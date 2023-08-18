Witness passion forged in steel! Experience an incredible motorcycle weekend at Harley-Davidson, Indian Motorcycle, Triumph and Moto Guzzi with their open houses and factory tours for all riders and fan alike! Get inspired by a shared motorcycle passion at historic venues, and witness pride and expertise poured into machines that capture your imagination. Take a spin around the block on Total Motorcycle with week #255 Inspiration Friday: Motorcycle Open Houses & Factory Tours!

Total Motorcycle has all the information you need to visit the Home of 2023 and 2024 Harley-Davidson, Indian Motorcycle, Triumph and Moto Guzzi for the full legendary story. Open Houses offer celebrations, music, entertainment, engines and fun with a shared machine bloodline with like minded riders and offers up the opportunity to be part of something bigger.

Looking for something really fun and inspiring to do? You found it on TMW! Thanks for being part of our riding family.

Note that Harley-Davidson, Indian Motorcycle, Triumph and Moto Guzzi are not the only ones who offer open houses and factory tours, it is just a select bunch I thought would be interesting to highlight thanks to a Moto Guzzi press release I got that inspired me to share this all with you.

Total Motorcycle would like to thank Harley-Davidson, Indian Motorcycle, Triumph and Moto Guzzi well as our over 400 million of motorcycle riders and enthusiasts who visit and support TMW for inspiring us to bring you this week’s Inspiration Friday: Motorcycle Open Houses & Factory Tours!

Each week we bring you another Inspiring Motorcycle story to inspire you to get out and ride.

HARLEY-DAVIDSON MOTORCYCLE FACTORY TOURS

Harley-Davidson® Factory Tours offer the chance to watch extraordinary people channel their pride and expertise into machines that capture the imagination.

FACTORY – OUR BEGINNINGS

Harley-Davidson® Factory Tours offer the chance to watch extraordinary people channel their pride and expertise into machines that capture the imagination. We've opened the doors to some of our manufacturing facilities to give you a behind-the-scenes look at what it takes to bring a legend to life.

Get a glimpse of the manufacturing process at these locations. “Here is a look at the history of this American legend and one of the most recognizable names around the world.”

VEHICLE OPERATIONS TOURS

YORK, PENNSYLVANIA

Journey through the facility that produces the Sportster™, Softail™, Touring and CVO™ families of motorcycles and LiveWire™ electric motorcycles.

Classic Tour

Classic Tours are $10 per person and are held Monday through Friday at regular intervals. The tour includes a coupon for $5 off a purchase of $20 or more valid for that day in our Gift Shop, with each ticket purchased. Our tour experience includes a video and guided tour directly on our factory floor.

Steel Toe Tour

For $38 per person, the 90-minute Steel Toe Tour offers a more personalized experience that takes guests through employee only areas. The tour includes a coupon for $5 off a purchase of $20 or more valid for that day in our Gift Shop, with each ticket purchased.

Freedom Tour

The Freedom Tour is a free, 30-minute tour that includes a film and a guided tour of our fender and fuel tank fabrication areas. The tour will be held Monday through Friday at 8am only. Space is limited and guests should arrive early to ensure their spot.

Please Note: For safety on our Factory Tours, all participants must be 12 years of age or older and must be wearing fully enclosed, low-heeled shoes.

POWERTRAIN OPERATIONS TOURS

MENOMONEE FALLS, WISCONSIN

See Harley-Davidson Motor Company’s 849,000 square-foot facility known for being the home of the “Big Twin”. The Harley-Davidson Powertrain Operations in Milwaukee suburb, Menomonee Falls, hosted demos of 2023 Harley-Davidson motorcycles, factory tours, and Police Skills Riding Demonstrations. Visitors can also take a guided factory tour to see where Harley-Davidson Milwaukee-Eight® and Revolution® Max V-Twin engines are made.

Witness passion forged in steel. Riders call our motorcycles legendary. When you take the H-D factory tour, you’ll see just how legends are made.

Established as an assembly facility in 1973, Harley-Davidson Vehicle Operations in York, PA, assembles the Touring, Softail®, CVO™ and Trike models. They also perform a variety of manufacturing operations – making parts like frames, fuel tanks, and fenders.

