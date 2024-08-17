Indian Motorcycle Ride With Us Demo Days Event

RIDE WITH US DEMO DAYS
Thursday, August 15th – Saturday, August 24th 2024
Experience what’s next in American Motorcycling during our Ride With Us Demo Days Event. Stop by your local Indian Motorcycle dealer to test ride the full Indian Motorcycle lineup and receive a limited-edition Demo Days 2024 patch or pin. Plus, you will be automatically entered to win a new 2025 Indian Scout of your choice when you demo.
FREE SWAG*
Test ride any new Indian Motorcycle and receive a free limited-edition Demo Days patch or pin.*
CHANCE TO WIN**
Demo any Indian Motorcycle and be automatically entered to win a new 2025 Indian Scout of your choice.
REFER A FRIEND***
Get $250 credit towards parts, clothing, and accessories when you refer a friend or family member to Indian Motorcycle.
TEST RIDE FAQS
-
Riders must be 18 years or older and have a valid drivers license with motorcycle endorsement. Helmets are required.
-
Proper riding gear includes: D.O.T approved helmet, eye protection (face shield, sunglasses, or goggles), jacket, gloves, full length pants, and over the ankle boots.
-
Model availability varies by dealer. Check with your local dealer for current selection.