Interactive Friday: Best Gauges, Aftermarket Rumble and Travel Food!

Who doesn’t like smiling kids and happy motorcycles, thus how can we not add this wonderful photo to TMW’s front page from our survey on aftermarket pipes? (Thanks Stephen). Welcome to Interactive Friday: Best Gauges, Aftermarket Rumble and Travel Food! We have a lot to cover this week as our number climb to over 70,000 followers! We also added a BlueSky account this week as well. Did you get your 2 cents in? Did you post your photos? Did you click on a poll answer? If not, what are you waiting for? You are missing the most active motorcycle channels on Social Media and in our TMW Community Forums right here.

Also we had quite a few 2025 motorcycle models announced this week that I’ve added in our 2025 Motorcycle Model Guides, be sure to check them out. And have you noticed some great changes to the TMW site this past few days? Hopefully you have, we now have LESS ADS and 50% BIGGER MOTORCYCLE PHOTOS in our guides and reviews!! What’s better than having the best motorcycle information resource for free at your finger tips? Even better photos and less Ads! Oh ya.

So let’s go full throttle right away and dig into the Top 5 most popular posts voted by their replies, likes and interaction!

Number one was “What type of gauges/clocks do you prefer? with over 5,000 views, 62 replies and 51 likes! Amazing. The results? Well, you’ll just have to see below… but I picked Classic Analog and I wasn’t alone!

A. Classic analog
B. Hybrid analog and Digital
C. Modernized Analog
D. Fully Digital

Bonus: What type do you have currently on your bike?

 

Coming up next was our Afternoon Rumble Survey were we got some great photos added including the one featured in our main image. So many great exhaust brands I’m sure I missed a dozen! I loved my Minstral exhaust on my Moto Guzzi V7 myself.

Q: Have you ever replaced your mufflers, pipes or exhausts on your motorcycle with an aftermarket one?

Bonus: Was it worth it? (good/bad)

🥰🏍️🔊🌬️💨 🤢

Accel
Akrapovic
AltRider
Arlen Ness
Athena
Baron Custom
Bassani
BikeMaster
Bikers Choice
British Customs
Cobra
DRC
Drag Specialties
Dynojet
EMGO
FMF
Feuling
Giant Loop
Givi
Hotbodies
James Gaskets
K&L
Kappa
Khrome Werks
Koso
Kuryakyn
LA Choppers
LeoVince
Lextek
Matrix Concepts
Moose
Muc-Off
National Cycle
Nelson-Rigg
Pro Circuit
QuadBoss
Rinehart Racing
Rush Racing
S&S Cycle
SW-Motech
SuperTrapp
ThunderMax
Trask Performance
Twin Air
Two Brothers
Unit
Vance and Hines
Yoshimura
Zeta

Another very popular topic for #3 was: What is your favorite food or drink to eat on a ride? 🏍️🛑 

How can you answer just one type of food, honestly? It was unfair, I know, but you have to start somewhere! What was yours?

1. Fast Food
2. Casual Dining
3. Fine Dining
4. Coffee Shop
5. Specialty Drink Shops
6. Buffet
7. Food Trucks
8. Concession Stands
9. Cafe
10. Family Style
11. Cafeteria
12. Pubs, Bars, and Breweries
13. Ethnic
14. Brasserie
15. Bistro
16. Diners
17. Pizzerias
18. Destination Restaurant
18. Barbecue
20. Bakeries
21. Hot Pot
22. Sushi Bar
23. Steakhouse
24. Noodle Shops
25. Other

🌮🍕🌭🍟🍔🍤🍛🥧🍻

 

They get a lot of interesting motorbikes in Japan just for Japanese riders and number 4 this week  was “What do you think of the JAPANESE ONLY 2025 Honda Hawk 11, CB1300 Super Four Bold’or, Honda CB400 and Honda Grom Race Car? Only in Japan they say… 

Completely unfair! I love the new Honda CB400 inline 4… yes, inline 4 400cc!! Heck ya.

 

and rounding out the Top 5 was “Do you store your motorcycle for winter?” and If so, share your winter storage tips! ❄️⛄️🏍️

well, do you? I do and there is just something awesome about bringing your bike out in Spring and starting it up for the first time to hear it rumble. Sweet times indeed.

Photo thanks to : stephen p. @neildiamondsing over on X.

 

How are you liking our Interactive Friday? Let us know!

Don’t forget to check out our latest 2025 Motorcycle Models, we added even more of them this week!

What a time over at Interactive Friday: What a week here at Total Motorcycle and over at X! Thanks for making it a success this week!

Join us and enjoy all the interaction this week here and next week too in our community forums and at @totalmotorcycle on XThank you for posting at @TotalMotorcycle we have both the range and the charging time to keep you entertains for decades!

Now let’s go through some of the great questions, polls and surveys links below:

 

2025.5 Ducati Multistrada V2S

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

