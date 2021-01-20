Yamaha acquires 100% of Motori Minarelli Motorcycle Company

Fantic Motor and Yamaha Motor Europe communicate the closing of the deal on the intended decision to reinforce their strategic partnership, based on the acquisition by Fantic Motor of the 100% of the shares in Motori Minarelli.

Since the date of the announcement of the intended decision, the consultation of the European Works Council of Yamaha Motor Europe and the information of the Local Works Council of Motori Minarelli have been completed positively. During this phase the discussions have been carried out with positive mind and spirit by all the parties, all aware of the opportunities created by this partnership for the future of Motori Minarelli activities and the “Made in Italy”.

The operation is going to provide a strengthening of the existing Yamaha Motor Europe and Fantic Motor synergy to move the collaboration between the two companies to the next level in the fields of Motorcycle and e-mobility.

“The strengthening of the partnership with Yamaha Motor Europe and the acquisition of Motori Minarelli represent for Fantic Motor an important step to further reinforce our position as a technological leader in the production of motorcycles, e-bikes and e-mobility products in Italy ”, stated Mariano Roman, CEO at Fantic Motor. “We will work together to further increase Motori Minarelli’s know how on engines and e-powertrain, widen the production range, to offer to Motori Minarelli’s customers competitive, cutting edge technology powertrains, while safeguarding the current employment levels“.

“We are particularly satisfied by the finalization of this important partnership”, commented Eric de Seynes, President of Yamaha Motor Europe. “The long-term partnership between Yamaha Motor Europe and Fantic Motor will create the conditions for a smooth transition to the new business plan and will allow Motori Minarelli to continue in its mission while maintaining its identity. The deal will also create a strong future for Motori Minarelli within the Italian industry, allowing the company to be perfectly positioned to implement new business activities and to expand its operation and supply range”.

This partnership –based on the common key values of honesty, consistency, innovation, and product excellence – is creating stronger synergies between the Fantic Motor deep market knowledge, creativity and proactivity, and the Yamaha Motor reputation, state of the art quality and strong manufacturing expertise.