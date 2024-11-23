Gerston Takes Moto Win, and Second Place at Round Six
The Endurocross series wrapped up in Everett, Washington for the sixth and final round. The energy in the stadium was buzzing creating an electric environment for the riders. The track was a challenge as always and proved to be a formidable test for the field. Max Gerston, on his Beta 300 RR Race Edition was feeling it. His speed carried him to a win in the second moto, the first Endurocross moto win of his career! By finishing third and seventh in the other motos, Gerston clinched second overall on the night, achieving this for the first time as well. Beta support rider, Tim Apolle also rode well at the round. He just missed the podium in the second moto but finished the night in seventh overall. On the season points chase, Gerston finished in fifth and Apolle came in eighth.
Results:
Max Gerston » 2nd Place – Motos: 3rd | 1st | 7th » EX Pro
Tim Apolle » 7th Place – Motos: 9th | 4th | 6th » EX Pro
300 RR Race Edition
“I am still coming down from the successes last weekend at the final round of Endurocross in Everett. It was my first moto win and my first 2nd overall. Things were clicking with my Beta 300 RR on the challenging track with deep ruts and chunky obstacles. I stayed consistent and kept my head down all night. I am stoked to end the season with a career best and I am already looking forward to 2025. I wanted to extend a massive thanks to the team for the support and always believing in me. We are just getting started!”
300 RR Race Edition
“I’m very grateful to have raced in such a great environment. It felt really good. I had my best round of the year here in Seattle and was very happy with how I rode and how the bike performed. I’m looking forward to next year.”
"Mr. Totalmotorcycle". Owner and Founder of Total Motorcycle, the World’s Largest Motorcycle Site with over 425 million readers since 1999.
Total Motorcycle is my pride and joy and being able to reach 425 million people has been incredible and I could not have done it without the support of my visitors, readers and members...thank you so much! We are all making a difference to millions of riders worldwide.
Le Mans. The BMW Motorrad World Endurance Team kicked off the FIM Endurance World Championship 2023 (FIM EWC) with a podium finish. Markus Reiterberger (GER), Ilya Mikhalchik (UKR) and Jérémy Guarnoni (FRA) claimed third place […]
Fielding an exciting three-rider line-up in 2021, the Monster Energy Yamaha Factory MX2 team is on the hunt for FIM Motocross World Championship glory, as it aims to secure the MX2 Championship gold plate while […]
Yamalube Yamaha Official Rally Team riders Adrien Van Beveren, Xavier de Soultrait and Franco Caimi are all-set to contest the 2018 Morocco Rally. Using the five-stage event as part of their preparation for the upcoming […]