Yamaha Racing Makes History with Atlanta Super TT American Flat Track Sweep

Even in the premier Mission SuperTwins category, Beach was in a class of his own all weekend long at Atlanta. Fastest by a significant margin from the opening session, he proved untouchable aboard his Yamaha MT-07 DT right through to the checkered flag in the Main Event. The runaway victory was Beach’s third in the premier class, three out of four of the series’ most recent TTs. After earlier securing a runner-up result at the Volusia Half-Mile season opener, the win furthered his claim as a legitimate class contender in 2021 as he moved into the points lead.

Carlile flashed podium-caliber speed in Atlanta as well, qualifying third fastest. A tough outing in his Semi ultimately put that beyond his reach, but the 2017 AFT Singles Champion still managed to come through the pack from 11th to fifth.

Like Beach, Daniels showed strength straight away and in both classes. The prodigious 17-year-old was absolutely dominant in his AFT Production Twins debut, leading every session en route to his first victory on the Yamaha MT-07 DT. Daniels then backed that up with a clutch victory in AFT Singles class.

Even if Daniels had faltered, teammate Rush would have completed the sweep in his stead. After winning his Semi, the Californian grabbed the holeshot in the Main Event with Daniels right behind him, but the race was red-flagged after a crash on the first lap. This time around, the reigning AFT Singles Champion got the flying start with Rush in third. Daniels rode a smart race up front, putting the pressure on the competition. In the final four laps, Rush moved into second for the team’s second double podium of the season. The pair also sit 1-2 in the championship standings, with Daniels holding a three-point advantage over his teammate.

Estenson Racing will look to translate its momentum into continued top results when the series picks back up again at Texas Motor Speedway for the Texas Half-Mile on May 22.