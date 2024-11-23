Gerston Takes Moto Win, and Second Place at Round Six The Endurocross series wrapped up in Everett, Washington for the sixth and final round. The energy in the stadium was buzzing creating an electric environment for the riders. The track was a challenge as always and proved to be a formidable test for the field. Max Gerston, on his Beta 300 RR Race Edition was feeling it. His speed carried him to a win in the second moto, the first Endurocross moto win of his career! By finishing third and seventh in the other motos, Gerston clinched second overall on the night, achieving this for the first time as well. Beta support rider, Tim Apolle also rode well at the round. He just missed the podium in the second moto but finished the night in seventh overall. On the season points chase, Gerston finished in fifth and Apolle came in eighth.