Circle the wagons! New 2025 Indian Motorcycle Lineup Now Starting at $9999

INDIAN MOTORCYCLE LAUNCHES 2025 LINEUP, INTRODUCES NEW SCOUT SIXTY FAMILY & ROADMASTER ELITE

All-New, Three-Model Scout Sixty Lineup Offers Accessible $9,999 Starting Price Point, Features Iconic American Design & Legendary Balance of Power & Control

Ultra-Exclusive 2025 Roadmaster Elite Touts Premium, American Craftsmanship, Packed with Rider-Centric Technology & Luxury Comfort

Indian Motorcycle , America’s First Motorcycle Company, today announced its 2025 model year lineup, introducing four new models, in addition to updates across its lineup. Taking center stage is the all-new, three-model Indian Scout Sixty lineup, and the ultra-exclusive Roadmaster Elite. The 2025 Scout Sixty family offers rider accessibility starting at $9,999, while the 2025 Roadmaster Elite delivers custom-inspired styling and premium, American craftsmanship.

“Our 2025 model year lineup offers new models and updates across the board to serve our ever-growing community of global riders,” said Aaron Jax, Vice President for Indian Motorcycle. “The new Scout Sixty lineup builds upon our iconic Scout platform and offers a more accessible lineup for riders of all skill levels. We also welcome the return of our ultra-premium Roadmaster Elite, designed with obsessive attention-to-detail, loads of rider-centric technology, luxury comfort, and premium, American craftsmanship.”

New models, lineup updates, and accessory refreshments across the 2025 Indian Motorcycle lineup include:

SCOUT SIXTY LINEUP

Expanding the legendary Indian Scout lineup, Indian Motorcycle introduces an all-new Scout Sixty platform. Featuring three models (Scout Sixty Bobber, Sport Scout Sixty, Scout Sixty Classic) at varying trim levels, the 2025 Scout Sixty family features universal accessibility, iconic American design, and a legendary balance of power and control.

Starting at $9,999

The all-new Indian Scout Sixty is Indian Motorcycle’s most accessible model starting just under $10,000. The Scout Sixty’s class-leading low seat height delivers a confidence-inspiring ride for motorcyclists of all sizes and experience levels, while a low center of gravity gives the bike a lightweight feel off the kickstand and exceptional low-speed maneuverability. Standard across the entire lineup are mid controls – keeping riders’ feet planted firmly below for easier riding and better control.

Anti-lock Braking System (ABS) across the entire lineup, along with optional Traction Control and Ride Modes, which provide three distinct throttle responses to suit diverse riding styles, add to the Scout Sixty’s approachability.

Iconic American Design

Timeless style and perfect proportions are part of the Indian Scout’s DNA. The new Scout Sixty’s tubular steel frame offers a clean and simple approach ready for seamless customization. Like each Indian Motorcycle, fine American craftsmanship, and class-leading fit and finish separates the Scout Sixty from the competition.

The 2025 Indian Scout Sixty lineup features three models, matching personal styles and meeting diverse riding needs.

Model Lineup

Scout Sixty Bobber

Stripped down with an aggressive stance and class-leading low seat height, the Scout Sixty Bobber is the perfect expression of iconic bobber style. Blacked out with a black headlight bucket, the Scout Sixty Bobber reinforces a minimalist bobber aesthetic – featuring a solo bobber-style seat, slammed two-inch suspension, and 16-inch, five-spoke wheels.

Sport Scout Sixty

Offering a more aggressive and sporty spirit to the Scout Sixty lineup, Sport Scout Sixty’s Mini Ape Handlebars and integrated risers improve reach and control for more sporty riding. The sport-style seat provides riders with more comfort and allows them to ride longer, without compromising the bike’s sleek style. A Quarter Fairing provides wind protection while adding a stylish, custom look straight from the factory. Finishing off the Sport Scout Sixty is a 19-inch front wheel – adding style and delivering agile handling.

Scout Sixty Classic

Featuring heritage-inspired design, the Scout Sixty Classic offers premium chrome, classic Indian Motorcycle flared fenders, and flawless paint. Relaxed ergonomics, a low seat height, and 16-inch cast wheels deliver an easy, confident ride at every speed.

Legendary Balance of Power & Control

Powering the Indian Scout Sixty lineup is a completely redesigned SpeedPlus 999cc engine – delivering 65 ft-lbs of torque and 85 horsepower. The smaller, liquid-cooled engine and five-speed transmission offer a more approachable powertrain for riders of all levels.

Each Scout Sixty model is available in two trim offerings.

Standard

The Scout Sixty Standard trim provides riders with all the essentials for hitting the road.

A next generation electrical architecture includes ABS, LED lighting, a larger battery, new fuel level gauge for more accurate and real-time fuel monitoring, and new hand controls for improved ergonomics and enhanced rider control. Standard trim includes an analog gauge and keyed ignition.

Limited

Raising the bar with rider-centric features, Limited trim models offer everything on Standard trim and adds even more. Cruise control offers a comfortable highway ride, Traction Control delivers confident and predictable handling, Ride Modes provide a tailored ride experience, and a USB charging port keeps devices fully charged while on the road. Limited models also feature exclusive badging across the engine and frame.

Scout Sixty Accessories

Compatible with Indian Scout 1250cc accessories, Scout Sixty riders have access to over 100 factory accessories. Riders looking to personalize and adjust riding ergonomics have access to a variety of handlebar options, different seats, including an extended reach seat, and forward controls. In total, Scout Sixty offers 32 different ergonomic configurations – allowing riders to ride longer and farther. Popular accessories available for the Scout Sixty include the following:

4-inch Touchscreen Display Powered by RIDE COMMAND: Modern technology disguised in the classic aesthetic of an analog gauge. The 4-inch Touchscreen Display Powered by RIDE COMMAND offers GPS navigation, ride stats, controllable Ride Modes, Bluetooth® connectivity and more, improving convenience and enhancing the overall riding experience.

