New 2023 Suzuki Motorcycles: Born to Thrill

Over 33 new 2023 Suzuki Motorcycles that are Born to Thrill riders worldwide! Suzuki supersport, sports bikes, standards, adventure, dual sport, supermoto, motocross, off-road and a new scooter too! Adventure and sport bike riders get an extra gift this year under the Suzuki tree with the new line of V-Strom and GSX bikes. Must see are the 2023 Suzuki V-Strom 1050DE, V-Strom 1050DE Adventure, V-Strom 1050, V-Strom 800DE, 800DE Adventure, GSX-8S, GSX-S1000GT+ and GSX-S1000GT bikes.

2023 Suzuki Motorcycle Model Guides

2023 Suzuki Motorcycle Model Guides

1976 – 2022 Suzuki Motorcycle Model Guides

GSX-8S

Functional beauty meets futuristic styling and the performance potential of an optimized new engine and chassis layout. Engineered from the ground up to shine as a fresh realization of naked street fighter performance, the Suzuki GSX-8S delivers power, handling, and comfort that respond faithfully to your every action and put you in full control. And wait until you discover how much fun it makes every outing.

Suzuki Unveils the All-New V-STROM 800DE and GSX-8S Suzuki Motor Corporation has unveiled the all-new V-STROM 800DE sport adventure tourer and GSX-8S street fighter at the EICMA 2022 (Milan Show), which is held in Milan, Italy from 8 to 13 November 2022*1. Sales for the V-STROM 800DE will start from February 2023, and the GSX-8S from March 2023 globally, primarily in Europe and North America. The V-STROM 800DE and the GSX-8S were developed as brand-new 800cc class models with lightweight and maneuvrable features for a wide range of riders. Both models offer optimized balance of ridability required both in daily commuting and in touring. The newly developed 776cm3 parallel twin engine suppresses vibration to contribute to realize smooth operation and a compact, lightweight engine design by adopting the Suzuki Cross Balancer, the first of its type on a production motorcycle*2 to position its two balancers at 90° to the crankshaft*3. *1 Press days: 8 to 9 November. Public days: 10 to 13 November.

*2 Based on Suzuki research as of November 2022.

*3 Patent granted The V-STROM 800DE was developed as an adventure model that best performs in all fields from touring to daily commuting. S.I.R.S (Suzuki Intelligent Ride System) electronic control system for various riding conditions is adopted with the G (gravel) mode in the traction control system, and cancellable ABS for the rear brake, so riders can control riding over gravel roads according to their preferences. Adjustable front and rear suspensions, large diameter 21-inch front wheels and semi-block pattern tires on the front and rear are also adopted. While carrying on the tradition of the V-STROM series, the lines of the body work are made sharper with bold accent color parts at the tip of the front cowling and below the fuel tank. Main Features and Specifications V-STROM 800DE Description Equipment S.I.R.S

(Suzuki Intelligent

Ride System) Ride By Wire SDMS

(Suzuki Drive Mode Selector) Able to choose from 3 different power output characteristics Traction Control

(3 Modes + G Mode + OFF) Limits power output when wheel spin is detected Bi-Directional Quick Shift System Able to shift up/down without clutch and throttle operation Suzuki Easy Start System Can start engine with one quick press of the button Low RPM Assist Assists smooth launch from standing start ABS

(2 Modes + Rear ABS OFF Mode) Wheels Wire-spoked Wheels Windscreen 3-position Adjustable Others USB Socket, Knuckle Covers,

Under Protector Specs Overall Length (mm) 2,345 Overall Width (mm) 975 Overall Height (mm) 1,310 Wheelbase (mm) 1,570 Ground Clearance (mm) 220 Seat Height (mm) 855 Curb Weight (kg) 230 Tire (front) 90/90-21M/C tube type Tire (rear) 150/70R17M/C tube type Engine Type 776cm3 Liquid-Cooled 4 Cycle

Parallel 2-Cylinder DOHC Engine Fuel Tank (L) 20 Fuel Consumption 22.7km/L CO 2 Emissions 104g/km The GSX-8S was developed with an aim to offer riders of all ages and skill levels limitless possibilities in enjoying all sorts of riding. S.I.R.S is equipped with systems including SDMS (Suzuki Drive Mode Selector) with three different output modes, traction control system also with three modes selection, and bi-directional quick-shift system that allows up and down shifting without operating the clutch lever or throttle to meet various riding scenes and skills. The lightweight aluminum swingarm contributes to nimble handling. The unique and modern styling, designed to lead in a new generation trend, highlights its functional beauty accentuated by exposing the engine and seat rails in addition to the distinctive short exhaust. Main Features and Specifications GSX-8S Description Equipment S.I.R.S

(Suzuki Intelligent

Ride System) Ride By Wire SDMS

(Suzuki Drive Mode Selector) Able to choose from 3 different power output characteristics Traction Control