At the Vaughn L. Beals Tour Center, you’ll explore exhibits that detail the manufacturing and assembly processes of the factory. You’ll also have the chance to sit on current production motorcycles and visit the gift shop for tour-related souvenirs. The Kids Corner, a specially designed area for visitors under the age of 12, makes the York facility an ideal family destination.

Your factory tour begins with an introductory video and continues on the factory floor where you’ll get a behind-the-scenes look at the people, processes, and products of Vehicle Operations. You’ll be guided through the manufacturing of key components and the assembly of Softail, Touring, CVO, and Trike motorcycles. Then it’s on to the end of the line, where every motorcycle is roll-tested prior to shipping.

Over the years, thousands of Harley-Davidson enthusiasts have made the journey to York, Pennsylvania, to witness passion forged in steel.

The free factory tour offers a limited view of the assembly line and designated fabrication areas. Tours last approximately one hour. Free tours begin at regular intervals between the hours of 9am – 2pm Monday through Friday. Tickets are distributed on a first-come, first-served basis for each day’s available tours. It is recommended that you arrive early in the day. Tours are not offered on weekends, major holidays, or during production changes and year-end maintenance. Tour schedule and route are subject to change. Reservations for 10 or more are required.

The Steel Toe Tour gives you a chance to experience Harley-Davidson history and get up close and personal with the Softail,® Touring, Trike, and CVO™ model families. The tour route has been expanded for smaller groups to provide a more personalized tour experience. The Steel Toe Tour takes you through the manufacturing of fuel tanks, frames, and fenders, as well as many employee-only areas in paint and polish.

The Steel Toe Tour goes behind-the-scenes through areas previously unseen by the public. You will be required to wear a safety vest, safety glasses, and steel toe protection, all of which are provided.

Steel Toe Tour Admission Includes:

– One tour ticket

– Commemorative pin

– Group photo

– Safety vest

– One $5 coupon, redeemable in H-D Gift Shop

Two sessions are offered daily Monday through Friday at 9:30am and noon. Other sessions are added to accommodate peak times. Duration for each tour is approximately two hours. Tour schedule and route are subject to change. Tours sell out quickly. Call 877-883-1450 to reserve your tour. All ticket sales are final and non-refundable.

W156 N9000 Pilgrim Rd – Menomonee Falls, WI 53051

Information: 877-883-1450 Ticket Office: 262-502-8239

Classic Factory Tour. Tours begin at regular intervals between 9am-1:30pm Mon-Fri. Steel Toe Tours: Tours begin at 10am & 12pm, Mon-Fri.

Pilgrim Road employees produce engines and transmissions for the final assembly plants in York, Pennsylvania and Kansas City, Missouri. Engines and transmissions are also produced for sale through Harley-Davidson® Genuine Motor Parts and Accessories business.

INDIAN MOTORCYCLE FACTORY TOUR AND OPEN HOUSE

Continued Craftsmanship

Honoring our Past and Building our Future

In 1901 Oscar Hedstrom and George Hendee created America’s First Motorcycle Company®, establishing Indian Motorcycle’s reputation for outstanding performance by building powerful and reliable motorcycles. Today, the tradition of premium craftsmanship in American manufacturing lives on at the Indian Motorcycle factory in Spirit Lake, IA; the home of Indian Motorcycle and the birthplace of each new bike we make.

The factory employs approximately 550 skilled professionals who take great pride in each detail of the assembly process. Their dedication and commitment to excellence continues the Indian Motorcycle legacy for future generations of motorcycle riders to come.

Tour the Indian Motorcycle Factory

Guided tours are temporarily unavailable. The Indian Motorcycle Experience Center is open with video tours available anytime Monday-Friday between the hours of 8:00am and 3:00pm(CST) with the exception of holidays.

Indian Motorcycle offers complementary factory tours that take visitors behind the scenes to experience the bike assembly process, beginning with only an engine and ending with a completely assembled, fully operational bike coming right off the line. Guests will see our skilled staff in action, learn interesting details of the manufacturing process, and observe many of the technology features of the world-class facility.

Visit the Experience Center

The Indian Motorcycle Experience Center showcases current and historic Indian motorcycles, displays vintage artifacts and memorabilia, and offers visitors the opportunity to purchase exclusive factory merchandise. Guests are also able to view a short video tour of the manufacturing facility during times when guided tours are unavailable.

