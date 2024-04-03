BMW Motorrad.

BMW Motorrad sales are off to a strong start in 2024 with 548 units sold. This represents an increase of +1.5% over Q1 2023.

Fast Facts:

BMW Motorrad completed the quarter with its best March on record.

This contributed to the brand securing its best quarter on record.

A strong seller for Q1 was the S 1000 RR.

BMW Motorrad ADV-X returns in the fall. This event gives the most-passionate BMW GS owners the opportunity to come together for a six-day guided riding adventure over challenging routes with breathtaking views. The event takes place in Sun Peaks, British Columbia. Dates: September 8 th to 14 th .



Q1 2024 Q1 2023 YoY % 2024 YTD 2023 YTD YoY % BMW Motorcycles 548 540 +1.5% 548 540 +1.5%

Table 2: Motorcycle Sales BMW Group Canada, Q1 2024.

Richmond Hill, ON. BMW Group Canada (BMW and MINI brands combined) reported sales of 6,659 vehicles for the first quarter of 2024, a decrease of -11.0% compared to Q1 2023.

“I’d like to thank our retail partners nationwide for their efforts and dedication across all areas of the business,” stated Andrew Scott, president and CEO, BMW Group Canada. “The team at BMW Group Canada looks forward to working together as we continue the transformation to become more digital, more electric and more sustainable.”

BMW.

The BMW brand sold 5,682 vehicles in the first quarter of 2024, a decrease of -11.8% compared to Q1 2023.

Fast Facts:

The BMW 2 Series more than doubled its volume from the same period last year.

The BMW X6 and hybrid-electric BMW XM both enjoyed increases of over +20%.

March represented the first month of sales for the all-new, second-generation BMW X2.

Sales of BMW M high-performance sub-brand models were up +5% for Q1 2024. This range of vehicles includes the all-electric BMW i4 M50, i5 M60, i7 M70 and iX M60. The core M models – the BMW M2, M3 and M4, were also big sellers in Q12024.



MINI.

MINI reported sales of 977 units for Q1 2024, a decrease of -6.0% from Q1 2023.

Fast Facts:

Strong sellers in the first quarter were the MINI 3 door and MINI Convertible.

The all-new MINI Countryman will arrive in Canada soon, with the other new-generation models coming later in the year.

MINI owners old and new can also look forward to the imminent launch of the MINI Life in Canada, which will provide them with exclusive offers and discounts with a wide range of partners.

Q1 2024 Q1 2023 YoY % 2024 YTD 2023 YTD YoY % BMW Brand 5,682 6,443 -11.8% 5,682 6,443 -11.8% BMW Passenger Cars 1,670 1,794 -6.9% 1,670 1,794 -6.9% BMW Light Trucks 4,012 4,649 -13.7% 4,012 4,649 -13.7% MINI 977 1,039 -6.0% 977 1,039 -6.0% Total Group 6,659 7,482 -11.0% 6,659 7,482 -11.0%

Table 1: New Vehicle Sales BMW Group Canada, Q1 2024.

