Not acceptable to finish 12 seconds behind the leader says Yamaha

Herrin Hits the Podium at MotoAmerica Season Opener
Fresh N’ Lean Attack Performance Yamaha Racing’s Josh Herrin started his 2021 season in style, grabbing the final podium spot on Saturday, May 1, at the Michelin Raceway Road Atlanta in Braselton, Georgia. His teammate Jake Gagne was battling up front, but unfortunately, a technical issue ended his race early.
Gagne got the weekend off to a great start, breaking the track record in Friday’s first qualifying session and went unchallenged to earn the first Superbike pole of the season. He got off to a good start in second behind fellow Yamaha rider Mathew Scholtz and then surged into the lead on the second lap. Before the prospect of a thrilling race-long battle could begin, Gagne had a technical issue before the start of Lap 3, forcing the Californian to withdraw early.
It was a tough start to the weekend for Herrin with only one session on track on the Friday. The 2013 Superbike Champion bounced back to qualify fifth and got a decent start inside the top five. He made his move to fourth after the halfway mark, but the leaders had already amassed a comfortable gap. With five laps to go, the frontrunner made an error and crashed out of the race, enabling Herrin to advance to third and hold his position to the checkered flag for a solid first race back on the Yamaha R1.
The Fresh N’ Lean Attack Performance Yamaha Racing Team returns to action tomorrow for Race Two at the Michelin Raceway Road Atlanta, Sunday, May 2.
Fresh N’ Lean Attack Performance Yamaha Racing Team Manager
“We are really happy with Jake’s speed, getting the new track record, and also how fast Josh is getting back in the groove with his Yamaha R1. Unfortunately, we did not show our full potential in today’s race. We will be back at it tomorrow and look to bring home a win.”
Fresh N’ Lean Attack Performance Yamaha Racing
“It’s been an up-and-down weekend so far. Looking at the big picture, I’m happy with the points today, but it’s not acceptable to finish 12 seconds behind the leader. That’s the most laps I’ve had on the bike so far. Now we have an entire race of data to look at, so that’s the most important thing. Hopefully, we can keep working in a forward direction and get me more comfortable on the bike like I was in 2018. Hats off to the whole Fresh N’ Lean Attack Yamaha team for working hard all weekend. We had a lot of bad luck, and they worked really hard to get the bike ready for today.”
Fresh N’ Lean Attack Performance Yamaha Racing
“We had a great weekend going, with practice and qualifying on pole, but unfortunately had a technical issue on the second lap. It’s never fun to get a DNF the first race of the year, but our crew is awesome, and we’ll come out swinging tomorrow!”