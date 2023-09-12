Liqui Moly Beta Racing Team Signs Jhak Walker for 2024 Season

Beta Motorcycles has signed Jhak Walker to the Liqui Moly Beta Racing Team for the 2024 season. Walker will continue to compete in the XC3 class at the GNCC for Beta Racing. Currently, at the GNCC, Walker is fourth in points and has five podiums in nine races in the XC3 class. Additionally, in 2021 Jhak won the Beta Cup at the NEPG on a Beta 200 RR by having the most points in any class riding a Beta Motorcycle.
“Very excited to have the young up-and-coming talent of Jhak Walker joining the Beta USA Team. He has been putting in very strong results in GNCC and we can’t wait to see what he can do on the Beta 125 in 2024.” said Carlen Gardner, Race Team Manager.
Jhak Walker | Morrisonville, IL
| Race Bike – Factory 125 RR
“I am super excited for this opportunity and for what’s to come as I have had great success on a Beta, winning the NEPG Beta Cup in 2021. The Factory Beta 125 will be very fitting for me and I am looking forward to the 2024 season with the team!”
About Beta Motorcycles:
Beta USA, Inc. is the United States distributor of Beta Motorcycles. Beta Motorcycles has been a family-owned company since 1905, producing Italian motorcycles manufactured at their factory in Florence, Italy. Beta Motorcycles are known for their rideability and premium performance. Beta USA, Inc. imports and distributes Enduro, Trials, Dual Sport, and Motocross motorcycles to over 200 dealerships nationwide.
"Mr. Totalmotorcycle". Owner and Founder of Total Motorcycle. Supporting over Motorcyclists and Motorcycling for 23 great years. Total Motorcycle is my pride and joy and being able to reach out 375 million people has been incredible but I could not have done it without the support of my visitors, readers and members, thank you so much! You are making a difference to millions of riders worldwide. Thank you.
Le Mans. The BMW Motorrad World Endurance Team kicked off the 2021 season in the FIM Endurance World Championship (FIM EWC) with a podium finish. Markus Reiterberger (GER), Ilya Mikhalchik (UKR) and Xavi Forés (ESP) […]
December 2018 We’re still astounded by the number of people we meet who choose or buy their Harley and then take their bike test so that they can ride it. Our innovative Jumpstart machine continues […]
Le Mans. The FIM Endurance World Championship 2023 (FIM EWC) starts this weekend with the 24 Hours of Le Mans (FRA). This season, the BMW Motorrad World Endurance Team will be competing with the new […]