Guests are welcome to visit the Indian Motorcycle Experience Center anytime Monday-Friday between the hours of 8:00am and 3:00pm(CST) with the exception of holidays.

Hours & Availability

Guided tours are temporarily unavailable. The Indian Motorcycle Experience Center is open with video tours available anytime Monday-Friday between the hours of 8:00am and 3:00pm(CST) with the exception of holidays.

Tour Details

Tours last approximately 45 minutes and will allow visitors to observe the factory while lines are in operation.

No photography or cell phone usage is allowed during the tour.

Closed toe, flat shoes are required – no sandals will be allowed on the tour.

Touring visitors must be age 5 or older.

Schedule Your Tour

Guided tour schedule is limited to select dates and by APPOINTMENT ONLY. To check tour availability, please call 712-336-6767 and choose option 3, or email [email protected]

When tours are not available the Indian Motorcycle Experience Center is available for visits and brief video tours anytime Monday-Friday between the hours of 8:00am and 3:00pm(CST) with the exception of holidays.

MOTO GUZZI MOTORCYCLE OPEN HOUSE

AFTER THE GREAT CENTENARY CELEBRATIONS, MOTO GUZZI OPEN HOUSE RETURNS, AT MANDELLO DEL LARIO FROM 7 TO 10 SEPTEMBER 2023

MOTO GUZZI INAUGURATES ITS NEW CENTURY BY RALLYING THOUSANDS OF LOVERS OF THESE LEGENDARY MOTORCYCLES, WHICH ARE COMING HOME TO CELEBRATE A NEW CHAPTER IN THE STORY OF A GREAT SHARED PASSION TOGETHER

THERE WILL BE FOUR DAYS OF CELEBRATION, MUSIC, ENTERTAINMENT, ENGINES AND FUN, WITH THE MUSEUM AND DOORS OF MOTO GUZZI OPEN TO VISITORS

Mandello del Lario (Lecco) – Moto Guzzi’s days of celebration are back in September. The 2023 edition of Moto Guzzi Open House will be held in Mandello del Lario from 7 to 10 September.

After the great centenary celebrations in September last year, Moto Guzzi is rallying all its enthusiasts to begin a new, captivating century of history.

In the second weekend of September, the Mandello del Lario factory, a real Mecca for every motorcycle enthusiast, will open its doors to welcome and entertain thousands of motorcyclists, arriving from all over the world in keeping with tradition. Many families and tourists will join them, for the chance to experience a great party in the extraordinary setting of the eastern branch of Lake Como at the end of summer.

As always, the schedule for the days will be packed with characteristic events and initiatives, the village in the factory will be the traditional focal point for the celebrations, and the Moto Guzzi museum, recently renovated and with its entire magnificent motorcycle collection completely restored, will be a must for thousands of visitors.

As always, the Moto Guzzi celebration will involve the whole Mandello del Lario community: the Municipality and public are ready to make the weekend of celebration unforgettable, with venues and shops open to offer every guest at the 2023 Open House the warmest of welcomes.

MOTO GUZZI OPEN HOUSE 2023

MANDELLO DEL LARIO FROM 7 TO 10 SEPTEMBER 2023

After last year’s centenary celebrations, Mandello del Lario is once again ready to deliver another incredible weekend with Moto Guzzi Open House 2023 welcoming you with a programme packed with events, activities and a host of great surprises.

The iconic factory at via Parodi 57 will be the meeting point for fans from all around the world and represents the perfect occasion not only to swap stories and experience but also to share the passion for Moto Guzzi.

The home of Moto Guzzi once again opens the doors to welcome fans

Visit historic venues such as the museum and factory, get up close and personal with the 2023 Moto Guzzi range and make the most of our store full of official Moto Guzzi merchandising. You also won’t want to miss out on a test ride and the chance to meet or catch up with other members of The Clan, all to the beat of Virgin Radio’s music.

