personal Interest, What’s New Comments Off on Interactive Friday: Your Bikes! Your Tires! Your Brands!
Welcome to Total Motorcycle’s weekly Interactive Friday: Your Bikes! Your Tires! Your Brands! #313. Don’t forget new 2025 models just arrived! This week we showcase just a few of the submissions we received from our followers, supporters and members favorite angle of their motorcycles! We had over 📷🏍️📸 130 photos to go through and we stuffed in as many as we could into our featured image today! 11,000 saw them and hundreds liked them! From vintage to modern, cruiser to sport, black to bright green, we got your back and thank you for taking the time to not only take a great photo of your bikes but also to submit them! Did you submit your motorcycle photo? Thank you if you did and if not, what are you waiting for? We have over 36,000 following and 32,700 followers that would love to see it over at @TotalMotorcycle and  in our community forums!!

Let’s have a shout out for those lucky enough to have their motorcycle photos be featured today: Malikious Damarge @m_damarge, Sandeep 🇮🇳 🇨🇦 @Rocket_Sandeep, MotoGoldMag @MotoGoldUK, ArArAr🏍️ @3cylbikesrule, DHammy1971 @DHammy1971, saint @saintrommel, Amit P @TheAmitP, Murk @mfoz509, Tiff 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 🇬🇧 🇵🇱 @tiffx19, Alan Rogers @AlanRog96351236, 🏴‍☠️G.C. (AKA) Mohamed Tremblay 🇨🇦🏴‍☠️ @ce_msm, Matt Eyre @MattEyre1, Hoof Hearted @HoofTurf and Mark glaggs Gallagher @GlaggsMark

Moving on, we called all riders! What’s your go-to tire/tyre brand for your motorcycle adventures? Drop your favorites below! 👇  71 brave souls submitted their tire reviews and recommendations and over 4,700 read them! Tires are a real hit and miss when it comes to which one is really good and which ones are just junk and a waste of money. For those that haven’t purchased a motorcycle tire in a while, they are QUITE expensive now and fitting/mounting costs are not cheap either. Some riders pay $600 for tires + $300 to mount both of them which can be close to a $1000 for 2 new tires!! That’s a lot to mess up. So from the list below, what ones do you recommend?

and rounding out the Top 3 rider interactive posts this week was What motorcycle brands make the MOST INTERESTING motorbikes? 🏍️😙 What a great topic as I love interesting bikes, how about you? I picked Moto Guzzi, Aprilia, MV Agusta, Royal Enfield, Harley-Davidson, Indian Motorcycle and Victory. Although Kawasaki and Suzuki were also close. How about you?

How are you liking our Interactive Friday? Let us know!!!

Don’t forget to check out our latest 2025 Motorcycle Models, we added even more of them this week!

What a time over at Interactive Friday: What a week here at Total Motorcycle and over at X! Thanks for making it a success this week!

Join us and enjoy all the interaction this week here and next week too in our community forums and at @totalmotorcycle on XThank you for posting at @TotalMotorcycle we have both the range and the charging time to keep you entertains for decades!

Now let’s go through some of the great questions, polls and surveys links below:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

