MotoGP season in full swing with British GP trickster track

Team Suzuki Press Office – September 8.

The MotoGP™ season is in full swing as the teams and riders move to Aragón for the 13th round of the championship. With plenty of rounds and races still to go, nothing is certain in the title fight and Team Suzuki Ecstar will be determined to give their all heading into this weekend, at a track which both riders enjoy.

Last time out in Silverstone saw Alex Rins make a fantastic return to podium form as he claimed a strong second place at the British circuit that he favours. This result really boosted his confidence after a difficult 2021 season so far, and it leaves him hungry for more as he heads to Motorland Aragón – a track he knows well.

For Joan Mir the British GP was a trickier task, especially as he had never previously ridden the track on a MotoGP™ bike. Although he felt comfortable with his GSX-RR around Silverstone circuit, and learned the layout quickly, he could only manage ninth place in the GP after suffering with tyre issues and loss of feeling.

The Team Suzuki Ecstar duo have both achieved great results at Motorland in the past, with Rins taking first and second here in last year’s double header and Joan Mir bringing home two third place finishes. They have also both won at this modern Spanish circuit whilst racing in the smaller classes.

Still considered one of the more recent additions to the calendar despite being built in 2010, Motorland Aragón boasts a complete motorsport complex with plenty of other racing activities such as karting, autocross, motocross, and supermoto all on site. As well as the instantly recognisable stone wall which dominates the circuit, a combination of tight turns, hills, and faster sweeping sections make for an interesting race weekend here.

Curiosity – GP of Aragón: Motorland is one of just five circuits on the regular calendar that runs in an anti-clockwise direction; along with Austin, Sachsenring, Phillip Island and Valencia.

Joan Mir:

“Aragón is a track that I really enjoy, but it’s not an easy one because many riders are competitive here. I will try to give my best and see what I can do, but for sure a repeat of last year’s podium would be really nice. Since Silverstone we have been working hard to try and better understand how to get the most out of our bike, and I feel confident. Silverstone was a bad one for me in the end, and the points gap has got bigger, but I’m second in the championship and I’m still eager to fight.”

Alex Rins:

“I have great memories from Motorland last year, I got a really nice victory and the feeling was fantastic. It means I’m coming into this race with good motivation and confidence, especially after my result at Silverstone two weeks ago. The team and I will be working a lot to bring another top result home, and to do it in Spain is even more special. Let’s see what’s possible!”

Shinichi Sahara – Project Leader & Team Director:

“We know that qualifying is still our weakest point, and we can see how this impacts our race performances sometimes. However, both our riders are very strong and determined and this has helped them to reach great results. We continue to work to find solutions to become more competitive over the whole race weekend, and we arrive in Aragón feeling good because it has been a successful track for both Alex and Joan in the past.”