Battling through the scorching conditions at EnduroGP 2023 – Santiago do Cacem Portugal

Following his double win at round six of the FIM EnduroGP World Championship just one week ago, Josep came into the final round of the 2023 series fit, on form, and hungry to claim maximum points in both Enduro1 and EnduroGP classes.

Enjoying a 32-point lead in the E1 category coming into round seven, an eighth-place result or better would have secured Josep the title on day one in Santiago do Cacem. Never one to take things easy, the young Spaniard gave his all as usual and not only topped the class, but also the overall EnduroGP standings.

In taking the 2023 Enduro1 title, Garcia secured his third career world championship, all achieved aboard KTM machinery. This new title complements his Enduro2 victories from 2017 and 2021. It’s been a stellar season for Josep, with an impressive nine E1 victories from the 12 days raced so far.

With one day of competition remaining in the 2023 season, the EnduroGP championship is still to be decided. And although Josep is unable to earn enough points to claim the title, a strong performance on tomorrow’s day two in Portugal could see him finish as runner-up in the class.

Josep Garcia: “It’s amazing to have this winning feeling back after such a tough year. Despite my crash in Sweden, I never gave up and kept on pushing myself as I knew I had the pace to do it. Slovakia was tough, but after that we had a long break where I was able to refocus and work on my speed and fitness again. After the summer break, I won both days of round six and now the overall here on day one at round seven. It’s great to win the E1 title with one day left, but I’ll still give it my all tomorrow and hopefully move higher in the overall EnduroGP standings. I have to say a huge thank you to the whole Red Bull KTM Factory Racing family for all their help and support, and for believing in me all season. It’s great to be able to pay them back with this result.”

The 2023 FIM EnduroGP World Championship concludes with day two of the GP of Portugal, tomorrow, October 8.

Results – 2023 FIM Enduro World Championship – Round 7, Portugal

Enduro1 – Day 1

1. Josep Garcia (ESP), KTM, 1:02:04.83

2. Jamie McCanney (GBR), Husqvarna, 1:02:53.49 +48.66

3. Zachary Pichon (FRA), Sherco, 1:03:37.99 +1:33.16

4. Theophile Espinasse (FRA), Beta, 1:04:19.94 +2:15.11

5. Matteo Pavoni (ITA), TM Racing, 1:04:26.05 +2:21.22

EnduroGP – Day 1

1. Josep Garcia (ESP), KTM, 1:02:04.83

2. Andrea Verona (ITA), GASGAS, 1:02:13.83 +9.00

3. Steve Holcombe (GBR), Beta, 1:02:29.05 +24.22

4. Jamie McCanney (GBR), Husqvarna, 1:02:53.49 +48.66

5. Samuele Bernardini (ITA), Honda, 1:03:22.52 +1:17.69

Championship Standings (After Round 7, Day 1)

Enduro1

1. Josep Garcia (ESP), KTM, 229 points

2. Theophile Espinasse (FRA), Beta, 190 pts

3. Jamie McCanney (GBR), Husqvarna, 183 pts

4. Zachary Pichon (FRA), Sherco, 182 pts

5. Matteo Pavoni (ITA), TM Racing, 154 pts

EnduroGP

1. Steve Holcombe (GBR), Beta, 211 points

2. Andrea Verona (ITA), GASGAS, 194 pts

3. Josep Garcia (ESP), KTM, 190 pts

4. Brad Freeman (GBR), Beta, 169 pts

5. Hamish MacDonald (NZL), Sherco, 136 pts