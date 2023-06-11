triumphant return to podium at FIM Motocross World Championship Teutschenthal

Coldenhoff Clinches Second Overall as Seewer Ties Third at German Grand Prix

Monster Energy Yamaha Factory MXGP’s Glenn Coldenhoff made a triumphant return to the podium at the ninth round of the FIM Motocross World Championship in Teutschenthal, Germany. The Flying Dutchman demonstrated exceptional skill in both races, securing fourth in Race One and second in Race Two to celebrate the German Grand Prix on the second step of the podium. At the same time, Jeremy Seewer tied for third overall after two strong performances but was ranked fourth due to the overall result favouring the best-placed rider in Race Two.

Determined to get his 2023 MXGP campaign back on track, Seewer showcased his true potential as he battled fiercely with MXGP title contenders Jeffrey Herlings and Jorge Prado in Race One. The ’91’ skillfully powered his YZ450FM to an incredible holeshot and led the first 13 laps but was shuffled back to third before regaining a position from Herlings, who went over the ‘bars on lap-15.

The challenging Teutschenthal circuit, notorious for its rough and rutted terrain, made overtaking difficult. Seewer finished second, just 2 seconds behind championship leader Prado, while Coldenhoff pushed hard from outside the top five to secure a hard-fought fourth place.

Feeling confident after a strong showing in Race One, Coldenhoff returned even stronger in Race Two. He pulled an incredible holeshot and flawlessly led the first 15 laps of the 18-lap race. Despite a valiant effort, the Dutchman made a costly mistake with three laps to go and ultimately finished second, which was enough to secure second overall.

Simultaneously, Seewer showcased his immense speed and determination as he charged from last position to an impressive fifth-place finish after falling at turn two. The Swiss rider had to switch from his race bike to his spare bike after the sighting lap due to an extremely rare rear shock issue, making his performance even more remarkable.

After a strong showing at the German Grand Prix, Seewer and Coldenhoff remain fifth and sixth in the Championship Standings and now look forward to the next round of the FIM Motocross World Championship, which will take place in Samota-Sumbawa, Indonesia, on June 24th and 25th.

Click here to view the results from the MXGP of Germany.

Glenn Coldenhoff

2nd MXGP of Germany, 40-points

6th MXGP Championship Standings, 304-points

“It has been a long road since my first podium finish in Riola, and it has been mentally tough. After France, I decided to change my training program a little bit, and worked really really hard. We have focused a lot on the start, and finally, I got a Fox Holeshot today. I needed that. My riding felt good, and all the hard work is paying off. Every weekend I get stronger and stronger, and to be on the podium here at a track like Teutschenthal, which, if I am completely honest, is not my favourite track, shows that we are going in the right direction. I’d like to thank my team Monster Energy Yamaha Factory MXGP for all their hard work. It’s nice to show it’s paying off.”

Jeremy Seewer

4th MXGP of Germany, 38-points

5th MXGP Championship Standings, 320-points

“This weekend was going good, but I had a rare issue in Race Two and had to swap bikes after the sighting lap. It was not anything that I felt was wrong with the bike, but my mechanic noticed something with the rear shock, so we swapped bikes as a precaution. To ride a bike that I have never done a lap on is quite challenging. I lost a little focus on the start and missed the jump, then lost the front with a small crash at turn two. After that, I think I raced one of my best races of the year, coming through the pack and nearly making the podium. It’s disappointing to miss it, but still a lot of positives to take away. This is racing, and I am just looking forward to the next GP.”