National Grand Prix Championship (NGPC) – Round 2 in Taft California

Round 2 of NGPC saw Pro Class title prospect Walton battle an ultra-rough circuit in Taft, California, with the Rockstar Energy Factory Racing pilot charging his Husqvarna Motorcycles FX 450 to a fourth-place finish after completing the opening lap in P8.
“Fourth place isn’t exactly where we wanted to finish, but we’ll take it,”recalled Walton.“Everyone was going fast and the track was pretty one-lined, the roost absolutely destroyed me today, which only makes me want to improve my starts more… Put myself in an average position early and worked my way up into fourth, which is a shame because I think we had the speed to win, but we’ll work on those little details and come back strong for the next one.”
Teammate Dalton Shirey showed signs of speed as he continues to build towards 100 percent fitness following off-season knee surgery, with the number 46 battling inside the top 10 for majority of the race before sealing 10th position overall.
“Not a very good start for me, but I was able to make a couple quick moves,”said Shirey.“I stayed with the lead pack for a good while, and then midway I threw the anchor out just due to my race fitness still. Although from Delano until now, I think we’ve made big progress as I was able to hang with the top guys but I still need more seat time.”
Pro Class Results
1. Dante Oliveira (KTM)
2. Dare Demartile (Beta)
3. Justin Hoeft (Yamaha)
…
4. Austin Walton – Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing
10. Dalton Shirey – Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing
