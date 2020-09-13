MotoGP thrilling battle of wits for Suzuki at Misano World Circuit

Team Suzuki Press Office – September 13.

GRAN PREMIO LENOVO DI SAN MARINO E DELLA RIVIERA DI RIMINI RACE RESULTS:

Joan Mir: 3rd (+ 2.290)

Alex Rins: 5th (+ 4.044)

The small number of fans who were able to enter the Misano World Circuit Marco Simoncelli were treated to a thrilling battle of wits in the 27 lap race, as were the hundreds of supporters pictured in Team Suzuki Ecstar’s pit box. Joan Mir and Alex Rins pieced together a great race to take third and fifth places in the San Marino Grand Prix.

The hot topic in morning Warm-Up was tyre choice and both Rins and Mir spent time trying to define their best options – this paid off as tyre choice played a big role in the afternoon’s race. Mir opted for a medium-medium combo, while Rins chose medium-soft.

An electric atmosphere met the riders on the grid and the Suzuki pair got strong starts, with Rins placing sixth and Mir eighth on the first lap. As the laps ticked by Rins increased his pace, setting a fastest lap and moving into fifth place by the eighth lap of the race, before putting in an emphatic pass for fourth. Mir stuck in close behind his team-mate in sixth.

Rins settled into a formidable rhythm, edging himself ever closer to the podium. With just a handful of laps remaining, both Team Suzuki Ecstar riders were in podium contention but as Rins began to suffer physically, Mir was able to make his way through. On the last lap, the Mallorcan executed an incredible pass on Rossi to take his second podium of the year with third, while Rins finished a brave and important fifth.

Mir now sits fourth in the championship, 16 points from the top, and Rins is 36 points down in 12th, meaning there’s all to play for in the coming races.

Ken Kawauchi – Technical Manager:

“A bit like with Red Bull Ring, I didn’t necessarily expect a good race here but we did a very good job. Both riders were in the Top 5 which was a great result, and Joan made an incredible last lap to get the podium. Alex was fifth which is also a good finish. Both riders will work hard to continue this form next weekend.”

Davide Brivio – Team Manager:

“We’re very happy to get another podium. It was great to see both our GSX-RRs at the top and keeping really competitive pace, and I think with stronger grid positions we could’ve had even better results. Joan recovered really well and he had a great last lap to earn a deserved podium, and also Alex did a really good race with unbelievable pace until the problem with his arm, so he was also impressive. We’ll try to bring this competitiveness into next weekend. Thanks to all the team for their hard work.”

Joan Mir:

“I’m really happy. I wasn’t as strong here as I was in Austria, but I’m on the podium anyway so that’s good news. I really enjoyed the end of the race, and it was exciting to make that final overtake! I knew I could do it at that corner so I was confident. I was aware that I would struggle a little bit on the first laps with the fresh tyre but my pace with the used tyre was a lot faster, and I felt great with the bike, so I managed to take advantage of that. We’re going to work in the test on Tuesday and be ready for next weekend.”

Alex Rins:

“Today’s race was hard for me. In the first and middle parts of the race I was feeling confident and I had good pace and a good feeling with the bike. When I could see the podium getting closer I really pushed myself a lot and I began to have some problems with strength in my right arm due to my shoulder injury, so it was very tough to continue fighting. In the end, with a couple of laps to go, I was just trying to get through it and get a good position. I’m happy with fifth because the points are good, but for sure I’ll hope for more next time out.”

GRAN PREMIO LENOVO DI SAN MARINO E DELLA RIVIERA DI RIMINI – Race Classification:

1. F. MORBIDELLI – Petronas Yamaha SRT – 42:02.272

2. F. BAGNAIA – Pramac Racing – +02.217

3. J. MIR – Team SUZUKI ECSTAR – +02.290

4. V. ROSSI – Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP – +02.643

5. A. RINS – Team SUZUKI ECSTAR – +04.044

6. M. VIÑALES – Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP – +05.383

7. A. DOVIZIOSO – Ducati Team – +10.358

8. J. MILLER – Pramac Racing – +11.155

9. T. NAKAGAMI – LCR Honda IDEMITSU – +10.839

10. P. ESPARGARO – Red Bull KTM Factory Racing – +12.030

11. M. OLIVEIRA – Red Bull KTM Tech 3 – +12.376

12. B. BINDER – Red Bull KTM Factory Racing – +12.405

13. A. ESPARGARO – Aprilia Racing Team Gresini – +15.142

14. I. LECUONA – Red Bull KTM Tech 3 – +19.914

15. J. ZARCO – Esponsorama Racing – +20.152

16. D. PETRUCCI – Ducati Team – +22.094

17. A. MARQUEZ – Repsol Honda Team – +22.473

18. S. BRADL – Repsol Honda Team – +37.856

19. B. SMITH – Aprilia Racing Team Gresini – +01:18.831

Not Classified

T. RABAT – Esponsorama Racing – 34:36.382 – 23 laps

F. QUARTARARO – Petronas Yamaha SRT – 29:02.561 – 18 laps

MotoGP World Standings:

1 Andrea DOVIZIOSO Ducati ITA 76

2 Fabio QUARTARARO Yamaha FRA 70

3 Jack MILLER Ducati AUS 64

4 Joan MIR Suzuki SPA 60

5 Maverick VIÑALES Yamaha SPA 58

6 Valentino ROSSI Yamaha ITA 58

7 Franco MORBIDELLI Yamaha ITA 57

8 Brad BINDER KTM RSA 53

9 Takaaki NAKAGAMI Honda JPN 53

10 Miguel OLIVEIRA KTM POR 48

11 Pol ESPARGARO KTM SPA 41

12 Alex RINS Suzuki SPA 40

13 Johann ZARCO Ducati FRA 31

14 Francesco BAGNAIA Ducati ITA 29

15 Danilo PETRUCCI Ducati ITA 25

16 Aleix ESPARGARO Aprilia SPA 18

17 Alex MARQUEZ Honda SPA 15

18 Iker LECUONA KTM SPA 15

19 Bradley SMITH Aprilia GBR 8

20 Tito RABAT Ducati SPA 7

21 Cal CRUTCHLOW Honda GBR 7

22 Michele PIRRO Ducati ITA 4