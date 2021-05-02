Yamaha Racing Makes History with Atlanta Super TT American Flat Track Sweep

Estenson Racing Makes History with Yamaha Atlanta Super TT Sweep
Estenson Racing was unbeatable at last night’s Yamaha Atlanta Super TT, making history as the first team and manufacturer to win every class at a Progressive American Flat Track round. JD Beach put on a masterclass performance to win the Mission SuperTwins Main Event. Dallas Daniels completed the sweep at Atlanta Motor Speedway with a stunning two-category double first in the AFT Production Twins class and then shortly after, in AFT Singles, where he was joined on the podium by teammate Mikey Rush for a stellar 1-2 finish. Kolby Carlile also had a top night, earning a career-best Mission SuperTwins finish in fifth.
Even in the premier Mission SuperTwins category, Beach was in a class of his own all weekend long at Atlanta. Fastest by a significant margin from the opening session, he proved untouchable aboard his Yamaha MT-07 DT right through to the checkered flag in the Main Event. The runaway victory was Beach’s third in the premier class, three out of four of the series’ most recent TTs. After earlier securing a runner-up result at the Volusia Half-Mile season opener, the win furthered his claim as a legitimate class contender in 2021 as he moved into the points lead.
Carlile flashed podium-caliber speed in Atlanta as well, qualifying third fastest. A tough outing in his Semi ultimately put that beyond his reach, but the 2017 AFT Singles Champion still managed to come through the pack from 11th to fifth.
Like Beach, Daniels showed strength straight away and in both classes. The prodigious 17-year-old was absolutely dominant in his AFT Production Twins debut, leading every session en route to his first victory on the Yamaha MT-07 DT. Daniels then backed that up with a clutch victory in AFT Singles class.
Even if Daniels had faltered, teammate Rush would have completed the sweep in his stead. After winning his Semi, the Californian grabbed the holeshot in the Main Event with Daniels right behind him, but the race was red-flagged after a crash on the first lap. This time around, the reigning AFT Singles Champion got the flying start with Rush in third. Daniels rode a smart race up front, putting the pressure on the competition. In the final four laps, Rush moved into second for the team’s second double podium of the season. The pair also sit 1-2 in the championship standings, with Daniels holding a three-point advantage over his teammate.
Estenson Racing will look to translate its momentum into continued top results when the series picks back up again at Texas Motor Speedway for the Texas Half-Mile on May 22.
Tommy Hayden
Estenson Racing Team Manager
“What an incredible night at the Atlanta Super TT for Estenson Racing. So many things have to go right to have a night like we did tonight, and fortunately, they did for us. All of our riders were on point all day. I could go on and on about how well all four of them rode tonight, but I want to say thanks to all of our crew members; each one of them played a role in this special night. To dominate all three classes at the event that Yamaha sponsored, and to leave here with the points lead in AFT Singles and the SuperTwins class, it’s just a night you dream of.”
JD Beach
Estenson Racing Mission SuperTwins
“Tonight couldn’t have gone any better. It was a dream night not only for myself but for the whole team. We swept all the classes, which is amazing. For me, after the win, it was almost more of a relief than excitement. After leading the whole test day, then leading everything today, I felt like I had a huge weight on my shoulders. So it’s awesome to get a win and leave with the points lead. We still have a lot of work to do for oval tracks, but we are getting there.”
Kolby Carlile
Estenson Racing Mission SuperTwins
“I had a good two days here in Atlanta. I was second fastest in almost every practice and qualified third overall. Going into my Semi, I was pretty nervous starting second and I didn’t get the best start and made a quick mistake, putting me to the back of the pack. Going into the Main Event I had no pressure and just put in 20 solid laps, coming from 11th to 5th. I’m happy with that performance. I just need to iron out some details, and I will be finishing where my speed shows I can be.”
Dallas Daniels
Estenson Racing AFT Singles & AFT Production Twins
“It was a really good night here at the Atlanta TT. Obviously, it couldn’t have gone any better. It was just a dream night for the team, winning every class for Estenson Racing. The day started out awesome. As soon as we got on the twin, we were fastest in every session on the track, won the Semi and the Main Event. It was just an amazing day on the twin. On the 450, I kind of struggled a little bit in the Semi and got second to Ferran (Cardus). I’m not going to lie, I was a little nervous going into the weekend and thinking about racing both classes; I didn’t want to mess up. I have to give a big thanks to the team. We’re sitting good in the AFT Singles points right now, and we’re hoping to keep it going.”
Mikey Rush
Estenson Racing AFT Singles
“I’m pumped to get another second-place finish this weekend at Atlanta Motor Speedway. It was an awesome track, and I really enjoyed racing it. I’m also stoked that my teammate Dallas and I went 1-2, getting both YZ450Fs on the box at Yamaha’s home race. Being a part of the Estenson Racing crew and Yamaha is awesome. They give me a great bike week-in and week-out, and I’m looking to carry this momentum into Texas in a few weeks and the rest of the season. I’m so proud of the whole team this weekend. We all work so hard. It was just a great weekend. I had a blast!”