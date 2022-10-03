Just in time for golden leaves to fall, the new 2023 Honda Gold Wing Ring Ding-a-ling! 4, no, 5 new updated 2023 Honda Gold Wings have landed. The gold standard of touring bikes, the Gold Wing gets the gold. Almost 50 years of Gold Wings covering the globe with comfort, smoothness, technology and surprisingly nimble handling. Now available with DCT or Manual transmissions (not sure I agree with DCT bikes, but whatever sells I guess). But I do digress, the Honda Gold Wing, no matter what version it is, is an amazing touring bike and it the luxury RV on 2 wheels.
Also check out our 40 years of Honda Gold Wing Model History Guide as well. It’s really cool to look back in time.
– 2023 Honda Gold Wing Tour DCT
– 2023 Honda Gold Wing Tour DCT Airbag
One Gold Wing to rule them all, one Wing to find them, One Wing to bring them all, and on the highways you’ll find them.
Not sure what angle to take on this story on the 2023 Honda Gold Wings, I mixed it up with Lord of the Rings, Gold Metals and Chuck Berry – My Ding A Ling song. But wait, where it the reference to My Ding a Ling? Ah, full lyrics below. For those that haven’t heard the song, it’s a fond memory from my own childhood of my mom putting the record on to listen to it.
THE GOLD STANDARD OF TOURING BIKES
The open road is calling, and it always has been. Humans are just hard-wired to explore, to want to see what’s over the horizon. Every motorcyclist knows the feeling. And one motorcycle makes it happen better than any other: the Honda Gold Wing. All four Gold Wing trim levels this year get updated highlight strips and colors, as well as a navigation-system map update. But the best parts remain—the famously smooth 1833cc six-cylinder engine, refined bodywork for weather protection, and ample luggage. Full of innovative engineering, all Gold Wing models are Android Auto™ compatible, as well as offering Apple CarPlay™ compatibility. You can choose between a conventional six-speed transmission and our exclusive Honda automatic seven-speed DCT transmission, depending on the model. So go ahead—isn’t it time you experience the gold standard of touring bikes?
Gold Wing Family Returns for 2023
Honda’s iconic touring model delivers unforgettable road riding memories
In a model announcement today, American Honda confirmed that the Gold Wing family returns for the 2023 model year. For nearly five decades, Honda’s legendary flagship touring machine has starred in long-distance road rides the world over. For those who enjoy covering mile after mile on two wheels, nothing compares to the model that literally invented the touring category. Comfort, smoothness, technology and surprisingly nimble handling: these are the ingredients that make for memorable motorcycle touring, and the Gold Wing has them all in spades, along with a long list of available accessories. Available in four different trim levels, three of which feature Honda’s exclusive Dual Clutch Transmission, the Gold Wing is ready to deliver inspiring touring adventures for the new model year.
The 2023 Gold Wing line will be available in November.
GOLD WING
Known for its smooth power, comfortable ride and high-tech features, Honda’s Gold Wing family continues to define the modern touring category, as exploring long, picturesque roads with good company is exactly what this luxury cruiser is designed to do. Equipped with substantial luggage capacity, a premium sound system and convenient navigation software, the Gold Wing makes taking the scenic route the obvious choice. The comfortable seat and unparalleled suspension performance promote rider and passenger comfort for long, multi-day rides, while the Gold Wing’s agile handling and available DCT gearbox offer exceptional performance on open highways and winding backroads.
Colors
Gold Wing Tour Airbag DCT: Candy Ardent Red
Gold Wing Tour DCT: Black; Candy Ardent Red
Gold Wing Tour: Black; Candy Ardent Red
Gold Wing DCT: Matte Gray
USA MSRP
Gold Wing Tour Air Bag DCT: $32,900
Gold Wing Tour DCT: $29,600
Gold Wing Tour: $28,600
Gold Wing DCT: $25,600