(3 Modes + OFF) Limits power output when wheel spin is detected Bi-Directional Quick Shift System Able to shift up/down without clutch and throttle operation Suzuki Easy Start System Can start engine with one quick press of the button Low RPM Assist Assists smooth launch from standing start ABS Wheels Cast Wheels Specs Overall Length (mm) 2,115 Overall Width (mm) 775 Overall Height (mm) 1,105 Wheelbase (mm) 1,465 Ground Clearance (mm) 145 Seat Height (mm) 810 Curb Weight (kg) 202 Tire (front) 120/70ZR17M/C tubeless Tire (rear) 180/55ZR17M/C tubeless Engine Type 776cm3 Liquid-Cooled 4 Cycle

Parallel 2-Cylinder DOHC Engine Fuel Tank (L) 14 Fuel Consumption 23.8km/L CO 2 Emissions 99g/km

SUZUKI LAUNCHES NEW V-STROM 1050DE WITH ENHANCED CAPABILITIES FOR UNPAVED ROADS!

While the immensely popular V-STROM celebrates its’ 20th Anniversary, Suzuki is now launching the newest addition: the V-STROM 1050DE.

V-STROM 1050DE has all the strengths you’d expect, it also features an even greater range of long-distance adventure touring possibilities: it more confidently navigates gravel, country roads, and camp trails.

Fans of V-STROM will be excited for the new, more durable construction to withstand more rugged conditions, along with features to improve handling on unpaved surfaces. Another exciting feature is the Bi-directional Quick Shift for quick, smooth shifting, a hallmark Suzuki feature. And, along with the existing advanced electronics of V-STROM, Suzuki has added a new Gravel Mode and the ability to switch rear ABS to ‘off’ for different handling conditions.

V-STROM 1050DE Options and Availability

The new V-STROM 1050DE will be available in Spring 2023 from Authorized Suzuki Dealers. Available colours are Champion Yellow No. 2 / Metallic Mat Sword Silver, Pearl Vigor Blue / Pear Brilliant White, and Glass Sparkle Black / Metallic Mat Black.

Highlight Features of V-STROM 1050DE

Advanced electronics such as Bi-directional Quick Shift, Suzuki Traction Control System Gravel Mode, Ride-by-wire Electronic Throttle, Updated Cruise Control and more

5-colour TFT LCD multi-function instrument panel with day and night visibility, plus USB port and 12V DC outlet, and LED lighting front and rear.

Classic V-STROM 1037 cm³ V-twin engine

Functional enhancements such as wider steel footpegs to allow the rider more stability when standing to ride, wider handlebars with thicker tubing and softer grade aluminum, solid mount rider seat, aluminum engine protector and standard equipment accessory bar.

Longer rake wheelbase for better control on gravel and flat dirt, and increased ground clearance

Longer aluminum swingarm with enhanced torsional rigidity

Longer suspension stroke to better absorb bumps

Large, wire-spoked 21-inch front and 17-inch rear wheels with Dunlop Trailmax Mixtour adventure tires

Smoke-finish windscreen, rugged 3-piece front fender, wire-spoke wheels

DUAL SPORT

DR650SE

Wherever your road leads, DR650SE can take you there. With a 644cc, SOHC four-stroke, air-cooled engine with Suzuki Advanced Cooling System (SACS), adjustable front forks and rear suspension, and options to lower your riding position, you can have a powerful, reliable, comfortable ride.

DR-Z400SM

Welcome to the exhilarating world of supermotard riding. DR-Z400SM is a street-legal bike for serious dirt bike enthusiasts. With a 389cc liquid-cooled, four-stroke engine, DR-Z400SM provides strong low-rpm torque and crisp throttle response for any occasion. DR-Z400SM features inverted forks for less unspring weight and improved overall handling.

DR-Z400S

DR-Z400S offers a fun ride down your favourite off-road trail yet is completely street legal. Featuring a 398cc liquid-cooled, four-stroke engine, DR-Z400S offers crisp handling, an electric start and easy to read instrument cluster. Whether you’re on the highway or in a tight twisty forest trail, the Suzuki DR-Z400S can’t be beat.

OFFROAD / MOTOCROSS

DR-Z125

Suzuki’s entry-level offroad bike blends race-inspired looks with our time-proven chassis and engine package. Built with a reliable and compact 124cc four-stroke, single-cylinder, SOHC, air-cooled engine provides strong low-to-mid range power delivery that’s easily handled.

DR-Z125L

DR-Z125L offers the same race-inspired looks and engine package as the DR-Z125L with a few key differences. A front disc brake and larger wheels enhance handling and performance.

RM-Z450

With a sleek, race-ready appearance, strong engine and nimble chassis, the RM-Z450 offers the winning balance. Notable features include: a 449cc liquid-cooled, four-stroke, four valve, DOHC engine; advanced electronics including Suzuki Holeshot Assist Control (S-HAC), plus a balanced, lightweight chassis, optimal braking performance and more.

RM-Z250

The RM-Z250 has many of the same race-ready features as the RM-Z450, with a 249cc liquid-cooled, four-stroke, four-valve, DOHC engine. With RM-Z250, riders have the advanced electronics including Suzuki Holeshot Assist Control (S-HAC), plus a balanced, lightweight chassis, optimal braking performance and more.