Liqui Moly Beta Racing Team Signs Jhak Walker for 2024 Season

Beta Motorcycles has signed Jhak Walker to the Liqui Moly Beta Racing Team for the 2024 season. Walker will continue to compete in the XC3 class at the GNCC for Beta Racing. Currently, at the GNCC, Walker is fourth in points and has five podiums in nine races in the XC3 class. Additionally, in 2021 Jhak won the Beta Cup at the NEPG on a Beta 200 RR by having the most points in any class riding a Beta Motorcycle. “Very excited to have the young up-and-coming talent of Jhak Walker joining the Beta USA Team. He has been putting in very strong results in GNCC and we can’t wait to see what he can do on the Beta 125 in 2024.” said Carlen Gardner, Race Team Manager.