TAKE A LOOK AT WHAT WE’VE GOT PLANNED

Thursday 7 – Friday 8 September 9.30 am till 6 pm (last entry at 5.30)

In the area in front of the famous red gate you can:

Purchase Moto Guzzi merchandising at a specially pop-up shop

Enjoy a test ride of the Moto Guzzi range (booking onsite)

Inside the factory you can:

Visit the Moto Guzzi Museum

From Friday 8 September, members of The Clan can have their Moto Guzzi checked by The Clan Workshop/Garage (bookings must be made online on the community’s website).

Saturday 9 – Sunday 10 September – 9.30 am till 6 pm (last entry at 5.30)

In the area in front of the famous red gate you can:

Purchase Moto Guzzi merchandising at a specially pop-up shop

Access The Clan’s parking area (members only)

Inside the factory there’s plenty to do:

Visit the Moto Guzzi Museum

Take a peek inside the fascinating Wind Tunnel and its control booth

Visit the engine assembly and vehicle assembly areas

Purchase something from the comprehensive range of Moto Guzzi merchandising and lifestyle clothing you’ll find in the official store

Get up close and admire all the details of the Moto Guzzi 2023 range, including the very latest

Take a commemorative photo against the background of the murals depicting Moto Guzzi’s history

Let your hair down to the beat of music provided by Virgin Radio

Enjoy a diverse range of street food in the food & beverage area

Book a test ride on your next Moto Guzzi

THE CLAN

THE OFFICIAL COMMUNITY WILL BE OUT IN FORCE AT THE OPEN HOUSE

As always, the official Eagle community will be at the Open House with a host of special activities. There’ll be a corner for Guzzi fans to sign up and for owner members to collect their welcome kit, plus members can book a vehicle check-up at The Clan workshop/garage (bookings via the community’s website). On top of this, there’ll be discounts, games and plenty of surprises in store.

If you haven’t yet discovered what it means to be a member of The Clan, it’s the perfect opportunity to find out more about the benefits of being part of the official Moto Guzzi community, and how to become a part of it.

EXPERIENCE THE MOTO GUZZI WORLD

Try out the 2023 range

From 7 till 10 September, you can take a group test ride for around 30 minutes and try out all the bikes in the 2023 range. We’ve also created a special circuit for the V100 Mandello so that you can really understand what makes it roar.

On the Thursday and Friday, head to the area in front of the red gate to book and begin your test ride, while on Saturday and Sunday, this all happens inside the factory.

Bookings are only available onsite.

Trips organized by Moto Guzzi

On Saturday and Sunday reach the corner dedicated to the most beautiful travel itineraries conceived by Moto Guzzi so that you can enjoy unforgettable travel experiences with ours, but also with your Moto Guzzi.

Open House is the ideal moment to chat to the Experience organizers and book your next adventure.

Give your bike all the TLC it deserves

While you’re at Open House, why not book a comprehensive check-up for your Moto Guzzi at a special price? Full details about how to book will be provided during the event.

Discover the unique official store

Are you coming to Open House with your motorbike? You don’t have enough space to take home everything you’d like to buy? Take advantage of the Moto Guzzi Store corner and purchase from our new official e-commerce. You will enjoy an immersive experience in the Moto Guzzi style and look, with the possibility of receiving your purchases directly to your home!

GET READY TO EXPERIENCE THE VERY SPECIAL MOTO GUZZI WELCOME. SEE YOU THERE!

TRIUMPH MOTORCYLE FACTORY TOURS

On Wednesday 11th August Triumph Motorcycles Factory Visitor Experience launched an all-new Factory Tour.

Visit the Home of Triumph for the full legendary story. The Triumph Factory Visitor Experience is based in Hinckley and provides an incredible insight into Britain’s most iconic motorcycle manufacturer.

Our experience includes guided Factory Tours lead by our Triumph Brand Ambassadors where you can enjoy a close-up look at the design, dedication and detail that goes into every Triumph motorcycle.

Our free to enter exhibit tells the full story of the brand and showcases priceless highlights of Triumph’s historic and modern achievements in motorcycling, racing, the movies and popular culture. Many motorcycles on display are provided courtesy of the Dick Shepherd Collection.

Open Wednesday to Sunday with our café and gift shop located in the free to enter exhibition area, come and enjoy some real motorcycling heritage at the Home of Triumph.

