Vance & Hines Announces Exhaust Contingency Support for AFT Production Twins in 2020

DAYTONA BEACH, FL (November 22, 2019) – With the breaking news of the Harley-Davidson XG750R becoming available to more American Flat Track competitors in the AFT Production Twins class for the 2020 Championship Season, Vance & Hines is also excited to announce an expansion of its contingency programs to include over $35,000 for racers in AFT Production Twins.

“Without a doubt, some of the closest racing in 2019 took place in Production Twins,” said Vance & Hines co-founder, Terry Vance. “It was truly a thrill to see the production-based Harley-Davidson XG750R take its first victory at the Sacramento Mile with Dalton Gauthier, who then backed up that win the following weekend at the Springfield Mile I.”

Developed in partnership with aftermarket and racing powerhouse Vance & Hines, the Harley-Davidson XG750R features a custom-built Vance & Hines racing exhaust system. Competitors on the XG750R as well as other makes who use a Vance & Hines racing exhaust in the AFT Production Twins class will be eligible for both race and championship contingency bonuses.

Competitors will be required to have Vance & Hines decals displayed on their motorcycle as well as a Vance & Hines patch on their leathers to qualify for contingency payouts. Decals and patches will be provided through Vance & Hines and through AFT Tech Inspection.

Vance & Hines has posted a $5,000 year-end award for any eligible rider who wins the AFT Production Twins championship using a Vance & Hines exhaust system throughout the season. In addition, at each round, contingency payments will be awarded to AFT Production Twins riders finishing in the top five using a Vance & Hines exhaust system, based on the following schedule:

1st Place = $750

2nd Place = $500

3rd Place = $250

4th Place = $150

5th Place = $100

Championship Winner = $5,000