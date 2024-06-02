Treacherous conditions highlight FIM Women’s Motocross World Championship in Teutschenthal Germany

Van Drunen Maintains WMX Championship Lead in Germany

De Baets Yamaha Supported MX Team’s Lotte van Drunen powered through wet and treacherous conditions to finish third overall at the fourth round of the FIM Women’s Motocross World Championship in Teutschenthal, Germany. As a result, the Dutch star has continued her 100% podium streak while maintaining an 8-point lead in the championship with just three rounds remaining in 2024.

Following her back-to-back wins in Sardinia and Spain, van Drunen arrived in Germany with the series leader’s red plates firmly affixed to her GYTR-kitted YZ250F.

A mediocre start in Race One cost van Drunen dearly. Faced with an extremely technical, wet, and rutty track, the Yamaha star powered through the pack to reach fifth before the end of the opening lap but lost tow with the front runners and ultimately finished third.

After heavy rain fell overnight, Race Two on Sunday presented an added challenge. After spinning on the gate, van Drunen put in an incredible performance as she charged through the field in brutal conditions to finish as runner-up.

After clinching her fourth consecutive piece of podium silverware, van Drunen now looks forward to the fifth round of the series, which will take place in Maggiora, Italy, on June 15-16.

In addition to the WMX action, the VRT Yamaha Official EMX250 team was back to full strength with its line-up of Ivano van Erp, Karlis Reisulis, and new signing Gavin Towers, in attendance for the fifth round of the EMX250 Championship.

Towers impressed right off the bat. Despite minimal preparation, the young American arrived in Europe and instantly gelled with his GYTR kitted YZ250F, finishing 6-2 in mixed conditions for fourth overall.

Reisulis also impressed with a solid third-place finish in Race One. However, a fall on the opening lap of Race Two left the Latvian with a mountain to climb. Despite the challenge, the ‘47’ clawed his way back to seventh, which was enough for sixth overall.

At the same time, van Erp had a challenging weekend spoiled by his starts. The young Dutchman powered through the pack to seventh in Race One but was dropped to 11th in the round classification after a tough ride to 17th in Race Two.

The next round of the EMX250 Championship will take place next weekend, June 8-9, in Kegums, Latvia.