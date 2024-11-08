Interactive Friday: Bug Out Bikes, Industry Concerns & Election 2024 Results!

Wow, doesn’t our featured image look incredibly bleak and WWIII dystopian this week? Ironically, it has nothing to do with the US Election Results, it’s just the most popular motorcycle topics this week combined. Interactive Friday: Bug Out Bikes, Industry Concerns & Election 2024 Results here, it’s going to be huge with the biggest and best the world has ever seen in the history of the internet. (cue Trump hands)

Welcome to week #313 at TMW and on @TotalMotorcycle X!

Let’s get to the Republican elephant in the room first, Election 2024 is done and Donald Trump will the be President of the USA in a landslide result. The Republican’s also have the Senate and maybe even the House allowing them to pass bills and laws without much resistance. Love him or hate him, he has an American First policy that will attempt to put the USA first, bring back factories, jobs and the economy to the people of the USA. While that puts everyone else #2, he also promises to end all the wars and bring 10-200% tariff’s on all goods coming into the country. Not great for inflation, prices (or the economy), and those countries outside the USA might not like that either. It’s not surprising I like Trump but even among the faithful there is underlying concerns indeed and huge ones for Democrat supporters. While I don’t think he can avoid WWIII as we are already getting a taste of it, maybe he can indeed Make America Great Again by taking the chainsaw approach. Ok, that’s done, moving on to motorcycle stuff now…

Our #1 topic this week with 44 replies and thousands of views was “Which bike would you use to “get out of town fast” during a civil disturbance?” … see, now that featured article image is making sense now. And honestly, it has nothing (hopefully) to do with the next 4 years. But we asked it and it was apparently on everyone’s mind as well… so what bike would you jump on? If you are wondering, I picked #4.

1. 2025 BMW R1300GS Adventure
2. 2025 KTM 990 Duke R
3. 2025 Kawasaki KLR650 Adventure ABS
4. 2025 Honda CRF300 Rally

Would you go big engine ADV? Small compact Dual sport? Super reliable or fast hooligan like? With #Election2024 over, United States Presidential Inauguration Day (Jan 20, 2025) you never know…😡🏍️💨🤬

Next was our Poll with over 112 votes and 31 comments!! “What is the biggest issue/concern you have with motorcycles/motorcycling right now? 🧱🏍️ Lots and lots of hot button topics here, so let’s do some this week!! 🕹️

You name what YOU think they are. Here are some suggestions, please add your own…

1. eBikes/EV’s replacing gas (ICE)?
2. Loss of manual shifting options?
3. Unaffordability (new or used bikes)
4. Insurance costs
5. Safety
6. Parking
7. Environmental Regulations
8. Rider Safety
9. Technological advancements
10. Changes in legislation
12. Model design and options
13. Other (you name it!

…great replies and we will be featuring those replies in upcoming surveys, polls and topics for you!!

Our 3rd most popular was Good Wednesday Morning to my @TotalMotorcycle family! As the sun rises over the USA this morning, how are you feeling? This was the morning after the Election and everyone was a little tired, a little wired and needed a little appreciation (Gone in 60 Seconds movie reference there). Lots of comments and replies. Did you stay up? How were YOU doing that morning after?

How are you liking our Interactive Friday? Let us know!!!

Don’t forget to check out our latest 2025 Motorcycle Models, we added even more of them this week!

What a time over at Interactive Friday: What a week here at Total Motorcycle and over at X! Thanks for making it a success this week!

Join us and enjoy all the interaction this week here and next week too in our community forums and at @totalmotorcycle on XThank you for posting at @TotalMotorcycle we have both the range and the charging time to keep you entertains for decades!

Now let’s go through some of the great questions, polls and surveys links below:

 

2025 Moto Guzzi V100 Mandello S

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

