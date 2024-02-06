Time to Shine: GYTR GRT Yamaha WorldSBK Team Set Goals for 2024

The GYTR GRT Yamaha WorldSBK Team have today launched its Yamaha R1 machines ahead of the 2024 FIM Superbike World Championship campaign alongside the grand opening of the new GRT GRT Pro Shop at the Misano World circuit.

Riders Remy Gardner and Dominique Aegerter enjoyed a positive WorldSBK debut in 2023, finishing the season on a high. Aegerter clinched two podiums in the final round, adding three front row qualifying performances to his tally in the meantime, including a stunning qualifier in his first race in Phillip Island.

The same can be said for Gardner, who progressed a lot throughout the year reaching also a remarkable first row in Most; in the season finale, he was really close to a career-first WorldSBK podium by crossing the line in fourth just a few tenths off the rostrum places.

Therefore, the GYTR GRT Yamaha duo is eager to pick up where they left off, with their target to keep improving at each round to allow them to fight at the front regularly during the season.

The team is delighted to welcome back several key partners, as well as introducing new ones for the 2024 campaign, who will be significant in the squad’s successes.

Dominique Aegerter

“I cannot wait to begin the 2024 season! Unfortunately I was not able to take part at the test we had in January as I’m still recovering from the viral infection, but I am keen to enjoy the first round in Phillip Island. Last year we finished the Championship on a high note, the target is to keep improving and fight consistently for the front positions. I would like to be on the podium once again during the season and try to win my first WorldSBK race.”

Remy Gardner

“We had a positive debut season, we kept progressing each round and understanding each other. I am confident we could have a strong 2024 together, we also had some productive test sessions throughout the winter. The goal is to stay regularly in the front places and improving every round, with the target of enjoying my career-first WorldSBK podium.”

Filippo Conti (Team Principal)

“We are all excited for a thrilling 2024 WorldSBK Season. Having Dominique and Remy with us for another season means we can keep progressing and pick up where we left off last season. Both had a positive rookie season, finishing the season on a very high, which give us a lot of confidence for the upcoming Championship, where we would like to fight regularly for the front places. I want to thank Yamaha for the great support they give us every year. In the same way, I’m keen to thank all the partners who will support us once again, as well as I’m delighted to welcome the new ones who will be crucial to the team’s results.”