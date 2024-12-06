Who doesn’t like smiling kids and happy motorcycles, thus how can we not add this wonderful photo to TMW’s front page from our survey on aftermarket pipes? (Thanks Stephen). Welcome to Interactive Friday: Best Gauges, Aftermarket Rumble and Travel Food! We have a lot to cover this week as our number climb to over 70,000 followers! We also added a BlueSky account this week as well. Did you get your 2 cents in? Did you post your photos? Did you click on a poll answer? If not, what are you waiting for? You are missing the most active motorcycle channels on Social Media and in our TMW Community Forums right here.

Also we had quite a few 2025 motorcycle models announced this week that I’ve added in our 2025 Motorcycle Model Guides, be sure to check them out. And have you noticed some great changes to the TMW site this past few days? Hopefully you have, we now have LESS ADS and 50% BIGGER MOTORCYCLE PHOTOS in our guides and reviews!! What’s better than having the best motorcycle information resource for free at your finger tips? Even better photos and less Ads! Oh ya.

So let’s go full throttle right away and dig into the Top 5 most popular posts voted by their replies, likes and interaction!

Number one was “What type of gauges/clocks do you prefer? with over 5,000 views, 62 replies and 51 likes! Amazing. The results? Well, you’ll just have to see below… but I picked Classic Analog and I wasn’t alone!

A. Classic analog

B. Hybrid analog and Digital

C. Modernized Analog

D. Fully Digital

Bonus: What type do you have currently on your bike?

Coming up next was our Afternoon Rumble Survey were we got some great photos added including the one featured in our main image. So many great exhaust brands I’m sure I missed a dozen! I loved my Minstral exhaust on my Moto Guzzi V7 myself.

Q: Have you ever replaced your mufflers, pipes or exhausts on your motorcycle with an aftermarket one?

Bonus: Was it worth it? (good/bad)

🥰🏍️🔊🌬️💨 🤢

Accel

Akrapovic

AltRider

Arlen Ness

Athena

Baron Custom

Bassani

BikeMaster

Bikers Choice

British Customs

Cobra

DRC

Drag Specialties

Dynojet

EMGO

FMF

Feuling

Giant Loop

Givi

Hotbodies

James Gaskets

K&L

Kappa

Khrome Werks

Koso

Kuryakyn

LA Choppers

LeoVince

Lextek

Matrix Concepts

Moose

Muc-Off

National Cycle

Nelson-Rigg

Pro Circuit

QuadBoss

Rinehart Racing

Rush Racing

S&S Cycle

SW-Motech

SuperTrapp

ThunderMax

Trask Performance

Twin Air

Two Brothers

Unit

Vance and Hines

Yoshimura

Zeta

Another very popular topic for #3 was: What is your favorite food or drink to eat on a ride? 🏍️🛑

How can you answer just one type of food, honestly? It was unfair, I know, but you have to start somewhere! What was yours?

1. Fast Food

2. Casual Dining

3. Fine Dining

4. Coffee Shop

5. Specialty Drink Shops

6. Buffet

7. Food Trucks

8. Concession Stands

9. Cafe

10. Family Style

11. Cafeteria

12. Pubs, Bars, and Breweries

13. Ethnic

14. Brasserie

15. Bistro

16. Diners

17. Pizzerias

18. Destination Restaurant

18. Barbecue

20. Bakeries

21. Hot Pot

22. Sushi Bar

23. Steakhouse

24. Noodle Shops

25. Other

🌮🍕🌭🍟🍔🍤🍛🥧🍻

They get a lot of interesting motorbikes in Japan just for Japanese riders and number 4 this week was “What do you think of the JAPANESE ONLY 2025 Honda Hawk 11, CB1300 Super Four Bold’or, Honda CB400 and Honda Grom Race Car? Only in Japan they say…

Completely unfair! I love the new Honda CB400 inline 4… yes, inline 4 400cc!! Heck ya.

and rounding out the Top 5 was “Do you store your motorcycle for winter?” and If so, share your winter storage tips! ❄️⛄️🏍️

well, do you? I do and there is just something awesome about bringing your bike out in Spring and starting it up for the first time to hear it rumble. Sweet times indeed.

Photo thanks to : stephen p. @neildiamondsing over on X.

How are you liking our Interactive Friday? Let us know!

Don’t forget to check out our latest 2025 Motorcycle Models, we added even more of them this week!

What a time over at Interactive Friday: What a week here at Total Motorcycle and over at X! Thanks for making it a success this week!

Join us and enjoy all the interaction this week here and next week too in our community forums and at @totalmotorcycle on X. Thank you for posting at @TotalMotorcycle we have both the range and the charging time to keep you entertains for decades!

Now let’s go through some of the great questions, polls and surveys links below:

Let’s Roll on Thursday!!! Poll: How much air do you like to put into your tires? 🛞 🛞 ⛽️🏍️ Winter can be deflating! So let’s pump up the fun with a poll on tire pressures here at @TotalMotorcycle Reminds me of the C&C Music Factory song: “Pump up the volume (of air)”… — 𝙏𝙤𝙩𝙖𝙡 𝙈𝙤𝙩𝙤𝙧𝙘𝙮𝙘𝙡𝙚™ 🇺🇸 🥳 25 Years! (@TotalMotorcycle) December 5, 2024

