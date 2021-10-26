BSB “Race of the Year” at Mallory Park

Team Suzuki Press Office – October 26.

Gino Rea: GSX-R1000R – 1st

Leon Jeacock: GSX-R1000R – 2nd

Tim Neave: GSX-R1000R – 3rd

Buildbase Suzuki GSX-R1000Rs filled the podium in this year’s running of the ‘Race of the Year’ at Mallory Park in the UK with Gino Rea taking victory and Leon Jeacock and Tim Neave second and third.

The prestigious end-of-season event, that started in 1958 at the circuit in Leicester, is a major motorcycling spectacle in the British Superbike racing calendar and the trophy, won by great names like Barry Sheene, Mike Hailwood, Giacomo Agostini and Randy Mamola, to name a few, now belongs to Rea.

The team was also joined by Charlie Nesbitt – making his big bike debut – and Tom Oliver, both racing Buildbase Suzuki-prepared GSX-Rs. The pair finished fifth and eighth respectively.

Gino Rea:

“It was a really nice way to end the year. The Race of the Year is a historic and prestigious event with a lot of legends on the trophy, so it’s really nice to be able to add my name to that list. The team put a good bike together, so thanks again to them for their effort, and thanks to EMRA and Mallory Park for putting on a great event and a good day’s racing; it was a pleasure to be involved, and even better to take the win.”