The redesigned Factory Tour now includes a visit to the Centre of Excellence, home of Triumph’s prototype development and 3D printing, as well as the world-renowned Paint Shop. A new UK assembly line can also be viewed from the tour.

The new assembly facility has been designed to build several thousand motorcycles a year, across a wide variety of Triumph models – for the UK and European markets. This follows Triumph’s plan to continue to build motorcycles in the UK, and to increase capacity to respond to shifts in customer demand, all while focussing on the UK and European markets.

With this refreshed Factory Tour, you can get close up to the 3D designs, tools and components being used in early-stage prototype builds whilst been guided through a new state-of-the-art facility, as Triumph promises to continue to build all of their engineering prototypes at the Hinckley Headquarters.

One of the visitors on the very first Factory Tour, Nicole Coates said, ‘It is quite impressive! I have come away with a great appreciation for the quality that’s coming from Triumph. I was surprised to see so many people working by hand rather than robots. It is such a personable experience; the staff working in the Factory looked very at ease and proud of what they were doing.’

Anthony Coates, who had received the Factory Tour as a gift added ‘The experience overall has been great. The tour guides pitch it very well, throughout the route it’s easy to follow and understand. Even after the Factory Tour, we visited the Exhibition which was fascinating, and the Café was very satisfying with friendly, welcoming staff. I would recommend Triumph Factory Visitor Experience!’

Head of Customer Experience Simon Thrussell commented: “We are very much looking forward to welcoming everybody back to enjoy the fantastic new factory tour. A team from across the business has worked relentlessly to create a thoroughly engaging, educational and exciting experience that the whole family can enjoy.”

For visitors looking for a behind the scenes glimpse of this new Factory Tour, tickets can be booked online from the Triumph Motorcycles website, priced from £20 per person. The Exhibition, 1902 Café and Factory Shop will continue to offer free entry.

FACTORY TOURS

Our factory tours run for a duration of 90-minute and costs £28 per person. Places are limited to ensure the best experience for every visitor and need to be booked in advance.

Bookings can be made online using a credit or debit card. Voucher holders should call 01455 453088.

Public tours run Wednesday to Sunday, at 10.30am, 11.30am, 1.30pm & 2.00pm.

Lead by Triumph’s highly knowledgeable Brand Ambassadors, the Triumph Factory Tour is your chance to step into the heart of the Hinckley factory and experience behind-the-scenes the design, dedication and detail that goes into every Triumph motorcycle. From concept, all the way through to realisation of the latest Triumph models. Our Factory Tours are conducted using headsets to ensure you can hear clearly throughout your experience.

IMMERSIVE FACTORY EXHIBITION

Our exhibition is more than just a motorcycle museum. It tells the story of why people ride by bringing together a spectacular collection of historic and modern achievements in motorcycle design, engineering, racing and popular culture. Take a ride through the history of the early pioneers to the latest Hinckley modern legends, race winners and record breakers – exhibit entry is completely free.

As well as showcasing legendary iconic motorcycles from Triumph’s long and impressive history, the Triumph exhibition also highlights the amazing engineering technology that makes Triumph the world-class motorcycle manufacturer that it is today. Many motorcycles on display are provided courtesy of the Dick Shepherd Collection.

CHROME COLLECTION

The full Chrome Collection is now on display at the Factory Visitor Experience until Spring. Come and take a close-up look at the ten iconic motorcycles, each with a beautiful and unique new chrome design. Inspired by the classic custom look, beautifully executed by Triumph’s world-class design and manufacturing teams.

Triumph Thruxton RS Chrome Edition

JAMES BOND AND TRIUMPH MOTORCYCLES

The Triumph Tiger 900 and Scrambler 1200 motorcycles which feature in key stunt scenes in the 25th James Bond film ‘No Time To Die’. A major collaborative partnership between Triumph Motorcycles and EON Productions, can been seen on display within the exhibit as well as Daniel Craigs very own Scrambler 1200.

Triumph FVE Bond Exhibit

INFOR LAND SPEED ROCKET STREAMLINER

With four motorcycle land speed record titles to its name Triumph has an unparalleled heritage in breaking the boundaries of performance and speed that stretches across decades of iconic land speed history.

The Triumph Land Speed Rocket Streamliner is available to view at the heart of our exhibition.

