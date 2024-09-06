Interactive Friday: Crushing Bikes, eBikes and Pricey Ducati’s!

When you have over 425 million readers and one of the largest social media motorcycle channel on X, you get to ask, survey and poll a lot of riders.  And we asked 17 of them this week of Interactive Friday #305 it was all about Crushing Bikes, eBikes and Pricey Ducati’s! Did you get your opinion, answers and questions in this week? Because if you did, we have the results!

As of Friday morning, our current question is: 3 Million views from this post: Motorcycles are the deadliest. What do you think? “A motorcyclist who traveled 15 miles every day for a year had an astonishing 1 in 860 chance of dying. A person who took a 500 mile flight every day for a year would have a fatality risk of 1 in 85,000.” turns out thankfully this isn’t true! The answer is actually “In the USA, the odds of dying in a motorcycle accident are about 1 in 61,487 based on the latest data from 2020” 🚨 So, it’s quite skewed. 🚨

We also open the big door of will your next motorcycle be electric? Will it as it’s 2025 and in just 10 short years, you are looking at up to 100% of all new vehicle sales to be electric ONLY! Are you ready?

Did you post your bike photo for our TailEnd Thursday or Showoff Sunday! Let’s see your ride! 1, 2 or 3 wheels, we love them all… show post your photo, pic or image to us all!? Not finished, we also asked What motorcycle view angle is the favorite?

Were you awake for our Morning Questions like: What’s your favorite season and What do you think of super limited edition motorcycles like the 2024 Ducati Diavel V4 Bentley Mulliner LE for $90,000 USD? Maybe you’ve had a lot of motorcycles and since you first learnt to ride a motorcycle, how many motorcycles do you think you’ve owned? And What is the most interesting name of any motorcycle you’ve ever owned?

Now if that didn’t get you thinking, we asked What DON’T you want on a motorcycle? Because added things add added costs and motorcycles are pricey enough like the 2024 Ducati Diavel V4 Bentley Mulliner LE for $90,000 USD above! And back in 2012, the motorcycle company Phantom made the Hotspur. Do you think we should have more innovative companies like this today to make cheaper bikes? Talking about pricey, we tied in our Poll Time! Ever got a ticket or fine while riding?

Ironically, today I’m getting an oil change done on my car this morning but I did ask earlier in the week Oil Change Survey! What do you use? 🛢️🏍️ and honestly, I was surprised with the results!

Now talking about being surprised, did you see this post? Biker Survey: Should authorities CRUSH seized bikes or…? As there were hundreds and hundreds of motorbikes and scooters crushed in New York by the Mayor! Wow.

Welcome to September and as we get earlier and darker nights, do you think more motorcycles should have been designed with 2 or 3 headlights like the 2008 Triumph Street Triple 675 vs just one? Now that’s a bright idea!

What a week here at Total Motorcycle and over at X!

Again, our Total Motorcycle community Forum saw the most users ever online this week with an incredible 20,644 people online beating our previous record of 19,291 on August 30th! That’s A LOT of engagement with tens of thousands of riders viewing, hundreds and hundreds of replies as well as likes! Plus and additional 2,590 followers in the past 30 days at @totalmotorcycle! We are the fastest growing motorcycle channel on X by a long shot. Now that’s engagement extravaganza!

Join us and enjoy all the interaction this week here and next week too in our community forums and at @totalmotorcycle on X. Thank you for posting at @TotalMotorcycle we have both the range and the charging time to keep you entertains for decades!

Now let’s go through some of the great questions, polls and surveys links below:

