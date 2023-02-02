GYTR GRT Yamaha WorldSBK duo concluded two-days of Portimao testing

Gardner and Aegerter Continued their Adaptation in Portimao Test

The GYTR GRT Yamaha WorldSBK duo concluded a two-days of test in Portimao on 31st January-1st February, finding good lap times despite being not able to put together their best splits in a single lap to maximise the effort.

Remy Gardner and Dominique Aegerter kept working on their Yamaha R1 machines, trying many things improve the feeling on the bikes. On Day 1, the Australian completed 86 laps to find himself 9th (1’40.667), while his Swiss teammate finished with 88 in 16th (1’41.432).

Twenty-four hours later, the GRT duo focused on their qualifying performance in the final minutes: Gardner went 7th fastest (1.40.202, 90 laps), while Aegerter concluded in 15th (1.40.844, 83 laps). Both struggled on finding a clean one-shot lap; indeed, the #87 and the #77 rider have a better ideal time on their hands, which leave them confident for the beginning of the season.

The GYTR GRT Yamaha WorldSBK Team will now move on to Australia on 20th-21st February for the Official Test in Phillip Island ahead of the beginning of the season which will take place at the same venue on 24th-26th February.

Remy Gardner: P11 – 1’40.202, 176 laps

“Two more days of testing, that was good. We improved even though we just struggled a little bit to find the correct way on day 2, but at the end we managed to improve the time. We got more experience before Phillip Island, I’m looking forward to that test to be ready for the beginning of the season.”

Dominique Aegerter: P21 – 1’40.844, 171 laps

“Riding in Portimao is always amazing, but really demanding as well. I still need to get used to the big bike, it has a lot of power and strong brakes. We tried many stuffs and I think we could not really take the full potential, but we got some good data to work on, over a basic setup that we can have for the season.”