Another great week asking riders questions, interactive survey’s and polls and asking you about you! Yes, it’s Interactive Friday: Motorcycle Movies, Flat Tires and Burt Munro week #307 over at Total Motorcycle and X @totalmotorcycle. First big news, we passed 26k followers (26,323 as of writing) and are following over 29k riders on X! That’s a huge community there Total Motorcycle has created and riders around the world are part of! Have you joined us? If not, both our TMW community forums and @totalmotorcycle community awaits you!

Let’s go through out top 5 greatness of the week out of the 14 wonderful topics we explored! But before we do that, let’s highlight today’s fresh survey so you can get in there and be active

Pick a custom bike you like! Which one would you take home? I put together a photo collage of all the Custom Bike Show Winners at Italian Bike Week 2024. Quite a lot of work, but hey, Total Motorcycle people are worth it! 🏍️😍

Ok, now coming in #1 was this week as What is your favorite motorcycle riding position? Did you pick Sportsbike? Cruiser? Adventure? Maybe Retro? Still time to choose as we all have different butt comforts and for some odd reason, we want to know where you butt fits! lol.

Now, onto an odd topic for riders, but hey, it’s quite relevant as all buy bikes.. Finance! Let’s talk Motorcycle Insurance, what you got? Was it Just Basic Insurance (BI) or B. BI + Collision or Comprehensive, or are you Rockefeller and can afford All Perils (Everything+)?? ⭐️ Bonus points for telling us your thoughts on what you got!

Then we meet the riders riding the all-new BMW #R1300GSA from Europe to Africa! #RoadToNamibia… would you join them on this trip? It looks like it will be an adventure and a half with big and heavy adventure bikes that can go anywhere without even blinking!

Rounding out the Top 5 was a combo question, In honor of it being Friday the 13th and a big movie day with that, what’s your favorite films with motorbikes in them? And that led us to Have you seen the movie The World’s Fastest Indian? Meet the real Burt Munro, whom Anthony Hopkins played. Incredible amount of people love not only the movie but the man as well! What a legend.

What a time over at Interactive Friday: What a week here at Total Motorcycle and over at X! Thanks for making it a success this week!

Again, our Total Motorcycle community Forum saw great engagement with tens of thousands of riders viewing, hundreds and hundreds of replies as well as likes! Plus and additional 7,797 followers in the past 30 days at @totalmotorcycle! We are the fastest growing motorcycle channel on X by a long shot. Now that’s engagement extravaganza!

Join us and enjoy all the interaction this week here and next week too in our community forums and at @totalmotorcycle on X. Thank you for posting at @TotalMotorcycle we have both the range and the charging time to keep you entertains for decades!

Now let’s go through some of the great questions, polls and surveys links below:

Pick a custom bike you like! Which one would you take home? 🏍️😍

I put together a photo collage of all the Custom Bike Show Winners at Italian Bike Week 2024. Quite a lot of work, but hey, @TotalMotorcycle people are worth it!

Pick a custom bike you like! Which one would you take home? 🏍️😍 I put together a photo collage of all the Custom Bike Show Winners at Italian Bike Week 2024. Quite a lot of work, but hey, @TotalMotorcycle people are worth it! I made it easy… A – Z.… pic.twitter.com/Hb1EDmOWwv — 𝙏𝙤𝙩𝙖𝙡 𝙈𝙤𝙩𝙤𝙧𝙘𝙮𝙘𝙡𝙚™ 🇺🇸 🥳 25 Years! (@TotalMotorcycle) September 20, 2024

What is your favorite motorcycle riding position?

A. Sports Tourer

B. Sports / Sportbike

C. Cafe Racer

D. Off-Road

E. Adventure

F. Naked / Standard

G. Retro / Scrambler

H. Scooter

I. Other

Let’s talk Motorcycle Insurance, what you got?

🏍️🧱💰

A. Just Basic Insurance (BI)

B. BI + Collision or Comprehensive

C. All Perils (Everything+)

D. Other (tell us!)

⭐️ Bonus points for telling us your thoughts on what you got!

