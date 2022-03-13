2022 Super Hooligan National Championship Opening Round

Shelina Moreda Seals Top 10 at Daytona

Round One of the 2022 Super Hooligans National Championship Sees Moreda in Eighth Place.

Sunnyvale, Calif., March 12, 2022 – In what was her first experience with the Ducati Hypermotard 950 SP in Super Hooligan competition, Shelina Moreda put in a brilliant ride at Daytona for the opening round of the 2022 Super Hooligan National Championship.

Despite the second race of the weekend being canceled due to the persistent rain, Moreda qualified the Nowaskey Extreme Performance She’z Racing Ducati Hypermotard 950 SP in eighth place and raced to the same position in Saturday’s Race One.

The result sees Moreda in eighth heading into round two at Road Atlanta on April 22-24.

MotoAmerica Super Hooligans National Championship—Daytona Race One

P1 – Andy DiBrino (KTM)

P2 – Cory West (Ind)

P3 – Tyler O’Hara (Ind)

P4 – Nate Kern (Ind)

P5 – Patricia Fernandez (Ind)

P8 – Shelina Moreda (Duc)

Shelina Moreda (Nowaskey Extreme Performance She’z Racing – Ducati #93): “What a weekend!” Shelina enthused. “Even though the second race was cancelled I feel like I got to know the Ducati Hypermotard 950 SP really quickly and managed to put it to work quite well. I was nervous taking that bike on the banking because we had pretty limited testing, but it handled the demands of this track really well. We had to make a few aero adjustments over the course of the weekend, which is to be expected for such a high-speed course, and then I was able to drop the lap times pretty quickly for the race. This is a unique place for any motorcycle, so to see how well the Hypermotard did was really encouraging. I had a blast on it and am really looking forward to the next race.”