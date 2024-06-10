Most exciting victory in the Isle of Man TT’s grand finale

Victory in the Isle of Man TT’s grand finale backs up Superstock race win as Dean Harrison completes Metzeler’s success with the third place

The Metzeler brand capped a historic Isle of Man TT event with Davey Todd’s victory in the blue riband ‘Senior TT’ after also winning the Superstock race in one of the most exciting events for many years.

Davey Todd, 2024 Senior TT winner

Riders equipped with Metzeler Racetec™ RR tyres figured strongly across all of the Superbike, Supersport, Supertwin and Superstock categories in the legendary event, where Metzeler is the Official Tyre partner.

The results cement the success of the Metzeler Road Race programme, following the domination shown at last month’s North West 200.

The TT ‘fortnight’ will be remembered for some of the closest racing ever witnessed around the 37 ¾ mile circuit, some history making moments and a weather affected race schedule.

Davey Todd showed his Road Racing intent earlier this year when he took a double Superstock win and Supersport victory at the North West 200 event, alongside fellow Metzeler rider Glenn Irwin who won the Superbike honours. He started the TT practice week in fine form setting fast times through the early sessions.

However, it was in race week where the exciting young talent really showed his progression into the upper echelon of Road Racing superstars as he battled for wins from the very first ‘tap on the shoulder’ on the Glencrutchery Road start.

In the opening Supersport race Todd set the quickest ever lap by a Ducati around the Mountain Course at 128.785mph on his way to only his second ever podium finish- with a fine runner-up position. He approached last Sunday’s Superbike race full of confidence and in one of the most exciting races ever, no less than four riders swapped the lead before Todd took another second place.

It was in in the Superstock race where Todd really hit peak form, controlling the three lap, no pitstop race to take his first ever TT victory, later remarking “It felt like a weight lifted off my back to get that first win. I felt super confident till race end and to get a 135mph lap on the final circulation can’t be bad!”

Dean Harrison, who moved to Honda Racing this season with the new Fireblade and CBR600RR, made great strides to get up to pace with his new stable of machines. Harrison, who has also moved to the Island in recent months, timed his build-up perfectly to hit form in race week, gaining podiums in all Supersport and Superbike races.

Speaking after the event, METZELER UK Racing Manager Jason Griffiths added, “A stunning win by Davey Todd in the Senior was the perfect finale to Metzeler’s support of the 2024 TT races. Metzeler has enjoyed a long and successful relationship with Philip Neil and his TAS Racing team.

Davey joined Metzeler for this season and clinched victories at the TT and North West200 using the same specification of Metzeler Racetec RR Slick for all four of his Superbike and Superstock international road race victories”.