U.S. Hard Enduro Series – Round 1 Johnson Valley

Also underway was the 2024 AMA U.S. Hard Enduro Series at King of the Motos in Johnson Valley, California, where Ryder LeBlond would race to a third-place finish in a hotly-contested outing amongst the top contenders in the Pro Class, while teammate Colton Haaker came home in P6.
“I’m definitely going to sleep well tonight!”commented LeBlond.“I’m stoked with how the race played out and that we were right up there the whole time and in a position to win if the opportunity came. But Cody [Webb] was on it the last lap and we were really pushing at the end, so it was good. Thank you to the whole Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing Team, they’ve been killing it getting the bikes all dialed in, so thank you guys.”
Pro Class Results
1. Cody Webb (Sherco)
2. Trystan Hart (KTM)
3. Ryder LeBlond – Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing
…
6. Colton Haaker – Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing
Upcoming Offroad Races – February 2024
2/5: National Grand Prix Championship – Round 2
2/5: U.S. Sprint Enduro Championship – Round 2
2/12: National Enduro Championship – Round 1
2/19: Grand National Cross Country Series – Round 1
