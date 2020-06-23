Monster Energy AMA Supercross Season Finale Results

Monster Energy Yamaha Factory Racing Team’s Aaron Plessinger worked his way from a bad start near the end of the pack to finish 11th at Sunday’s Monster Energy AMA Supercross season finale. Justin Barcia got off the line better than his younger teammate, but unfortunately got caught up in a first-turn crash and made the best of a bad situation to finish the race in 20th.

It was the most technical track of the seven-round run at Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City. Barcia and Plessinger had decent results in the Heat race, finishing fourth and seventh respectively. In the Main Event, it was the start that hurt them both again. The challenging 180-degree-first turn wreaked havoc all day long, and in the 450 Main Event, Barcia was one of the casualties. He was caught up in a first-turn crash and rejoined the race in last place, two laps down. Instead of pulling in, the veteran put the laps in and made the best out of a bad situation to finish 20th. Barcia ended the season fifth in the standings.

Although he got a worse start, Plessinger missed the melee and was in 16th. He steadily worked his way through the pack to 11th, but ultimately it was the best result on the day for the sophomore supercross rider in the dry, slick conditions.

The Monster Energy Yamaha Factory Racing Team now shifts its focus to the Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship which kicks off on July 18 for the Ironman National in Crawfordsville, Indiana.

Jim Perry

Monster Energy Yamaha Factory Racing Team Manager

“The final round did not go the way we had planned. The day started off alright, the guys were riding well in practice and they both qualified strong in their heat races. However, the start of the Main Event did not go well. Justin was taken out in the first corner. He got up in dead-last and finished a lap down in 20th, which was definitely a disappointing day and not how we wanted to end the Supercross season. Aaron put in a strong Main Event in spite of his bad start and finished 11th. Even though we didn’t accomplish the goals we set for the team at the season’s end, we learned a few things while we were here in Salt Lake City the past month. We’ll put those in our notebook and shift gears, and focus on the Outdoor series which starts next month in Crawfordsville, Indiana.”

Aaron Plessinger

Monster Energy Yamaha Factory Racing Team

“I was in a funk pretty much all day. I got off to a really bad start in the Main Event. It was dry and really slick. I was dead last going into the first corner and then started picking off guys one-by-one and made it to 11th. I was catching (Chad) Reed a little bit here and there, but he would pull away from me and we were pretty much the same speed from the time I caught him until we finished the Main. I ended up 11th, which is obviously not where I wanted to be, but we are over Supercross and on to Outdoors, so I am pumped on that!”

Justin Barcia

Monster Energy Yamaha Factory Racing Team

“This was not how I wanted to end the Supercross season. I’m going to put that behind me and focus on the Outdoors. Looking at the positives, we learned a lot in Salt Lake City. It was my most consistent Supercross season on the 450. I’m looking forward to some time at home and then getting back to work.”