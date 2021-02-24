Media Guide track facts and key factors: BMW i Andretti Motorsport ahead of the Diriyah E-Prix

Munich. The opening round of Season 7 of the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship sees BMW i Andretti Motorsport return to successful ground. This weekend’s Diriyah E-Prix (KSA) features the first two night races in Formula E history. In the past two seasons, BMW i Andretti Motorsport drivers have claimed two victories and three pole positions from the three races in Diriyah. This time, Maximilian Günther (GER) and Formula E newcomer Jake Dennis (GBR) take the wheel of the two BMW iFE.21s. In our preview, we present the most important facts about the circuit, which has been slightly modified at short notice, and reveal the key factors for a successful Diriyah E-Prix.

TRACK FACTS DIRIYAH. Circuit length 2.495 km, clockwise Corners 21 – 12 right bends, 9 left bends. Track surface Circuit has been completely resurfaced with new asphalt. Grip level A little more grip than in Season 6 is expected. Grip level will increase over the course of the weekend. Circuit layout A number of last-minute modifications: T9 and T10 significantly faster (30-40 km/h), T18 and T19 a bit tighter. Downhill section from T1 to T14 very demanding. Tyre wear Important factor, as only two sets of tyres are now available, instead of four. Greater strain on the rear axle, including in the T9/T10 section, which is now faster. Attack Zone Between T18 and T19. The double-header means it is possible to have a different number of ATTACK MODES in race one and race two. Pit lane Radius and width of the corner changed slightly. Risk of crashes High. Experience from previous years shows that yellow phases, safety cars and even the red flag are likely. Key factors Dealing with the switch from day to night, qualifying performance, tyre management.

Quotes ahead of the Diriyah E-Prix:

Roger Griffiths (Team Principal BMW i Andretti Motorsport):

“The Diriyah track has proved to be a strong venue for the team, with two wins in three races and three pole positions there. Once again we come off a strong test at Valencia, with Maximillian Günther fastest overall. We also have a new driver with the team, Jake Dennis. From what we have seen in testing, we have high hopes for his potential. Diriyah will be the first night race ever held by Formula E and based on what we have seen in the past from the organisers we expect it to be memorable event. The sporting regulations have been reasonably stable compared to previous seasons, so it is really a case for the whole team to optimise all that we do. We concluded Season 6 with a taste of unfinished business for the BMW i Andretti Motorsport team, finishing with three wins but only in 5th place in the championship. The sights are set much higher though for the first season of the new World Championship.”

Jake Dennis (#27 BMW iFE.21):

“What a place to start my Formula E career. The night races will be very special for me. From what I have seen on videos and in the simulator, the circuit is fantastic. I am really looking forward to getting going. We have prepared meticulously and feel very well-equipped for the start of the season. The excitement levels are rising.”

Maximilian Günther (#28 BMW iFE.21):

“I can hardly wait for the start of the season in Diriyah. We have prepared very well and made really good use of the additional weeks, which we have had as a result of the postponement of the races in Santiago, which were scheduled for January. I really like the circuit in Diriyah, it is very varied and challenging. Plus, we are holding our first two Formula E night races here this year – a real highlight to kick off the season.”

The FANBOOST vote.

FANBOOST gives Formula E fans the opportunity to vote for their favourite driver and award them an extra boost of power during the race. The five drivers with the most FANBOOST votes receive an extra 100 kJ of power, which they can make use of during a brief time frame in the second half of the race. Fans can vote for their favourite driver in the four days prior to, and leading up to 15 minutes into, each race. Each fan can vote once per day. There are two ways to vote: Online at https://fanboost.fiaformulae.com/ or via the official Formula E App

The BMW i Safety Cars.

Spearheading the fleet are two safety cars: the BMW i8 Roadster safety car, which has been specially modified for use at the racetrack, and the BMW i8 Coupé safety car. The BMW i fleet also includes the BMW i3s (Power consumption in kWh/100: 14.6-14.0 (NEDC); 16.6-16.3 (WLTP), electric range in km: 278-283 (WLTP))* as ‘Race Director Car’ and the BMW iX3 (Power consumption in kWh/100: 17.8-17.5 (NEDC); 19.0-18.6 (WLTP), electric range in km: 450-458 (WLTP))* in its roles as ‘Medical Car’ and ‘Rescue Car’.