SuperEnduro World Championship Gliwice Poland & National Enduro Caprock Canyon Results

The SuperEnduro season culminated its series in Poland for the fifth and final round. The track was well built but had a complex layout with a tight rock turn and a single-line sand section. Jonny Walker battled for the lead all night as he had all season. In the first race he finished in 2nd place. In races two and three he finished on the podium in third place. After a very strong SuperEnduro campaign Jonny Walker claimed second place overall in the Championship.
Event Results
Jonny Walker
2nd Place – 2 | 3 | 3
Class: Prestige
Jonny Walker
Factory 300 RR
“Second in the championship and I’m happy with that. I gave it my absolute best all season. Thanks to all my sponsors and fans as I couldn’t do all this without you.”
Caprock Canyon Enduro
Turkey, TX
March 19th, 2023
National Enduro Caprock Canyon
The National Enduro headed to Turkey, Texas for the Caprock Canyon Enduro. The temperature on track was 50 degrees and the course was dry and dusty. It had the feel of a Baja desert race. Evan Smith put in a few good times but never got comfortable on the track and finished 7th place in the NE Pro1. Jon Johnson struggled as well and couldn’t find a rhythm coming in 5th in the NE Pro2.
Event Results
Evan Smith
7th Place
Class: NE Pro1
Jon Johnson
5th Place
Class: NE Pro2
Evan Smith
Factory 300 RR
“Good day racing in Texas! It was tough to go fast on a dry dangerous track. But we put in some good times and left safe and ready for next round!”
Jon Johnson
Factory 250 RR
I started off fairly strong on the day with good times on the first couple tests, but struggled slightly the rest of the tests which was the difference on the day. On to the next round.”
