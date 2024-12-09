Uber-successful 2024 FIM Endurance World Championship season celebration

YOSHIMURA CELEBRATES A SUCCESSFUL 2024 EWC SEASON

Yoshimura SERT Motul continues to celebrate its uber-successful 2024 FIM Endurance World Championship season where it finished on the podium at every round and secured the prestigious championship title at the hotly-contested final – the Bol d’Or at the Paul Ricard circuit in France.

The rider line-up for 2024 included team mainstay Gregg Black with French compatriot Etienne Masson, who was returning for his second year with Yoshimura SERT Motul, new recruit, Brit Dan Linfoot and Japanese ride Cocoro Atsumi as the fourth/reserve rider.

The opening round at Le Mans in April saw the three team riders maintain a high pace throughout. From the all-important 16-hour points-scoring mark, the team and its powerful Suzuki GSX-R1000R made no mistakes and controlled the race from the front, right the way through to the chequered flag. This victory saw Suzuki claim its 15th win at Le Mans, making it the most successful motorcycle manufacturer in the history of the Le Mans 24-Hour motorcycle endurance event.

Having won the first race, Yoshimura SERT Motul went into the 8 Hours of Spa Motos with a nine-point championship advantage. Determined to maintain its lead, the Franco-Japanese team put in a strong qualifying session which saw the team qualify in third. Renowned for its efficient and rapid pit stops, the crew didn’t disappoint at Spa. Super-quick turnarounds between riders allowed them to keep in touch with the leading team and, where tyre grip was an issue with rising track temperatures, they worked brilliantly to avoid the many pitfalls on the Belgian track. Yoshimura SERT Motul secured second place on the podium at Spa and left with 88 points and the championship lead.

It was virtually all change on the rider front for the third round of the series at the iconic Suzuka circuit in Japan. Black was sidelined due to a broken wrist sustained in testing the previous month and Masson was seconded to the TEAM SUZUKI CN CHALLENGE to ride in the experimental category aboard a GSX-R1000R. Linfoot, the team’s regular rider since the start of the season, was joined by Atsumi and – on loan from Moto2 – 27-year-old Spanish rider Albert Arenas. Linfoot and Atsumi took turns to ride stints throughout the first part of the race. When Arenas was called in, he stepped up and helped the team secure third place. With just six points between the leader and Yoshimura SERT Motul, the championship was set to go to the wire at the Bol d’Or.

After a faultless performance, Yoshimura SERT Motul was victorious at the 2024 Bol d’Or. Black, Masson and Linfoot were back together with Atsumi as reserve. Following a record-breaking 737 laps of the 5.673km Paul Ricard circuit, Masson took the chequered flag with a lead of seven laps to secure the 2024 FIM EWC World Championship for Yoshimura SERT Motul. This was the second victory of the 2024 season for the team, the second world title for the Yoshimura SERT Motul Japanese/French partnership, and Suzuki’s 21st world crown in the Endurance World Championship.

Here, the riders reflect on an outstanding year …

Dan Linfoot

“I’m very happy going into the off-season with a smile on my face. Finding such a fantastic team, gelling with them all immediately, taking four podiums and the championship and a 100 per cent on-track record, all in my first year, makes me feel very grateful and proud.

“Looking back on the season highlights, Le Mans was special. It was the championship opener, the home round for the team and, from the 16-hour point, we controlled the race. This set the scene for the rest of the year.

“Gregg’s injury while testing for Suzuka could have caused a real issue as, sadly, he wasn’t able to ride. Obviously, we all felt so bad for him, however, the team management did what it had to when it came to delivering for the race. The inclusion of Albert Arenas was inspired as he brought an attitude of just wanting to help the team. I’d never met him before, but he was instantly pleasant and proved to be a great guy and a team player. Having him with us was a massive boost for Cocoro and myself.

“At the Bol d’Or, as the third rider, I was aware of the tyre issues for some of the other teams. I was just putting my helmet on and getting ready for my stint when we had to quickly change our tyre strategy and run on the softer mid-spec tyre. We had used this tyre during testing, so I knew it and felt confident with it and had complete trust in the team’s decision.

“My first year with Yoshimura SERT Motul has been extremely rewarding for many reasons. It’s quite different to other motorcycle race disciplines. There is real respect, which works both ways, and the tech crew listen to feedback from all riders. Obviously, the crew chief must take on board the viewpoint of four riders, so he cannot be expected to make changes only for a single rider. Like me, this was the first year with the team for Nicolas Reynier and his first year in EWC, he has made a brilliant transition from Moto2. Obviously, this championship win is so special for him too.

“In summary …. It’s been an amazing year and has all come together very well. World Champion! What could be better?”

Gregg Black

“Naturally, winning the two 24-hour races was our goal, which was hard to achieve with the level of competition this year. We finished the 2023 season with a win at the Bol d’Or, to repeat that at the first race of 2024, underlined the strength of the team.

“Yoshimura SERT Motul is super strong and competitive. To take four podiums out of four races shows our competence, consistency and strength. We may not always be right on top but, we’ll always be there battling with whoever is our main opposition and will always prove ourselves with performance and reliability. Coupled with a brilliant support network and team of mechanics who are always the fastest in the pits, we never give up.

