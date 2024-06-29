Monster Energy Yamaha Factory MXGP & MX2 Teams Look Forward to MXGP Double-Header in Lombok

The Monster Energy Yamaha Factory MXGP and MX2 teams have touched down in Indonesia, ready to tackle the 11th and 12th rounds of the FIM Motocross World Championship.

Returning to Lombok for the second year in a row, the teams are set for back-to-back rounds at the same venue. The purpose-built track is soft and loamy but with a hard base, which makes it slick and slippery underneath. The layout is fast and flowing with big jumps, and despite hosting its first Grand Prix last year in 2023, it still presents a new and exciting challenge for the riders because it is unlike anything in Europe.

In addition to the challenge of dirt, the teams and riders also face the task of adjusting to Indonesia’s heat and humidity while managing a different and carefully prepared diet to ensure optimum health throughout the two-week stint. Over the past ten days, all four riders have been diligently training in extra layers of clothing to acclimate to the hot conditions to ensure peak performance.

Monster Energy Yamaha Factory MXGP’s Calvin Vlaanderen is no stranger to success in Asia, having won his first-ever Grand Prix on Indonesian soil in 2017. The recently turned 28-year-old looks forward to returning to Lombok, a circuit he enjoys, looking to build on his momentum and secure a spot on the podium.

At the same time, Andrea Bonacorsi will face a new challenge with the two Grands Prix in Lombok, as he has never raced in Asia before. The young Italian is uncertain about what to expect but maintains a positive outlook and arrives feeling well-prepared and eager to improve on his recent top-10 finishes.

In MX2, Monster Energy Yamaha Factory MX2’s Rick Elzinga is ready to redeem himself after struggling through last year’s event due to illness. With better preparation and full health, the Dutchman is aiming to finish inside the top five.

Strengthening Yamaha’s presence in Lombok, Karlis Reisulis will make his debut as a factory rider. The new opportunity begins with added motivation for the 18-year-old Latvian, who has instantly gelled with his new YZ250FM and looks forward to getting his MX2 career underway.

Calvin Vlaanderen

4th MXGP Championship Standings, 339-points

“The track in Lombok is cool! There are some big jumps and nice rythym sections. It was the first time last year there, so I’m sure they have learnt from it, and hopefully, the track has improved in some areas. I think the biggest challenge is the same for everyone coming from Europe, it’s the heat. We are climatized to European weather at the moment so trying to do some heat acclimation has been important. My goal is to get good starts and to fight up front.”

Andrea Bonacorsi

14th MXGP Championship Standings, 116-points

“This will be my first time racing in Indonesia and my second ever over seas race, so I am not really sure what to expect. But, I’m feeling great and really looking forward to going out there. I don’t feel like the heat will bother me too much, so it should be good. I’ve been in the top 10 lately, so I want to go for more.”

Rick Elzinga

7th MX2 Championship Leader, 300-points

“I’m ready for Indonesia. The track in Lombok is a one-of-a-kind. The soil is hard to match; we cannot find anything similar in Europe, so it’s an all-new track every year. ⁠⁠Last year, I struggled with the heat, and I was sick, so this year, I feel better prepared and ready to fight the flag. The goal is to be in the top five.”

Karlis Reisulis

Monster Energy Yamaha Factory MX2 rider

“I’m feeling quite excited for my first-ever overseas race. I am really looking forward to racing here and experiencing some different cultures. I think the biggest challenge will be the racing itself, to find my flow and keep it throughout the race. My inner circle will look after my diet throughout the trip, so that side of things will be fine. I think the track looks awesome. My goal is to give everything I have, and just get comfortable in the class.”