Triumph FVE Landspeed Exhibit

ZONE 01

AVENUE OF LEGENDS

CELEBRATING THE PEOPLE WHO MADE TRIUMPH THE ICONIC BRAND IT IS TODAY

From the founders and the pioneers who changed the motorcycling world, to the engineers and racers who – over 115 years – have secured Triumph’s place in the history books forever. On the Avenue of Legends, we celebrate the names that made Triumph a brand loved by millions.

ZONE 02

BLOODLINE TRIUMPH HAS A HERITAGE LIKE NO OTHER

Learn more about the people, the motorcycles and the moments that brought success to the showrooms and racetracks of the world through two world wars, the rock ‘n roll era and into the present day. From the pioneering designs of a brave British brand to the successes of today, this is the story of Triumph.

ZONE 03

PERFORMANCE

FACING EVERY CHALLENGE, BREAKING EVERY RECORD

Triumph’s competitive drive and relentless desire to evolve and improve has ensured numerous racing successes and world records.

From bespoke land speed record-smashing machines and Isle of Man TT-winning production bikes to the development machine behind the current Moto2 control engine, this breath-taking collection of bikes is as inspirational as the legends who rode them.

ZONE 04

ICONIC HERE’S TO THE REBELS, THE MAVERICKS, THE FREE SPIRITS

Triumph holds a unique place in popular culture as the brand and bikes that inspired a generation and defined an era. Encapsulating the very spirit of individualism, Triumph has been chosen by countless movie stars, TV producers, and musicians as the bike of choice. Here we celebrate some of the most famous moments and riders and showcase the most impactful and iconic Triumphs used on the silver screen.

ZONE 05

EVOLUTION

PRECISION ENGINEERED FOR THE PERFECT RIDE

Follow us on the journey from initial concept through to final manufacturing of each Triumph motorcycle, with breathtaking insights into the rigorous testing and cutting-edge technology that goes into the development of every one; this is a rare opportunity to learn about the secrets of our success,

ZONE 06

COMMUNITY A PART OF SOMETHING BIGGER

From new riders discovering the joy of motorcycling to seasoned adventurers exploring new horizons, this zone celebrates the unique connection that unites tens of thousands of Triumph owners across the globe. A profound passion for riding that fosters inclusivity and a sense of community. Prepare to be inspired by stirring stories from riders of all walks of life.

ZONE 07

INDIVIDUALITY

CONCEIVED IN HINCKLEY, REBORN THE WORLD OVER

Marvel at some very special Triumphs from custom-builders from all over the world as well as those created in-house using Triumph’s extensive range of genuine parts and accessories and the ingenuity of Hinckley’s craftsmen and engineers.

From modest modification to mechanical masterpiece, the creativity and imagination on display is as inspiring as it is mind-blowing.

ZONE 08

PERSONALISED CREATED BY TRIUMPH, HONED BY YOU

Your Triumph, your way. The chance to discover myriad personalisation and upgrade options across a broad range of Triumph models. Whether its stylish machined billet parts to stand out from the crowd or utilitarian accessories to smash the commute — whatever inspires you to ride and helps you get the most from your motorcycle, Triumph accessories have it covered. Be creative, be practical… be you.

ZONE 09

PROGRESSION

CONTEMPORARY TRIUMPH HIGHLIGHTS AND FUTURE ASPIRATIONS

The final part of the journey through the Triumph exhibition celebrates Hinckley’s most recent successes and gives an insight into the future. The dreams of designers and the improvements to technical capability, two key elements in Triumph’s ongoing pursuit of two-wheeled nirvana: a desire as unstoppable as evolution.

FIND US

The Triumph Factory Visitor Experience is at Triumph’s main factory site located at Normandy Way, Hinckley, Leicestershire, LE10 3BZ, on the A47 between Leicester and Coventry. The site is within easy reach of the M1, M6 and M69 motorways.

Using the postcode LE10 3BZ, most sat-nav systems will take you to the industrial estate on Dodwells Road (A47). Heading northbound you will arrive at a roundabout. From here ‘Motorcycle Factory’ is clearly signed.

Once parked up, take your time to stroll along the Avenue of Legends, each plaque a tribute to the people who made Triumph the brand it is today.

