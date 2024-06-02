OnlyFans American Racing Team/Kalex sweeps Grand Prix of Italy

The Grand Prix of Italy, raced at the Mugello International Racetrack, had American Joe Roberts (OnlyFans American Racing Team/Kalex) winning in Moto2™ and Columbian David Alonso (CFMOTO Valresa Aspar Team CFMOTO/CFMOTO) taking victory in Moto3™.

With this triumph, his first of the season, Roberts is now second behind Sergio Garcia in the Moto2™ standings, whereas Alonso, now with five wins this year, leads the overall Moto3™ standings with a 37-point advantage over David Holgado.

Satisfaction in the Pirelli camp: thanks to the performance of the DIABLO Superbike range tyres, which are available for purchase regularly on the market, new all-time and race lap records were set for both categories in Mugello, significantly improving on the previous record times. A nice bounty of records and a great show on the track



“We are closing out this weekend in Mugello with satisfaction after setting new all-time lap records on Saturday and new race lap records today, all using standard tyres and not prototypes, so products that are sold regularly on the market and available for purchase by all riders. Today in Moto2™, an astonishing 10 riders dropped below the previous race lap record, with Canet improving on it by more than 7 tenths, whereas in Moto3™, there were 15 riders who did at least one lap below the previous record and Veijer set the new record on the tenth and penultimate lap, a full 1.5 seconds faster than the previous one and, even more impressive, after a red flag with a jump start, so without being able to use the tyre warmer on the starting grid. This means that the tyres performed extremely well, demonstrating highly consistent performance all the way to the end of the race. I think it was also significant to see two riders with Kalex frames on the podium in Moto2™, because this means that, by working on the setup and gradually gaining experience, bikes with different frames can battle on an even pitch for victory. Now we have three weekends off before two consecutive GP rounds, in Assen and on the Sachsenring.” Moto2™ · With asphalt temperatures in line with those of the past couple days, for the race, the riders confirmed the solutions that had been most used in practice, so almost everyone was on the grid with the soft SC0 rear and the soft SC1 front. The only exceptions were Binder, Baltus, and Agius who preferred the medium SC2 at the front. · The race was held over a distance of 12 laps due to a restart of the Moto3™ race. American Joe Roberts (OnlyFans American Racing Team/Kalex) won after starting from pole position ahead of Manuel Gonzalez (QJMOTOR Gresini Moto2/Kalex) and Alonso Lopez (MB Conveyors SpeedUp/Boscoscuro), all with the same tyre options. · Aron Canet (Fantic Racing/Kalex) set the new race lap record on the second lap with a time of 1’50.476, improving on the previous one by more than 7 tenths which had been set in 2021 by Sam Lowes. Besides him, another 10 riders did at least one lap faster than the previous track record time. Moto3™ · With asphalt temperatures higher than 30°C, most of the riders on the grid opted for the medium SC2 front and soft SC1 rear combination. The only three riders to put the soft SC1 solution on the front were Furusato, Whatley, and Buasri, whereas Lunetta, Roulstone, Kelso, Muñoz, Farioli, Esteban, Almansa, and Dettwiler opted for the medium SC2 at the rear. · After a red flag on the fifth lap due to an accident, there were 11 laps left to race at the restart with 7 riders making tyre changes: Lunetta, Furusato, Kelso, Rossi, Muñoz, Fernandez, and Piqueras. Overall, the medium SC2 front was used by 22 out of 26 riders, whereas 18 riders opted for the soft SC1 rear. All the riders on the podium used the SC2 front and the SC1 rear. · After starting from pole position, David Alonso (CFMOTO Valresa Aspar Team CFMOTO/CFMOTO) won his fifth race of the year and now firmly leads in the overall championship standings. Collin Veijer (Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP/Husqvarna), second across the finish line, set the race lap record with a time of 1’54.738 on the tenth and penultimate lap, breaking the previous record by 1.5 seconds which had been set by Sasaki in 2023. Overall, 15 riders dropped below the previous track race lap record.



FIM Red Bull MotoGP™ Rookies Cup



· The fourth round of the talent cup which is part of the Dorna Road to MotoGP™ project was also held on the Tuscan track. All the riders’ KTM machines are equipped with Pirelli DIABLO Superbike tyres in SC2 compound at the front and rear. The seventh and eighth race of the season, held over a distance of 13 laps, were won respectively by Spaniard Máximo Quiles and Argentine Valentin Perrone. · With a time of 1’59.921, Spaniard Alvaro Carpe set the new all-time lap record for the track in this category, breaking the one set by Angel Piqueras in 2023 by 8 tenths, whereas in Race 1, Malaysian Hakim Danish set the new race lap record on the ninth lap with a time of 2’00.198.