Let’s talk Motorcycle Insurance, what you got? 🏍️🧱💰 A. Just Basic Insurance (BI)

B. BI + Collision or Comprehensive

C. All Perils (Everything+)

D. Other (tell us!) ⭐️ Bonus points for telling us your thoughts on what you got! Follow @TotalMotorcycle its a great place to be… — 𝙏𝙤𝙩𝙖𝙡 𝙈𝙤𝙩𝙤𝙧𝙘𝙮𝙘𝙡𝙚™ 🇺🇸 🥳 25 Years! (@TotalMotorcycle) September 19, 2024

Meet the riders riding the all-new BMW #R1300GSA from Europe to Africa! #RoadToNamibia … would you join them on this trip?

Good Thursday Morning at @TotalMotorcycle . May the sun be bright, the roads dry and the bike always gassed up. 🙂 Meet the riders riding the all-new BMW #R1300GSA from Europe to Africa! #RoadToNamibia … would you join them on this trip? 🇳🇱 Nikki Vanderspek (tour guide)

🇵🇹… pic.twitter.com/UMV6eyRPJ1 — 𝙏𝙤𝙩𝙖𝙡 𝙈𝙤𝙩𝙤𝙧𝙘𝙮𝙘𝙡𝙚™ 🇺🇸 🥳 25 Years! (@TotalMotorcycle) September 19, 2024

Have you seen the movie The World’s Fastest Indian? Meet the real Burt Munro, whom Anthony Hopkins played.

And that success leads to us to our success today with passing over 26,100 new members!! Woohoo!

We did great today as a motorcycle community on X, didn’t we? Thanks for making @TotalMotorcycle a great place to be for those who love motorbikes! Speaking of that… Have you seen the movie The World’s Fastest Indian? Meet the real Burt Munro, whom Anthony Hopkins played.… pic.twitter.com/Kqoor0LlMX — 𝙏𝙤𝙩𝙖𝙡 𝙈𝙤𝙩𝙤𝙧𝙘𝙮𝙘𝙡𝙚™ 🇺🇸 🥳 25 Years! (@TotalMotorcycle) September 18, 2024

Have you ever had a flat tire/tyre while riding your motorcycle?

Does this even happen that often at all? I mean, I haven’t known more than 1 biker in 10 years to get one while riding…

Have you ever had a flat tire/tyre while riding your motorcycle? 🫓😫🛞🏍️ Does this even happen that often at all? I mean, I haven’t known more than 1 biker in 10 years to get one while riding… 🔴🟢🟡🟡🟢🔴#motorbike #motorcycle #motorcycles #flat #tire #tyre #survey… — 𝙏𝙤𝙩𝙖𝙡 𝙈𝙤𝙩𝙤𝙧𝙘𝙮𝙘𝙡𝙚™ 🇺🇸 🥳 25 Years! (@TotalMotorcycle) September 18, 2024

Let’s talk finance. How are you personally doing since 2019 (pre-pandemic)?

A. Doing great!

B. Doing Good/Ok

C. Doing Worse!

D. Other

Hopefully we don’t get many “C” answers, but I’ve been talking with other business owners and it isn’t looking good out there this year.

Tuesday Afternoon Poll! Let’s talk finance. How are you personally doing since 2019 (pre-pandemic)? A. Doing great!

B. Doing Good/Ok

C. Doing Worse!

D. Other Hopefully we don’t get many “C” answers, but I’ve been talking with other business owners and it isn’t looking good out… — 𝙏𝙤𝙩𝙖𝙡 𝙈𝙤𝙩𝙤𝙧𝙘𝙮𝙘𝙡𝙚™ 🇺🇸 🥳 25 Years! (@TotalMotorcycle) September 17, 2024

What motorcycle/car manufacturer is currently… Doing it Right? 👍 and/or Doing it Wrong? 👎 Score Bonus points for WHY.

