Colliding Jerusalem Israel 2023 FIM SuperEnduro World Championship

With the track proving tight and one-lined in places, the world champ focused on grabbing the holeshot for the opening prestige class race. Timing the drop of the gate to perfection, he was immediately out front on his FE 350. Although later admitting to making numerous mistakes, Billy built up a firm two second lead over rival Jonny Walker and was able to claim his first race win of the night in Jerusalem.

Race two saw the Husqvarna star begin from row two of the reversed-grid start. But it proved to be of little consequence for Billy. Already up to second position on lap one, he took over the race lead on lap two and began to put on a master class of riding. Clocking in clean, fast laps, he quickly checked out. Despite colliding with a back marker midway through the race, Billy raced on to secure win number two.

Pleased with his own performance in race two, Billy unquestionably found his flow in race three. Third off the start, he took control of the race lead on lap one and was never headed. Building up a 13-second advantage, the Brit was clearly in a class of his own as he made light work of the slippery track. With 12 laps complete and the night’s fastest race time, he took the win and yet another maximum SuperEnduro points haul.

With just one round remaining in the 2023 FIM SuperEnduro World Championship, Billy will arrive in Poland on March 18 with a 36-point championship lead as he looks to claim his third consecutive world title indoors.

Billy Bolt: “Winning SuperPole and then all three races to claim maximum points is brilliant, it’s been a really, really good night for me. But I’m super critical of how I rode in race one. There were too many mistakes on my part and when I watched the race back on video I saw where I could improve. Race two was much better and then I couldn’t really ask for more in race three because it went that well. Although I’m winning, I’m always trying to improve. With one round to go in the championship, things are looking good for me. I’ve got a solid points lead now and will keep chipping away to get my third title on the bounce, in two weeks’ time!”



Results: FIM SuperEnduro World Championship, Round 4

Prestige Overall

1. Billy Bolt (Husqvarna) 63pts; 2. Jonny Walker (Beta) 53pts; 3. Taddy Blazusiak (GASGAS) 44pts…

Prestige Race 1

1. Billy Bolt (Husqvarna) 12 laps, 7:07.417; 2. Jonny Walker (Beta) 12 laps, 7:09.577; 3. Cody Webb (Sherco) 7:20.577…

Prestige Race 2

1. Billy Bolt (Husqvarna) 12 laps, 7:09.924; 2. Jonny Walker (Beta) 12 laps, 7:22.187; 3. Taddy Blazusiak (GASGAS) 12 laps, 7:40.133…

Prestige Race 3

1. Billy Bolt (Husqvarna) 12 laps, 6:59.341; 2. Jonny Walker (Beta) 12 laps, 7:16.869; 3. Taddy Blazusiak 11 laps, 7:20.708…

Championship Standings (After round 4)

1. Billy Bolt (Husqvarna) 247pts; 2. Jonny Walker (Beta) 211pts; 3. Cody Webb (Sherco) 152pts…