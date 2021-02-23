Famous MotoGP Team Manager Dies from Pandemic

Team Suzuki Press Office – February 23.

Today, February 23rd 2021, is a very sad day for the MotoGP family, as it has been announced that Fausto Gresini has lost his battle with the pandemic. The whole Suzuki family is saddened by this news and wants to express their condolences first and foremost to the Gresini family, but also to the wider motorcycle racing community which we know to be close, passionate, and warm.

Shinichi Sahara – Team Suzuki Ecstar Project Leader:

“Fausto Gresini was a great rider and a wise and successful Team Manager. Not only is he one of a select group of riders who features in the World Champions list, but after his own career he created strong teams in the MotoGP series that have competed at the highest level; he also became a true promoter of young talents. 2020 has been a tough year for everyone with the situation and we’re extremely sorry that Fausto has fallen victim to this terrible virus.

“As a racing team we live a fast-paced life full of passion, and this was also how Fausto lived his dream as a rider first and with an eponymous team later. He always had a precise and effective team led with his positive attitude and commitment. We have lost a competitor, a colleague, and a friend.

“Our thoughts now turn to his wife Nadia and his children Lorenzo, Luca, Alice and Agnese, as well as with the whole Gresini Racing Team and Aprilia Racing family, together with all the people – and there are many – who have had the privilege to work alongside him and know him personally.”

Goodbye Fausto.

With fond memories always.

The Team Suzuki Ecstar and the Suzuki family.

#Ciao Fausto