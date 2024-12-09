RED BULL KTM FACTORY RACING CHARGING INTO 2025 SMX WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP SEASON

MURRIETA, Calif. – A returning four-rider Red Bull KTM Factory Racing Team will feature Chase Sexton and Aaron Plessinger in the 450 Class alongside 250 Class duo Tom Vialle and Julien Beaumer in the 2025 SuperMotocross World Championship (SMX), inclusive of the AMA Supercross, Pro Motocross and SMX Finals series.

Equipped with the KTM 450 SX-F FACTORY EDITION, the 31-round marathon will see 25-year-old Sexton out to reclaim the 450SX title that he earned in 2023, before he aims to defend his 450MX championship outdoors, and then will target a first-career 450SMX crown in the post-season. With a full season with Red Bull KTM complete, the pair are in a strong position to build upon their success together into the new year.

Chase Sexton: “We’re getting close to the season now and I had a good off-season, took around five weeks off of the bike, so I feel refreshed and we’ve made a lot of progress – compared to last year I’m in a much better spot for 2025. The goal this season is to win more races than last year, so I feel good, and I’m ready to start the season.”

Alongside Sexton, Plessinger, 28, is entering his fourth term with Red Bull KTM and is coming off the strongest season of his career in winning a Supercross Main Event in San Diego. ‘The Cowboy’ finished third overall in Pro Motocross, before racing to P4 at the conclusion of the SMX season. Those results mean that Plessinger will enter Anaheim 1 with confidence on his side and with even larger targets to achieve.

Aaron Plessinger: “I’m super-stoked for the 2025 season! I’m ready to start where we left off in Supercross last year, where I won my first Main Event, and I only think we’re going to get better this year. The bike’s good, I’m feeling strong both physically and mentally, so I’m ready to show these guys that I’m here to stick around and that it ain’t no game. I’m ready to see the fans and have a good time doing it!”

Red Bull KTM Factory Racing’s 250 line-up will once again be headlined by the exciting combination of 24-year-old Vialle – the reigning 250SX East Champion – and talented young American prospect Beaumer, each competing aboard the KTM 250 SX-F FACTORY EDITION.

Already a two-time MX2 World Champion prior to his arrival in the United States, French standout Vialle will enter 2025 in search of a second 250SX title, while also firmly targeting his maiden American outdoor championship in 250MX. The Red Bull KTM rider placed runner-up in both Pro Motocross and SMX this year, showcasing his capabilities across the board during his second year being based in the U.S.

Tom Vialle: “Everything has been going good this off-season, I was able to win the Paris Supercross, and we have done a lot of testing with the team already. I’m really happy with the bike, the suspension, and also, we have some engine upgrades, so everything so far is working good together. I’m going into my third year of Supercross and was able to win the 250SX East Championship this year, and now I am working hard to try and defend it in 2025. I’m really happy to win my first title indoors and the goal is to win another one next season. It’s a little bit of extra pressure, but I wouldn’t say a lot.”

At 18 years of age, Beaumer is preparing to enter his second full season of professional competition after debuting with Red Bull KTM one year ago. He finished as Rookie of the Year in both 250SX and 250MX, before going on to capture a breakout 250SMX podium result during the SMX Playoffs. Added experience will be instrumental for ‘JuJu’ when the racing commences next season.

Julien Beaumer: “The off-season’s been going really good for me, I’m excited to get going, and the goal this year is to win. I’m in a spot right now where I’m confident that I have the fitness and speed to do that, because I’ve been feeling good on the bike and we’ve made a lot of progress. Last year I had speed, but I made quite a few rookie mistakes, so I have been learning to eliminate those and I’m confident that this upcoming season will be a lot better for me.”

Ian Harrison, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing Team Manager: “We’ve had a good off-season to prepare so far, and we are ready to start our second year with Chase, so hopefully we can expand on our success and get even better with him for 2025. Aaron had his best season ever this past year, and the plan is to improve on that too. Tom is the defending champion in 250SX East, it will be great to see the number 1 on our bike when the Eastern Region begins. Julien is going into his second season with us, so we are hoping that after a strong pre-season he will be in a position to really shine also. It’s always an exciting time leading up to Anaheim 1 and we are ready for the challenge ahead.”



Supercross will host its traditional opening round at the Angel Stadium of Anaheim on Saturday, January 11th, set to span 17 rounds. Teams will later turn their attention to the Pro Motocross Championship from Saturday, May 24th, at Fox Raceway in Pala, California, for an 11-round journey, before the three-round SMX Finals are due to take off in September.