U.S. Sprint Enduro Series – Round 2 Results

U.S. Sprint Enduro Series – Round 2

The Silver Hawk weekend marked a consistent outing for DeLong as he continues to build toward his championship quest, with the Pro 1 Class front-runner recording a 4-3 scorecard across the two days of competition, resulting in P3 overall.

“My weekend was decent,” explained DeLong. “Yesterday was a slower start for me, I struggled with some things after having a crash. Today I was a bit slow in the morning, although I picked it up around midday and found a lot of time in the woods test and was feeling more like myself. Good confidence builder towards the end there, finished P3, and we’ll keep on charging into Big Buck.”