U.S. Sprint Enduro Series – Round 2 Results

A strong weekend of offroad racing for the Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Racing Team saw Pro 1 Class rider Craig DeLong take third place at the second round of the 2024 AMA U.S Sprint Enduro Series in Union, South Carolina, as Austin Walton finished one position shy of the Pro Class podium at Round 2 of the AMA National Grand Prix Championship.
U.S. Sprint Enduro Series – Round 2
The Silver Hawk weekend marked a consistent outing for DeLong as he continues to build toward his championship quest, with the Pro 1 Class front-runner recording a 4-3 scorecard across the two days of competition, resulting in P3 overall.
“My weekend was decent,”explained DeLong.“Yesterday was a slower start for me, I struggled with some things after having a crash. Today I was a bit slow in the morning, although I picked it up around midday and found a lot of time in the woods test and was feeling more like myself. Good confidence builder towards the end there, finished P3, and we’ll keep on charging into Big Buck.”
Pro Women’s Class racer Korie Steede also lined up for Round 2 of the series, where she would back up her P2 result at the opening round with another strong second-place ride aboard her Husqvarna Motorcycles FX 250.
“Another really positive weekend for us,”recalled Steede.“Small adjustments across the weekend showed with the results, I was really close in a lot of the tests, and my comfort levels are only continuing to grow on the new bike, so I’m excited.”
Pro 1 Class Results
1. Johnny Girroir (KTM)
2. Liam Draper (Yamaha)
3. Craig DeLong – Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing
Pro Women Class Results
1. Brandy Richards (KTM)
2. Korie Steede – Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing
