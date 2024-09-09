Maxime Renaux Fights to Fifth at MXGP of Turkey

Monster Energy Yamaha Factory MXGP’s Maxime Renaux has placed a hard-fought fifth overall at the 18th round of the MXGP World Championship in Turkey. A fantastic second in Race One marked his best result of the year, although a crash in Race Two led to an 11th-place finish. Also impressing in Afyonkarahisar was Andrea Bonacorsi who placed fifth overall.

The high-speed circuit clearly suited both riders, and the track was prepared to perfection all weekend. The hardpack venue was heavily watered on the morning of race day but by the time Renaux and Bonacorsi were on track, it had dried out nicely, though passing opportunities were limited. Fortunately, both riders benefitted from excellent starts.

Starting fifth in Race One, Renaux passed two riders in quick succession to move into third. A lap later, the former MX2 World Champion worked his way by series leader Tim Gajser and set his sights on the race leader, Jeremy Seewer. By race end, Renaux couldn’t reel in Seewer but secured to a confidence-inspiring runner-up finish.

With high hopes of a repeat performance in Race Two, Renaux’s chance of standing on the overall podium ended after he fell on lap two. Remounting in 14th, the Frenchman fought valiantly to the end and narrowly missed out on a top-10 finish in 11th. Placing fifth overall on the day moves Renaux up to 18th in the Championship Standings with two rounds remaining.

Bonacorsi’s late-season run of form continued in Turkey as the Italian placed eighth overall. After charging to fifth in the opening race, he ran fifth for much of Race Two until a rock damaged his footpeg. Able to complete the race, the number 132 crossed the line in eighth for eighth overall and progresses up the Championship Standings to 11th with 10th just seven points ahead.

The team now heads to another hardpack circuit for the penultimate round of the 2024 season in Shanghai, China. Returning to the calendar for the first time since 2019, the event hosts the 19th of 20 rounds, and with conditions expected to be similar to Turkey, both riders look forward to another rewarding Grand Prix.

Maxime Renaux

5th MXGP of Turkey, 32-points

18th MXGP Championship Standings, 136-points

“It was a bittersweet day for me today. I had a very good first race to finish second, but then early on in Race Two I fell and my chance for a podium was gone. But overall, I’m happy about my weekend and finishing second in the first race is really positive. Now its onto China next weekend.”

Andrea Bonacorsi

8th MXGP of Turkey, 29-points

11th MXGP Championship Standings, 299-points

“I’ve had a really good weekend here in Turkey. I felt good on the bike and my riding was good, so it’s been quite decent. I had a great first race to finish fifth and then I was running fifth for a long time in Race Two until my footpeg hit a rock in a deep rut and it damaged it. I could still ride but not how I would have liked, so I dropped to eighth for eighth overall.”