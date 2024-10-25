Interactive Friday: Decades Apart, Scenery and Jackets!

As the colder weather, darker days and chilly nights start to settle on us riders in the Northern Hemisphere it’s time to start virtual motorcycling at TMW! This week we had over a dozen very popular topics to interact with, did you get your 2 cents in? Interactive Friday: Decades Apart, Scenery and Jackets sounds odd, but it’s been 49 years since Kawasaki offered up the Z900 in 1976 and today’s 2025 Kawasaki Z900RS shares the same lineage and color scheme! But which one would you go for? The classic vintage Z900 or the modern and reliable Z900RS? Oh, that’s a tough choice, even for me and we had a slew of riders debate just that! In fact, one of our members, TwoWheels OneLeg @2wheels1leg currently owns both… I mean, what are the odds and I’ve included a photo of those these bikes he owns… lucky man!

Another topic that got riders going was “What are your favorite scenery to ride through?”… now talk about choices. When I make these polls usually it’s an easy few choices, but when it comes to scenery, how can you pick 3 or 4 types? You can’t! So the list looked like so: A. Desert, B. Plain, C. Taiga,  D. Tundra, E. Wetland, F. Mountain, G. Foothill, H. Coastal, I. Shrubland, J. Forest, K. Moor, L. Steppe, M. Valley, N. Farmland, O. Urban City, P. Rural Town or Q. Other. I mean, can you really chose just one? Can you? With thousands of views and dozens upon dozens of replies, we didn’t think you could either…lol.

Rounding out the top 3 was Your Motorcycle Jacket is (made from) A. Leather or B. Textile or C. Other. And as a Bonus: What color is it? See, you CAN narrow stuff down to 2 or 3 choices sometimes!! But hey, like Harley-Davidson’s and Vespa’s, you are going to have a debate on which one is better!! (funny random comparison I picked there). Over 51 replies with riders showing off their gear. Did you show us your stuff? Good times!!

Lastly, congratulations to Jared Richard @JaredTheOne666 for the Black Leather Motorcycle Jacket photo and Motorcycle Scenery Shot photo was Harold and Jean @HAC_N800  … maybe next week your photo will be featured?

 

Don’t forget to check out our latest 2025 Motorcycle Models, we added even more of them this week!

What a time over at Interactive Friday: What a week here at Total Motorcycle and over at X! Thanks for making it a success this week!

Join us and enjoy all the interaction this week here and next week too in our community forums and at @totalmotorcycle on XThank you for posting at @TotalMotorcycle we have both the range and the charging time to keep you entertains for decades!

Now let’s go through some of the great questions, polls and surveys links below:

 

Z900 in 1976 and today's 2025 Kawasaki Z900RS

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