What do you think of the JAPANESE ONLY: The 2025 Honda Hawk 11, CB1300 Super Four Bold’or, Honda CB400 and Honda Grom Race Car? Only in Japan they say… They get a lot of interesting motorbikes in Japan just for Japanese riders. #Honda #HondaAmaze #HondaAmaze2024… pic.twitter.com/e2kNChNB2d — 𝙏𝙤𝙩𝙖𝙡 𝙈𝙤𝙩𝙤𝙧𝙘𝙮𝙘𝙡𝙚™ 🇺🇸 🥳 25 Years! (@TotalMotorcycle) December 4, 2024

Tuesday Afternoon Rumble Survey! Q: Have you ever replaced your mufflers, pipes or exhausts on your motorcycle with an aftermarket one? Bonus: Was it worth it? (good/bad) 🥰🏍️🔊🌬️💨 🤢 👥 Follow @TotalMotorcycle we won’t pop, crack or backfire on your entertainment. Popular… pic.twitter.com/jQ6E8ogCK1 — 𝙏𝙤𝙩𝙖𝙡 𝙈𝙤𝙩𝙤𝙧𝙘𝙮𝙘𝙡𝙚™ 🇺🇸 🥳 25 Years! (@TotalMotorcycle) December 3, 2024

Two great questions for #twowheeltuesday Q1. Would kids today benefit from learning to ride? Q2. Did you ride as a kid? 🏍️👧🏍️👦 “I’m curious why nobody posts about kids riding. When I was a kid it seemed like there were more mini bikes and advertisements aimed at kids. Even… pic.twitter.com/FksQ0stqQi — 𝙏𝙤𝙩𝙖𝙡 𝙈𝙤𝙩𝙤𝙧𝙘𝙮𝙘𝙡𝙚™ 🇺🇸 🥳 25 Years! (@TotalMotorcycle) December 3, 2024

What is your favorite food or drink to eat on a ride? 🏍️🛑 1. Fast Food

2. Casual Dining

3. Fine Dining

4. Coffee Shop

5. Specialty Drink Shops

6. Buffet

7. Food Trucks

8. Concession Stands

9. Cafe

10. Family Style

11. Cafeteria

12. Pubs, Bars, and Breweries

13. Ethnic

14.… pic.twitter.com/tWOMahkpVy — 𝙏𝙤𝙩𝙖𝙡 𝙈𝙤𝙩𝙤𝙧𝙘𝙮𝙘𝙡𝙚™ 🇺🇸 🥳 25 Years! (@TotalMotorcycle) December 2, 2024

What do you think about #Hunter story? 🗳️🤔 Everyone is talking about the 2025 Royal Enfield Hunter 350 all over the news. 1. Would the Hunter image look good on your laptop?

2. Would you give it a Pardon for it’s criminally good colors?

3. It’s fast and can evade rush hour… pic.twitter.com/A8ta10ZGVu — 𝙏𝙤𝙩𝙖𝙡 𝙈𝙤𝙩𝙤𝙧𝙘𝙮𝙘𝙡𝙚™ 🇺🇸 🥳 25 Years! (@TotalMotorcycle) December 2, 2024

Monday Question… What do you think the average motorcycle should cost in 2025? 🏍️💲 Bonus: What do you think about the current prices of motorcycles? 💵 A. $4000 – $8000 💰

B. $8000 – $13000 💰💰

C. $13000 – $16000 💰💰💰

D. Over $16000 💰💰💰💰 🏍️ Follow @TotalMotorcycle… — 𝙏𝙤𝙩𝙖𝙡 𝙈𝙤𝙩𝙤𝙧𝙘𝙮𝙘𝙡𝙚™ 🇺🇸 🥳 25 Years! (@TotalMotorcycle) December 2, 2024

Sunday Rider Survey!! 🏍️ What type of gauges/clocks do you prefer? A. Classic analog

B. Hybrid analog and Digital

C. Modernized Analog

D. Fully Digital Bonus: What type do you have currently on your bike? Follow @TotalMotorcycle today, we cut the mustard every time!… pic.twitter.com/owa6crYcvl — 𝙏𝙤𝙩𝙖𝙡 𝙈𝙤𝙩𝙤𝙧𝙘𝙮𝙘𝙡𝙚™ 🇺🇸 🥳 25 Years! (@TotalMotorcycle) December 1, 2024

It be FRIDAY and it’s quittin’ time… Time for leftover pie! What type of pie do you love COLD from the fridge? Have a great Friday Night @TotalMotorcycle peeps! pic.twitter.com/4I0FgkfgC4 — 𝙏𝙤𝙩𝙖𝙡 𝙈𝙤𝙩𝙤𝙧𝙘𝙮𝙘𝙡𝙚™ 🇺🇸 🥳 25 Years! (@TotalMotorcycle) November 29, 2024

What do you think? That’s leaving a 30% tip on a $107 meal. Christmas is going to be VERY expensive this year then. “if you cannot afford this then do not go out to eat” part is a little triggering though. 11 Million views… pic.twitter.com/BoR8Fmt4ac — 𝙏𝙤𝙩𝙖𝙡 𝙈𝙤𝙩𝙤𝙧𝙘𝙮𝙘𝙡𝙚™ 🇺🇸 🥳 25 Years! (@TotalMotorcycle) December 4, 2024

While not a motorcycle manufacturer, Nissan fights for survival as it could go bankrupt in 12 months. Q. Ever own a Nissan? Things are moving down in the automotive world as cars get too expensive and EV’s are not selling. KTM is in the same boat BTW. Nissan’s fight for… pic.twitter.com/KAf1pV7tbb — 𝙏𝙤𝙩𝙖𝙡 𝙈𝙤𝙩𝙤𝙧𝙘𝙮𝙘𝙡𝙚™ 🇺🇸 🥳 25 Years! (@TotalMotorcycle) December 2, 2024