2021 AMA Supercross World Championship Results

The Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing Team concluded a solid season in the 2021 AMA Supercross World Championship on Saturday with the final round of racing at Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City, Utah. Team rider Jalek Swoll finished eighth in the stacked 250SX East/West Showdown Main Event, where he came away from the 250SX West Championship season with a top-five in points.

For the 250SX class, the season finale brought together the best of both divisions for a stacked Main Event in Salt Lake City. Jalek Swoll represented the Western division, where he qualified seventh earlier in the day. He lined up in the 250SX West heat race and he shot to the front immediately off the start. Leading the first six laps of the race, Swoll found himself in a heated battle through the final laps where he came away with a third-place finish in the heat. In the Main Event, Swoll grabbed a sixth-place start and he battled up front for the first four laps. Shuffling back to eighth around mid-race, he did his best to move forward but the dense field of riders made it difficult to pass and he ultimately finished eighth for the night. Consistently finishing inside the top-10 with one podium and a pair of top-fives, Swoll solidified fifth in the 250SX West Championship standings.

“My heat race was solid but the Main Event was iffy, I couldn’t find a flow out there,” Swoll said. “No excuses though, we finished out the season fifth in points, so I’m happy to come away with a lot of progression and experience after two years of SX and I’m happy to be healthy at the end of the day and continue this momentum into outdoors. Next year is really time to buckle up and battle from start to finish.”

Wilson got off to a 10th place start in 450SX Heat 2 and he quickly climbed his way up to seventh by lap three. He remained steady for the rest of the race to secure a seventh-place transfer finish. In the Main Event, Wilson grabbed a ninth-place start and he battled around 10th for most of the race, ultimately finishing 11th.

“It wasn’t the greatest night, to be honest,” Wilson said. “For the Main Event, I was in a decent position but I struggled at the beginning. On a positive note, at the end of the main, I felt like I got into a decent flow out there. I’m happy to be healthy and now we can focus on outdoors.”

After battling altitude sickness last weekend in Utah, Jason Anderson bounced back with vengeance on Saturday beginning with third overall in qualifying. He lined up in 450SX Heat 2, powering his way into the holeshot and early lead in the race. He fended off a hard-charging group of riders for all 10 laps to secure a dominant heat race victory. In the main, Anderson had an eighth-place start and he began working his way forward in the early laps. Another rider came together with him on lap seven, dropping him back to 10th and from there he ran into an issue that would hinder the rest of his race.

“The night was going pretty good – practice was alright, the heat race was a good result even though I didn’t feel like I rode the best and then the Main Event didn’t go so well,” Anderson said. “I think I ended the season in eighth overall but we’ll work on it for next year.”

With the conclusion of the 2021 AMA Supercross Championship, the Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing Team will take a break from racing for the next few weeks before jumping into the AMA Pro Motocross Championship on Saturday, May 29 in Pala, California.

Round 17 Results: Salt Lake City 2 SX

450SX Results

1. Cooper Webb (KTM)

2. Marvin Musquin (KTM)

3. Chase Sexton (HON)

…

11. Dean Wilson – Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing

22. Jason Anderson – Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing

250SX E/W Showdown Results

1. Jett Lawrence (HON)

2. Colt Nichols (YAM)

3. Hunter Lawrence (HON)

…

8. Jalek Swoll – Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing

450SX Rider Point Standings

1. Cooper Webb – 388 points

2. Ken Roczen – 353 points

3. Eli Tomac – 326 points

…

8. Jason Anderson – Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing – 237 points

11. Dean Wilson – Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing – 165 points

15. Zach Osborne – Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing – 123 points

250SX West Rider Point Standings

1. Justin Cooper – 194 points

2. Hunter Lawrence – 181 points

3. Cameron Mcadoo – 177 points

…

5. Jalek Swoll – Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing – 153 points

13. Stilez Robertson – Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing – 58 points