Ducati Panigale V4 R Takes First Podium at Road America MotoAmerica Superbike at 184mph

Mountain View, Calif., June 29, 2020 – The second round of the MotoAmerica race series took place at Road America in Wisconsin this past weekend as Kyle Wyman #33 took the Ducati Panigale V4 R to its first Superbike podium while P.J. Jacobson set the fastest lap during Stock 1000 practice and won the Race 1 Superbike Cup class.



On Friday, Kyle Wyman #33 completed the final qualifying practice session as the second quickest rider, just .325 seconds off from the leader and finishing the final practice in sixth overall with a 2:14.125” lap time. Later, he set a Superpole lap of 2:12.863” placing him sixth on the starting grid.



In Race 1, starting from the second row (P6) after a crash during Friday’s practice, Kyle had a jump on the start to stay with the top four riders for all twelve laps before being involved in a last-lap battle with the T. Elias (Suzuki). During the battle, the Suzuki rider made an illegal pass on a waving yellow flag giving up the third place podium to Kyle Wyman #33, who also recorded the highest top speed over the weekend at 184.275 mph. This is Kyle’s first podium finish since 2017 and his first on his KWR Ducati Panigale V4 R. During Race 2, Kyle raced with the leaders in P3 from lap 4 and walked away with another third-place trophy.



Celtic HSBK Racing P.J. Jacobson #99, set the quickest Stock 1000 practice lap at 2:15.279” and tied the class top speed of 174.081 mph. P.J. finished Saturday in ninth place in the Superbike class but missed Sunday’s races from a warm-up lap crash incident. Additionally, Stock 1000 riders are able to enter their bike in Superbike races to allow them more practice and experience, which also puts Stock 1000 class racers in the Superbike classes in a unique “Superbike Cup” class. With Jacobson having the first place Stock 1000 bike in the Superbike race, he therefore was also named the winner of the Race 1 Superbike Cup class.



Both Ducati riders ended the weekend in the top 10 rankings for the championship standings, with Kyle Wyman #33 in fourth overall with 56 points, trailing only 2 points from third place, and P.J. Jacobson in eighth place with 27 points.



“What a great weekend. I think we were due for a breakthrough result, and after missing a bunch of time on Friday it was a tall order but the KWR crew gave me a great bike to go fight for the podium,” said Kyle Wyman. “Double podiums on the weekend feels amazing, and I’m grateful to give the Ducati Panigale V4 R the results it deserves. We’ve come a long way from last year in the development of the bike and we are finally seeing the reward! I’m looking forward to Atlanta and keeping the momentum rolling.”



Fastest Speed Race 1

Kyle Wyman #33 – Ducati Panigale V4 R – 184.275 mph



Fastest Speed Race 2

Kyle Wyman #33 – Ducati Panigale V4 R – 181.415 mph



Race 1 Results

P 1 – C. Beaubier (Yamaha)

P 2 – B. Fong (Suzuki) +6.325

P 3 – K. Wyman (Ducati) +9.78



Race 2 Results

P 1 – B. Fong (Suzuki)

P 2 – Jake Gagne (Yamaha) +.509

P 3 – Kyle Wyman (Ducati) +10.348