“My favourite race was probably Le Mans. It was a hard battle; we rode fast and had a good comeback. We carried on pushing and our hard efforts were rewarded with the win.

“Spa was a beautiful track, but we didn’t get the speed there, so we had to accept to finish second.

“On to Suzuka and getting injured during testing was a hard one to recover from. I felt the break in the wrist straightaway and knew it was badly broken. It was a complicated break, and I knew I’d face a couple of months of hard work to recover for the Bol d’Or. It was great that the team kept me in the loop from Suzuka, and it was amusing to see my lifesize cardboard cut-out!

“When it came to the Bol d’Or start, I had to be mentally strong as, without riding a bike for over two months, I continually questioned myself. I was pretty much in robot mode and focussed on my jog to the bike for the start. Lots of training to get back on top form paid off and, thankfully, I was fastest off the line and grabbed the holeshot. That was a real confidence boost.

“Both mentally and physically, it was a hard race for me, but I got my head down and did it. The team managers said that if I had any issues then my team-mates could do more stints so I could rest. I kept on gritting my teeth to power through the pain barrier. I was expected to do nine stints, but I did 10! I love racing and love the bike and was quite proud to be able to get back to a level whereby I could race competitively at the Bol d’Or!

“I’m now working a lot with coaching days, and my 2Ride Bapteme Moto Experience. Dan has been over to do a few rides, which has been fun but, “I can’t wait for the 2025 season to get going.”

Etienne Masson

“Obviously, winning at Le Mans and the Bol d’Or were major highlights of the season but, for me, the experience at my favourite track at Suzuka, with the TEAM SUZUKI CN CHALLENGE was very rewarding.

“To discover a new team, a different work method and a new goal with a different focus was very interesting. Suzuka is important for factory teams and to finish in the top 10 for the team’s first time out in endurance racing was hugely satisfying for the whole crew.

“I always try to stay focussed on my physical condition between races, working on stamina and body condition with a lot of cycling, running etc. Before Suzuka, I trained during the afternoon when the temperatures were higher to adapt my body to those temperatures.

“It was good getting back on the team GSX-R1000R for the Bol d’Or. The bike worked so well at the Paul Ricard circuit and it’s always a big pleasure to see what we can do in this place with this amazing bike.

“I approached the last race like any other and didn’t have the championship in mind. I knew how I could be efficient, and I had more confidence in myself which meant I knew how and where I could be fast. I had a lot of trust in the team and my team-mates.

“My last stint at the Bol d’Or was very long but, I enjoyed the last two laps. Those moments are so special because it’s the result of a lot of work from the team.

“I’ve taken some time out to enjoy the moment with my family and friends. I won’t stop training, but I will be less strict with food …

“I’m really proud of my four titles but this one from 2024 is special because every time I questioned myself, I would then work hard to improve and be more efficient with my feedback about the bike. I’m always trying to be better than before!”

Cocoro Atsumi

“The 2024 season was my first season working with Yoshimura SERT Motul for the entire year. During the off-season, I worked with them on developing the bike, racing in sprint races in Japan and doing private tests. I’m happy that we were able to get on the podium in every race this season and win the championship with that bike.

“The Suzuka 8-Hours was very exciting for me. The team had been on the podium at Le Mans and Spa, and we were at the top of the standings prior to Suzuka. I wanted to get on the podium to help the team be in a strong position before the Bol d’Or. I thought there was a chance I could be the starting rider, so I was calm and focused on what I had to do. I didn’t expect to be the rider to also take the chequered flag in a race that had gone well. I was nervous with the responsibility that I could be the one to decide the outcome. I did my best and gave it my all. The result was third and, on the podium, so I was very happy

“Ahead of Suzuka, I’d worked with Dan and knew his speed, consistency and great personality, so there were no problems. We worked together as usual to achieve our goals. I hadn’t met Albert until race week, so I was a bit worried about what kind of rider he would be, but I didn’t need to worry about that. He helped out in every way he could.

“I was the fourth/reserve rider at the Bol d’Or and was very nervous until the end of the race because a lot of teams were having problems. I also talked to all the team staff about the race, life and many other things. They are so busy throughout the race week that it’s hard to get time to talk to them, but during the 24-hour race we have plenty of time to do that.

“With the EWC season over for 2024, I returned to the All-Japan Championship for the first time since March. I was able to improve my best lap time in qualifying, but the race weekend wasn’t easy as the regular riders were very fast. I finished 8th and 5th with plenty of tasks to focus on and improve on during the winter off-season.

“My wife is due to have a baby soon and I’m looking forward to enjoying life as a three-person family, as well as hopefully playing a part in EWC with Yoshimura SERT Motul next year.”

Yoshimura SERT Motul will line up as World Champion for the first round of the 2025 FIM Endurance World Championship season at Le Mans over the weekend of the 19th and 20th of April. It will then travel to Belgium for the 8 Hours of Spa Motos at the Circuit de Spa Francorchamps on the 7th of June followed by the 46th Coca-Cola Suzuka 8 Hours Endurance Race on the 3rd of August. The Championship will conclude with the Bol d’Or at Circuit Paul Ricard on the 20th and 21st of September.