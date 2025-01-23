First testing session of the 2025 WorldSBK season at Jerez

Bulega fastest on Day 1 of the Jerez test. Bautista finished P8. Rain compromised the second day of testing.

The first testing session of the 2025 WorldSBK season was held at the Circuito de Jerez – Angel Nieto (Spain).

Despite the adverse weather forecast, the first day of track action went smoothly, even though the strong wind made the task difficult for the two Aruba.it Racing – Ducati team riders.

Nicolò Bulega completed 77 laps, setting the fastest time (1’38.731) in the time attack with the qualifying tyre and finishing more than four-tenths ahead of Iannone (Ducati).

Intense work for Alvaro Bautista (the only rider to have completed 83 laps), who was particularly affected by the wind, finishing in eighth position (1’40.135) but did not dedicate himself to the time attack.

Due to the light rain that fell first during the night and then throughout the morning, the two Aruba.it Racing – Ducati team riders did not take to the track on Day 2.

Jerez Test Day 1 TOP 10

1 – N. Bulega (Aruba.it Racing – Ducati) 1’38.731

2 – A. Iannone (Ducati) 1’39.181 +0.450

3 – S. Redding (Ducati) 1’39.280 +0.549

4 – G. Gerloff (Kawasaki) 1’19.332 +0.601

5 – A. Bassani (Bimota) 1’39.463 +0.732

6 – D. Petrucci (Ducati) 1’39.548 +0.817

7 – X. Vierge (Honda) 1’39.916 +1.185

8 – A. Bautista (Aruba.it Racing – Ducati) 1’40.135 +1.404

9 – S. Lowes (Ducati) 1’40.207 +1.476

10 – A. Lowes (Bimota) 1’40.270 + 1.539

Nicolò Bulega (Aruba.it Racing – Ducati #11)

“I’m happy with how things went on this day of testing. It was essential to regain the feeling we had in the November test. I can say that the wind didn’t make things easy, and sometimes, I had to concentrate more on correcting the trajectories than riding the bike. In any case, the first day of 2025 was very positive”.

Alvaro Bautista (Aruba.it Racing – Ducati #19)

“The positive news is that we could do at least one day in dry conditions. We continued the programme we started here at Jerez in November, but I couldn’t feel comfortable on the bike because of the strong wind. It is only the first day, and we must continue on this path”.