Following @TotalMotorcycle is a great way to celebrate Constitutional Day by exercising your right to freedom on 2 wheels! 🗽#motorcycle… pic.twitter.com/AmPDbwjUrL — 𝙏𝙤𝙩𝙖𝙡 𝙈𝙤𝙩𝙤𝙧𝙘𝙮𝙘𝙡𝙚™ 🇺🇸 🥳 25 Years! (@TotalMotorcycle) September 17, 2024

What do you think of Special Edition Bikes? Would you buy one for a little extra money over a standard model? 🏍️ + 💸 = 🤔

You know the legendary name Evel Kvievel, his story, his controversies and for those he is one of the greatest daredevils of all time! Now New Evel Knievel 2025 Triumph Bonneville and Rocket 3R models! Jumping cars, buses, fountains and even a canyon!

Motorcycle Hall of Fame inductee in 1999.

Now’s your opportunity to own a matching custom schemes were inspired by Evel’s original Bonneville T120-TT ‘Color Me Lucky’. Celebrate the 50th anniversary of Evel Knievel’s legendary Rocket Jump at Twin Falls, Idaho! Evel’s infamous ‘rocket jump’ of the Snake River Canyon in Idaho in September of 1972 delivered his most dramatic career highlight. While recovering from his crash at Caesars Palace, Evel dreamed up his most daring stunt ever – an ambitious and heavily-promoted plan to jump the Grand Canyon. Following difficulties obtaining the necessary permissions, the location was changed to the Snake River Canyon in Idaho, a site that required him to clear a gap a quarter-mile wide and more than 500 feet deep!

Triumph releases 2 new special edition bikes new 2025 Triumph Rocket 3R Evel Knievel Edition and 2025 Triumph Bonneville T120 Evel Knievel Edition.

What do you think of Special Edition Bikes? Would you buy one for a little extra money over a standard model? 🏍️ + 💸 = 🤔 You know the legendary name Evel Kvievel, his story, his controversies and for those he is one of the greatest daredevils of all time! Now New Evel Knievel… — 𝙏𝙤𝙩𝙖𝙡 𝙈𝙤𝙩𝙤𝙧𝙘𝙮𝙘𝙡𝙚™ 🇺🇸 🥳 25 Years! (@TotalMotorcycle) September 16, 2024

Name your favorite song you play or sing while riding your motorcycle?

📻🏍️🎶😎

It’s ok, you can tell us, we don’t judge (unless it’s a Tay Tay song, then your in trouble). 🤪

🎶 Following @totalmotorcycle is like buying a record/CD that you like more than 2 songs on!!

Name your favorite song you play or sing while riding your motorcycle? 📻🏍️🎶😎 It’s ok, you can tell us, we don’t judge (unless it’s a Tay Tay song, then your in trouble). 🤪 🎶 Following @totalmotorcycle is like buying a record/CD that you like more than 2 songs on!!… pic.twitter.com/t1G1SjFDMk — 𝙏𝙤𝙩𝙖𝙡 𝙈𝙤𝙩𝙤𝙧𝙘𝙮𝙘𝙡𝙚™ 🇺🇸 🥳 25 Years! (@TotalMotorcycle) September 14, 2024

Name your favorite film that has a motorcycle in it?

📽️🏍️🎞️😎

In honor of it being Friday the 13th and a big movie day with that, what’s your favorite films with motorbikes in them?

Name your favorite film that has a motorcycle in it? 📽️🏍️🎞️😎 In honor of it being Friday the 13th and a big movie day with that, what’s your favorite films with motorbikes in them? Follow @totalmotorcycle it’s the best motorcycle entertainment you’ll have in 5 seconds on X!… pic.twitter.com/siUTRFTKyT — 𝙏𝙤𝙩𝙖𝙡 𝙈𝙤𝙩𝙤𝙧𝙘𝙮𝙘𝙡𝙚™ 🇺🇸 🥳 25 Years! (@TotalMotorcycle) September 13, 2024