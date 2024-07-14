Ducati North America and Warhorse HSBK Racing Extend Partnership through 2029

Sunnyvale, Calif., July 14, 2024 – Ducati North America (DNA) is proud to announce the renewal of its partnership with Warhorse HSBK Racing as the exclusive U.S. Superbike Factory-Supported Team in the MotoAmerica Superbike championship series. This renewed agreement ensures that Warhorse HSBK Racing will continue to receive specialized technical assistance from Ducati, promoting the Ducati brand and its products through its racing activities.

The partnership between Ducati North America and Warhorse HSBK Racing began in 2020 using the Panigale V4 R in the MotoAmerica Superbike Championship. Since 2020, Warhorse HSBK Racing has achieved several historical victories, including two Daytona 200 wins (2023, 2024) and two Supersport Champions titles (2022, 2023).

“Ducati North America is proud to continue our partnership with Warhorse HSBK Racing as the team and its leadership share a passion for developing and winning Superbike racing in the U.S.,” said Jason Chinnock, Chief Executive Officer at Ducati North America. “This collaboration not only strengthens our presence in the MotoAmerica Superbike championship series but also showcases the exceptional performance of our Panigale V4 R motorcycle. We look forward to many more successful seasons together.”

Under this partnership, Warhorse HSBK Racing will continue to utilize the Ducati Panigale V4 R to maintain its competitive edge in the MotoAmerica Superbike championship series. To further support Warhorse HSBK Racing, Ducati Corse provides the team with a Chief Engineer to provide specialized technical assistance, ensuring the team maximizes the potential of the Ducati Panigale V4 R bikes.

“Our relationship with Warhorse HSBK Racing has been very successful since its beginning over three years ago, and we are very happy about the extended agreement with them. Working with a professional team in MotoAmerica is crucial to the development of our motorcycle racing activities in the USA,” said Paolo Ciabatti, General Manager of Ducati Corse Off-Road and responsible for the main national SBK Championships for Ducati. “This team is very well organized, has great technical competence, and knows how to push the bike to victories, together with the direct support of Ducati Corse.”

This contract renewal underscores Ducati North America’s commitment to supporting Warhorse HSBK Racing and the MotoAmerica Superbike championship series. The partnership will remain in effect through the 2029 racing season.