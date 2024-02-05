National Grand Prix Championship (NGPC) – Round 2 in Taft California

Round 2 of NGPC saw Pro Class title prospect Walton battle an ultra-rough circuit in Taft, California, with the Rockstar Energy Factory Racing pilot charging his Husqvarna Motorcycles FX 450 to a fourth-place finish after completing the opening lap in P8.

“Fourth place isn’t exactly where we wanted to finish, but we’ll take it,” recalled Walton. “Everyone was going fast and the track was pretty one-lined, the roost absolutely destroyed me today, which only makes me want to improve my starts more… Put myself in an average position early and worked my way up into fourth, which is a shame because I think we had the speed to win, but we’ll work on those little details and come back strong for the next one.”