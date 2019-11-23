RICKY CARMICHAEL WINS IN NEW ZEALAND

Team Suzuki Press Office – November 22.

Suzuki Legend and multi-time AMA Supercross and Motocross Champion Ricky Carmichael visited New Zealand to take part in some Supercross races at the weekend and will raise money for charity.

Carmichael (39), called The Goat (Greatest Of All Time), had a four-day tour, that saw him race aboard an RM-Z450, which is now up for auction; the proceeds going to the ‘Cure Kids’ Charity: CLICK HERE

Carmichael, who is heavily investing time with conducting his popular coaching courses or working trackside at commentating on national motocross and supercross events in America, found time to take a very active part in the S-X Open Auckland Supercross at Mt Smart Stadium on Saturday evening.

Said Carmichael: “I just came here to New Zealand for fun. I’m happy to be here. It’s my first time. I’m very blessed in what I’m able to do and what this great sport of motorcycling has been able to give me.

“The reason I’ve not come here sooner is just that the opportunity to come to New Zealand never presented itself in the past. But the opportunity came along this year for me to be part of the S-X Open Auckland and I have to take advantage of it. I have not really ‘gotten to see much or do much exploring, because I’m here to work, but nevertheless I have enjoyed my short time here.”

Added Carmichael: “I have to get back to the US. I have a riding camp at my facility (in Florida) next week and I have my own kids and I have to tend to them. The coaching in America is going okay. It’s not too much work. It’s a Suzuki Camp, exclusive to Suzuki riders called ‘Camp Carmichael’. It’s for top contingency earners on the Suzuki brand over the year. It’s a contest that Suzuki puts together and it’s a lot of fun.”

On Saturday evening, Carmichael climbed onboard a Suzuki RM-Z450 to take part in the six-rider Anzac (New Zealand and Australian riders) versus United States Challenge series of mini races.

The novelty ‘one-on-one’ feature of the night started by pitting New Zealand’s Cody Cooper against American Jason Anderson in a two-lap sprint around the supercross track, with winner Cooper passing his ‘baton’ off to Australian Luke Clout, who maintained the Anzac advantage by edging out Suzuki USA’s new signing Joey Savatgy.

At that point, the Anzacs held a narrow lead, but then Clout tagged Ben Townley for the final sprint to the finish as Savatgy arrived at the finish line to set Carmichael off in hot pursuit.

Carmichael quickly closed in on Townley and snatched the lead in a daring dive across the front of Townley in a banked corner, but Townley responded two corners later and returned the favour, only for his bike to slide out from under him moments later, giving Carmichael the race win and, with it, Carmichael claimed the night’s glory for Team USA.

“I got lucky again!” Carmichael smiled.

The auction for Carmichael’s bike is now live on Trade Me now and will be running until Saturday, November 23rd:

Not only will you own the bike of a supercross champion, but all proceeds above the reserve price will be donated to Cure Kids.