Quick Release Touring Windshield: The Indian Motorcycle Quick Release Touring Windshield not only adds custom style but disperses wind and protects riders from the elements.

Syndicate Seat: The 2-Up Syndicate Seat features interior foam padding for comfort and support for both rider and passenger. The black, leather-like vinyl provides long-term, all-weather durability and protection against rain, humidity and harsh sunlight. The 2-Up Syndicate Seat’s design complements the Scout and Scout Sixty’s flowing lines.

Touring Saddlebags: Helping keep riders’ gear and belongings safe and protected, the Touring Saddlebags feature sturdy FidlockÒ magnetic technology, an easy-on and easy-off magnetic closure device that delivers a quick, secure closure. The Touring Saddlebags also have a durable molded interior bucket that maintains its shape even when empty.

Bobber Saddlebag: With a Left and Right rear fender option available, the Bobber Saddlebag allows riders to pack the essentials while its fully weatherproof design provides added protection. The Bobber Saddlebag has a raw, no-frills style that complements the aggressive look of the Scout Bobber and Scout Sixty Bobber.

Starting at $9,999, the Scout Sixty lineup will begin shipping to dealers this month.

ROADMASTER ELITE

With bold, eye-catching paint, premium badging and top-of-the-line componentry, the new 2025 Indian Roadmaster Elite is the ultimate celebration of Indian Motorcycle’s timeless heritage and commitment to world-class craftsmanship. With only 300 available worldwide, the Roadmaster Elite proves it’s truly exclusive and truly elite.

Exclusive Styling

Between 1914-1918, Indian Motorcycle Company founder George Hendee had expanded Indian Motorcycle’s production facilities in Springfield, creating the most modern motorcycle manufacturing facility in the world. Skilled craftsmen hand assembled each bike with painstaking attention to detail. In addition to the famous Indian Motorcycle Red paint which debuted in 1904, Indian Motorcycle Springfield Blue was the other iconic brand color of this era.

Honoring that past, the new Roadmaster Elite wears a tri-tone signature paint scheme, with premium candy finishes throughout. Indian Motorcycle Springfield Blue Candy, Black Candy, and

Black Candy fade over a Silver base coat are complemented by Champion Gold outlined Headdress tank logos. The striking paint package is completed with signature Elite graphics and hand-painted gold pinstripes. Premium chrome-plated finishes glisten front to back and elevate classic craftsmanship to the highest level. To top off the custom touches, each Roadmaster Elite features serialized and individually numbered Elite badging, further signifying the bike’s exclusivity.

Rider-Centric Technology

Matching the Roadmaster Elite’s premium styling is high-end, rider-centric technology. Standard on Roadmaster Elite is Indian Motorcycle’s PowerBand Audio with Bass Boost. Twelve speakers located in the front fairing, saddlebags, and tour trunk deliver even more bass than the Roadmaster’s stock sound system. Each speaker’s UnderGlow lighting delivers stand-out, custom-inspired styling. To operate the PowerBand Audio system, riders will enjoy a 7-inch Touchscreen Display by RIDE COMMAND. Through this infotainment system, riders have Bluetooth® connectivity, access to GPS navigation, ride stats, and RIDE COMMAND+, including Bike Locator, Bike Health, Apple CarPlay® and more.

Powering the Roadmaster Elite is Indian Motorcycle’s air-cooled, V-twin Thunderstroke 116 engine – delivering 126 ft-lbs of torque with plenty of passing power in every gear. Three Ride Modes (Tour, Standard and Sport) allow riders to personalize their ride by adjusting the throttle response to suit their preference.

Improving nighttime visibility is the Indian Motorcycle Adaptive LED Headlight. The Adaptive LED Headlight provides even more illumination than stock headlights, as patented, cutting-edge technology optimizes the rider’s visibility by monitoring the bike’s lean angle to optimize illumination of the road ahead.

Luxury Comfort

Whether a day ride or a weekend getaway crushing long highway miles, Indian Motorcycle designed the 2025 Roadmaster Elite with unrivaled luxury and comfort. The bike’s 2-up Heated and Cooled seat delivers unparalleled comfort for both rider and passenger, as a graphene material optimizes heating or cooling distribution while maintaining superior comfort. Spacious floorboards and passenger armrests are also standard on the 2025 Roadmaster Elite.

Adding custom-inspired styling and delivering luxury comfort is an adjustable Flare Windshield. A handlebar-mounted switch will raise or lower the windshield by four inches – allowing riders to select their preferred windshield height for more or less wind on the face and helmet.

Finally, the 2025 Roadmaster Elite features remote-locking saddlebags and a tour trunk. Riders can simply press a button on the console or key fob, and cargo is stowed away safely.

Starting at $41,999, the 2025 Roadmaster Elite will begin shipping to dealers this month.

In addition to new models, 2025 Roadmaster models have been upgraded from a standard heated seat to Indian Motorcycle’s innovative Heated and Cooled seat – improving comfort in all weather conditions. Additionally, the 2025 Indian Springfield, Chieftain and Roadmaster models will introduce new paint color offerings, allowing riders a variety of options to meet their personal style preference.

The 2025 Indian Springfield, Chieftain and Roadmaster models will begin shipping this month to Indian Motorcycle dealers throughout the U.S. and Canada.