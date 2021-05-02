KTM SENSATIONAL AGAIN FOR THIRD STRAIGHT MOTO3 GRAND PRIX WIN

Red Bull KTM Ajo’s Pedro Acosta continues to stun the Moto3 World Championship in his rookie season and claimed his third win in a row – meaning a 100% podium record in 2021 – at the Gran Premio Red Bull de España for the fourth round of 2021 MotoGP™. Remy Gardner maintains his lead in the Moto2™ series after finishing 4th at a sunny Circuito de Jerez. – Acosta adds home Grand Prix win to triumphs in Qatar and Portugal, leads Moto3 by 51 points and is the first rider ever to score podium results in his first four appearances

– The Red Bull KTM rider leads five KTM RC4s in the top eight in Jerez

– Gardner holds narrow Moto2 championship lead with Raul Fernandez in the mix

Moto3

Deep blue sky covered the opening race of the day for Moto3 and track temperatures reached 35 degrees as the 22-laps got underway. Red Bull KTM Ajo duo Pedro Acosta and Jaume Masia together with Red Bull KTM Tech3’s Deniz Öncü helped set a very fierce pace at the front as Moto3 carried a very ‘orange’ arrowpoint. Ayumu Sasaki was also in the midst of the competition for podium spots.

The race came down to a climatic last corner. Öncü lost control under braking into the hairpin and unfortunately collided with Masia, taking both riders down and outside of the points by the time they were able to remount and make along the start straight to the finish.

Acosta, leading into the fateful final turn, accepted the checkered flag by half a second. The teenager heads the championship by a mammoth 51 points – more than two Grands Prix – after his podium in Qatar and wins in Doha, Portugal and now Spain.Sasaki was 5th for his second consecutive top five classification and was the second of five KTM RC4s from the first eight finishers.

Pedro Acosta: “It wasn’t easy today and I have a few problems at this track with my riding style. I wasn’t the strongest out there but I was talking with Aki [Ajo] before the race and he said to me ‘if you can go for the win, then do it…but otherwise take the points’. In the end we could make it! Thanks to the team and a special thanks to my mother on Mothers’ Day here in Spain!”

Moto2

Remy Gardner rolled to the front of the Moto2 grid for the first time this season and for his first Pole Position in Red Bull KTM Ajo colors. The Australian then had to contend with two rivals and his teammate Raul Fernandez, competing at his home event, in the tussle for podium honors. At the flag Gardner was less than a second from the rear wheel of Sam Lowes in 3rd place. Fernandez was one slot behind in 5th. Remy leads the standings by 3 points and by just 6 points from Moto2 rookie Raul.