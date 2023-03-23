SuperEnduro World Championship Gliwice Poland & National Enduro Caprock Canyon Results

Walker Secures Second in Championship The SuperEnduro season culminated its series in Poland for the fifth and final round. The track was well built but had a complex layout with a tight rock turn and a single-line sand section. Jonny Walker battled for the lead all night as he had all season. In the first race he finished in 2nd place. In races two and three he finished on the podium in third place. After a very strong SuperEnduro campaign Jonny Walker claimed second place overall in the Championship.