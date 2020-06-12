Triumph Promo: Fully Loaded For Free on Tiger 1200/900 plus Thousands off on Models

2020 Triumph Tiger 1200XCa

  • RECEIVE A £100 CLOTHING GIFT CARD WITH EVERY BIKE PURCHASE
  • THRUXTON R NOW AVAILABLE WITH £1000 PERSONALISATION CONTRIBUTION
  • SPEED TRIPLE RS NOW AVAILABLE WITH LOW FINANCE RATE AND £750 TRISTAR DEPOSIT CONTRIBUTION
  • SPEED TWIN NOW AVAILABLE WITH £750 TRISTAR DEPOSIT CONTRIBUTION
  • TIGER SPORT NOW AVAILABLE WITH £1050 CLOTHING AND ACCESSORIES VOUCHER
  • BONNEVILLE BOBBER NOW WITH £750 TRISTAR DEPOSIT CONTRIBUTION
  • SPEEDMASTER AVAILABLE WITH COMPLIMENTARY ACCESSORIES PACK
  • BOTH SCRAMBLER 1200’S AVAILABLE WITH £750 TRISTAR DEPOSIT CONTRIBUTION
  • TIGER 1200 IS NOW “FULLY LOADED”
  • TIGER 800 IS NOW “FULLY LOADED”
  • TIGER 1200 ALPINE AND DESERT NOW AVAILABLE WITH COMPLIMENTARY PANNIERS
  • ALL BONNEVILLE 900’S NOW COME WITH £500 PERSONALISATION

 

THE RIDING SEASON IS HERE
OUR GENEROUS RANGE OF ACCESSORIES, PERSONALISATION AND FINANCE OFFERS ARE WORTH THE WAIT

‘FULLY LOADED’ TIGER 1200 AND TIGER 800 NOW AVAILABLE
Both bikes* will come with a complimentary ‘fully loaded’ pack including luggage system,
pannier and top box carry handles, waterproof luggage inners and so much more.
Each accessory pack is worth more than £1700, so now is the time to make your money go further.

THRUXTON R NOW WITH £1000 PERSONALISATION CONTRIBUTION
Create a bespoke look to make this bike your own. Use the £1000 personalisation as a contribution towards your bike purchase, or choose from Triumph’s range of clothing and accessories.

SPEED TRIPLE RS WITH £750 DEPOSIT CONTRIBUTION AND 6.9% APR REPRESENTATIVE
The Speed Triple’s category-defining balance of attitude, handling and character is now more affordable. This thrilling roadster with blistering agility now comes with a £750 deposit contribution** and a low finance rate (6.9% APR Representative).

