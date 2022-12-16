SuperEnduro EnduroCross Championship Krakow Poland Momentum

Fresh off an EnduroCross Championship, Jonny Walker looked to keep that momentum going into the 1st round of the SuperEnduro. In the first heat race, Walker was leading out of the gates, however, a mistake caused that lead to dissipate with Walker finishing in 2nd place in the first race. The starting order for heat two was in reverse order making for a more challenging start, but thanks to a strong race pace Jonny Walker was able to earn second place. In the final heat, Walker grabbed the hole shot and led for four laps but ran into lapped traffic which resulted in losing the lead and finishing 2nd again and the number two spot on the podium for the first round of the championship. Results: