UNIQUE CHANCE TO GO OUT ON TRACK WITH GREAT APRILIA CHAMPIONS

AN EXCLUSIVE COURSE WITH HEAD COACH MAX BIAGGI, ALONG WITH LORENZO SAVADORI AND ANDREA IANNONE; ON THE TRACK WITH THEM WILL BE APRILIA RACING MOTOGP RIDERS ALEIX ESPARGARÓ AND MAVERICK VIÑALES

A UNIQUE CHANCE TO GO OUT ON TRACK WITH THE GREAT APRILIA CHAMPIONS AND LEARN THE MOST “RACING” SECRETS FROM INSTRUCTORS WHO ARE LEGENDS OF MOTORCYCLING

APRILIA PRO EXPERIENCE WILL BE HELD IN MISANO ON 8 MAY AND WILL BE RESERVED FOR A LIMITED NUMBER OF PARTICIPANTS. REGISTRATION OPEN ON APRILIA.COM

Noale, 13 April 2022 – It’s the opportunity that all sport riders have always dreamed of: turning laps on the track along with some of the greatest champions of motorcycle racing, following their lines, benefiting from their tips, understanding how to better exploit the bike to be faster and safer on the track.

Sunday 8 May, at the Misano World Circuit, Aprilia will offer the chance to make this dream come true thanks to the Aprilia Pro Experience, a unique riding course, reserved for a truly limited number of participants, with great champions the likes of Max Biaggi, Lorenzo Savadori, and Andrea Iannone acting as special instructors.

Each “super coach” will be assigned to 4 participants, thereby ensuring as much attention and supervision as possible for everyone both during the training activities in the box and during practice on the track. The exclusive package includes six sessions, twenty minutes each, astride the bike that has set the bar in the superbike category for years, the refined and powerful Aprilia RSV4 Factory, the same one the rider-coaches will also be riding, to guarantee a truly memorable day.

All the sessions will alternate with a briefing and debriefing with analysis of the on-board video thanks to cameras mounted on each bike. The exclusive treatment also includes lunch in the Aprilia hospitality and a dedicated photo shoot.

During the day, the two Aprilia Racing MotoGP riders, Aleix Espargaró and Maverick Viñales, will also take to the track and be available to participants during the training sessions to share their experiences at the international race riding level: further added value on an epic day of passion and fun.